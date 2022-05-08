High school sports roundup for Saturday, May 7

Jacobs’ Joey Fiorenza doubled in the bottom of the 14th inning to drive in Anthony Edge in from second and give the Golden Eagles a 1-0 Fox Valley Conference baseball victory.
For Jacobs (13-8, 8-6 FVC) it was the second walk-off win in less than 48 hours on their home field. Christian Graves ended Thursday’s game with a grand slam in the bottom of the seventh for a 6-2 win against Cary-Grove.
Hampshire’s Austin Ernst and Jacobs’ Nathan Chapman started the game and were both dominant. Ernst struck out seven over 7 2/3 innings, Chapman fanned 10 and allowed only three hits.
Jack Schane pitched the final six innings for the Whip-Purs (11-12, 3-9), striking out seven and walking two.
Edge threw 1 2/3 innings, striking out three for Jacobs. Then Grant Helbig pitched the final 4 2/3 and whiffed seven.
Edge reached on an error in the 14th, was bunted to second and then scored on Fiorenza’s hit.
Burlington Central 5, Cary-Grove 2: At Cary, Chase Powrozek was tough through five innings and Aric Beamon finished for the save as the Rockets (9-11, 5-7) beat the Trojans (8-12, 5-8) in FVC play.
Powrozek allowed one hit and struck out six. Beamon had two RBIs for Burlington, while leadoff man Brady Gilroy was 3 for 4 with a solo homer.
Jake Johnson also drove in two runs.
Huntley 7, Dundee-Crown 4: At Huntley, Brayden Bakes doubled and homered to lead the Red Raiders (19-4, 12-2) past the Chargers (5-16, 3-9) in their FVC game.
Lucas Goldstein was 3 for 3 with two RBIs, Joey Garlin was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Brandon Hanley was 2 for 3 with a double.
Adam Guazzo pitched four innings, striking out eight, for the win.
D-C’s Edgar Salinas was 2 for 4 with an RBI, Josh Pribel knocked in two runs and Nate Benton drove in one.
McHenry 7, Crystal Lake Central 1: At McHenry, Kyle Kaempf struck out eight batters over six innings as the Warriors (16-5, 11-3) beat the Tigers (13-8, 9-6) in their FVC game.
McHenry ended Central’s seven-game FVC winning streak and stretched its on streak to 10 consecutive games.
Kaempf was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Ricky Powell drove in two runs and Connor Rodgers knocked in one for the Warriors.
Ryan Kempf was 3 for 4 to lead Central.
McHenry 10, Richmond-Burton 0 (5 inn.): At McHenry, Connor Rodgers doubled and had four RBIs to lead the Warriors (17-5) past the Rockets (23-5) in their nonconference game.
The game was suspended by rain a week earlier. Eddie Synek, Logan Wirtz and Kaempf each drove in two runs for the Warriors, who limited a hard-hitting R-B team to two hits.
McHenry 10, Johnsburg 3: At McHenry, the Warriors (18-5) completed a busy day with their third win as Lleyton Grubich drove in two runs in a win over the Skyhawks (9-15).
Rodgers and Powell each had two hits and one RBI, while Wirtz drove in two runs and Kaempf, Cohn, Cole Kersten and Gavin Micklinghoff each knocked in one run.
Jake Metze had two RBIs and Ian Boal drove in one for the Skyhawks.
Richmond-Burton 12, Harvest Christian 2: At Richmond, the Rockets defeated the Lions in their nonconference game behind a strong outing from Kaden Neuman, who struck out five and allowed three hits.
Jason Miller was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, Ethan Demers added two RBIs.
Crystal Lake South 9, Prairie Ridge 5: At Crystal Lake, Mark DeCicco doubled twice and has an RBI and Mason Struck knocked in two runs as the Gators (10-9, 7-7) defeated the Wolves (9-15, 6-8) in their FVC game.
Kyle Kuffel was 2 for 4 and Ryan Skwarek added an RBI for South, which scored seven runs in the first two innings.
Ysen Useni struck out three in two innings and did not allow a hit to nail down the victory.
Jack Tobin homered for the Wolves and Tyler Vasey doubled and drove in three.
Alden-Hebron 3, Johnsburg 1: At Johnsburg, the Giants’ Justin Gritmacker and Thomas Webber combined for a no-hitter as A-H (6-11) beat the Skyhawks (9-14) in a nonconference game.
It was the Giants’ second win of the week over a Kishwaukee River Conference opponent. They beat Harvard, 2-1, on Wednesday.
Gritmacker was 1 for 2 and scored twice, Webber was 1 fr 2 and Tyler Cunningham drove in a run and scored a run.
SOFTBALL
Huntley 1, Kaneland 0 (8 inn.): At Marengo, the Red Raiders’ Jori Heard and the Knights’ Grace Algrim both threw no-hitters in Huntley’s nonconference victory.
