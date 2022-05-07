High school sports roundup for Friday, May 6

Crystal Lake Central’s No. 3 doubles team of Anthony Virruso and Oliver True earned a 6-0, 3-6, 10-7 win Friday to help lead the Tigers to a 4-3 Fox Valley Conference boys tennis dual victory against McHenry at the Racket Club in Algonquin.
Logan Wasilk won in straight sets at No. 1 singles, while Central (13-3, 4-3 FVC) also got wins at doubles from Ethan Bass and Ben Weichman (No. 1) and KJ Flanigan and Parker Tapp (No. 4).
Mohsin Rizvi (No. 2) and Gordon Wechselberger (No. 3) won at singles for McHenry (3-7, 3-5). Cole Bone and Nolan Carlson won at No. 2 doubles.
GIRLS SOCCER
Richmond-Burton 7, Belvidere 2: At Belvidere, Reese Frericks posted a hat trick for the Rockets (17-1-1) in a nonconference win against the Bucs.
Layne Frericks scored twice, and Bri Maldonado and Margaret Slove both had one goal. Slove and Rachel Mendlik both had two assists. Taylor LaBay made two saves in goal.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Huntley 2, Harvest Christian 0: At Huntley, the Red Raiders (5-19) swept the Lions, 25-9, 25-12.