Under the tiebreaker rules, Huntley’s Alyssa Ekstrom started the eighth inning at second base and Madison Smith sacrifice bunted her to third. Ekstrom scored the game-winner on a wild pitch.
Heard struck out 16 and walked only two. Algrim fanned eight.
Marist 7, Marengo 0: At Marengo, the defending Class 4A RedHawks defeated the Indians in their nonconference game.
Kylee Jensen, Maddie Christopher and Marissa Young got the only hits for the Indians (21-4). Marist scored six in the first inning.
Montini 4, Marengo 1: At Marengo, Mia Lulinski homered for the Indians’ lone run in a loss to the Broncos.
Jesen was 3 for 4 and Gabby Gieseke was 2 for 3 for Marengo.
West Chicago 10, Cary-Grove 5: At Marengo, the Wildcats broke a one-run game open with six runs in the top of the seventh for a nonconference win over the Trojans.
C-G was led by Emily Green, who was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Maddie Crick was 3 for 3 with an RBI and Rebecca Weaver also knocked in a run.
Montini 11, Cary-Grove 9: At Marengo, Weaver was 2 for 2 with three RBIs as the Trojans (8-12) came up short against the Broncos.
Kaley Klotz was 3 for 4 with an RBI and Gwenn Moran drove in two runs. Crick was 2 for 3, giving her a 5 for 6 day in two games.
McHenry 9, Geneva 5: At Geneva, Cooper Ten Bruin was 2 for 4 with three RBIs to lead the Warriors past the Vikings in their nonconference game.
Emma Stolzman was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Tatum Kornfeind and Jadyn Polerecky each added an RBI.
Channing Keppy threw 6 1/3 innings and struck out five for the win.
Lake Zurich 6, Jacobs 1: At Algonquin, CiCi DiSilvio drove in the Golden Eagles’ run in their nonconference loss to the Bears.
Caitlin Cook struck out seven in seven innings and allowed three earned runs.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Genoa-Kingston Invitational: Chris Carreno took part in four first-place finishes as Woodstock North won the meet with 141 points.
Woodstock was second with 123, Harvard was sixth and Marian Central was 10th and Johsburg was 11th.
Carreno won the 100 and 200 meters, and also ran on the Thunder’s winning 4x100 and 4x200 relays with Devin Tumminello, Jay Randecker and Mark Duenas.
Landan Creighton won the 300 intermediate hurdles and pole vault for North. The Thunder’s Nii Amoo, Justin Muci, Tyler Barnes and Tumminello won the 4x400.
Amoo was second in the 400, Jacob McConnell was second in shot put and third in discus and Giovanni Young was third in the 100 high hurdles.
Woodstock’s Tim Maidment won the long jump and Ishan and Aryan Patel finished 1-2 in the 1,600 and Jakob Crown won the 3,200.
The Blue Streaks’ Jared Kniola took seconds in the two hurdles races, Jack Novelle was second in high jump and the Streaks’ 4x200 and 4x800 relay teams were second. Lucas Albertson took third in discus and Dylan Hanson was third in the 800.
Johnsburg’s James Kaunas won the triple jump, while Marian Central’s Dominic Aragona and Peyton Thomas were second and third.
Harvard’s Steven Austin took third in the 3,200.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Genoa-Kingston Invitational: Johnsburg’s Caitlyn Casella took firsts in the 100 and 200 to lead the Skyhawks to sixth as a team.
The host Cogs won the team title with 108 1/2 points, Harvard tied for second with Belvidere at 85 and Woodstock North was third at 79. Johnsburg had 58.
Harvard’s Julia Chupich, Asha Billstrand, Christina Koleno and Brenna Uppleger took first in the 4x200 and second in the 4x100.
Billstrand, Chupich, Koleno and Anahi Jimenez won the 4x400.
Uppleger added a second in the long jump and a third in the 100.
Harvard got seconds from Nicole Garcia (discus), Katelyn Duber (triple jump) anda third from Abby Perkins (pole vault).
North’s Ashley Janeczko won the shot put and discus. The Thunder’s Bella Borta won the 300 low hurdles and took second in the 100 high hurdles. Hailey Drach was second in the 3,200 and Brenna McConnell was third in shot put for the Thunder.
Marian’s Bella Zecchin won the 400 and the Hurricanes’ Lily Bures took second in the high jump and third inthe 200.
Johnsburg’s Giada Miraldi was second in the 800 and third in the 1,600.
BOYS TENNIS
Batavia 12, Huntley 3: At Batavia, Matt Grubbs rallied froma 9-4 deficit to win, 11-9, at No. 1 singles, the Red Raiders’ lone singles win in their loss to the Bulldogs.
Grubbs and Ben Hein then also won at No. 1 doubles. Jonathan Stec and Varun Parath gave Huntley its other victory at No. 3 doubles.