High school track and field: Johnsburg’s Caitlyn Casella wins three titles; Woodstock takes team trophy

MARENGO – Johnsburg sophomore Caitlyn Casella considered the pain she felt as she pushed for the 200 meters finish line as a favorable indicator.
“At the end I was feeling it,” Casella said. “I was running fast, and at the end I started hurting, so I knew I was doing something good.”
Casella found out just how good a few moments later when Skyhawks coach Tom Weaver delivered the good news, that her 26.20 was not only her career-best time, but a record at the Kishwaukee River Conference Girls Track and Field Meet on Wednesday at Rod Poppe Fields.
Casella also won the 100, holding off Harvard’s Brenna Uppleger and Richmond-Burton’s Lilly Alberts, and anchored the Skyhawks’ winning 4x100 relay with Natalie Burke, Danielle Vallone and Jill Meyer.
Woodstock had too much depth and repeated as team champion with 131 1/2 points. Johnsburg, which won seven events, was second with 117.
Woodstock’s Ireland Dunnett finished her 15th lap of the meet, exhausted, and enjoyed a moment with her teammates as they celebrated the team victory. Dunnett took thirds in the 3,200, 800 and 1,600, along with the Blue Streaks’ 4x400 relay group.
The Streaks got KRC titles from Cayla Hertzog in the discus and Emily Albrecht in the triple jump. The rest they did with high places and doubling up in events.
“It was rough, but it was totally worth it to help out my team points-wise,” Dunnett said. “It was crazy with everyone together and running their laps and going above their points. Everyone together did it.”
Blue Streaks coach Jon Brown did not practice his team on Tuesday, opting for a classroom talk instead.
“It was a true team effort, that’s for sure,” Brown said. “We aid out what we needed to do. They knew what we needed to do and actually outperformed.
“[Ireland] knew she was going a full workload. There definitely was some good competition with Johnsburg. I had a feeling that was coming from our dual [meet] with them.”
Johnsburg’s Jolene Cashmore won the 3,200 and 1,600, Giada Miraldi won the 800, and Chloe Benz won the shot put and was second in the discus.
Woodstock North sophomore Bella Borta won the 100 high and 300 low hurdles, and Harvard junior Brenna Uppleger set the other meet record with a 17-7 1/2 effort in the long jump.
“It started off rough, I just wasn’t feeling it (in the 100s),” said Borta, who won McHenry County Meet titles in both hurdles races two weeks ago. “But then I got to the 300 hurdles and [set a personal record].
“It made my meet a lot better. I thought it wasn’t going very well because I didn’t do my best at the start, but I saw the girl next to me almost beating me it made me push harder.”
Uppleger has consistently been in the mid 17s in the long jump and broke the meet record of Richmond-Burton’s KC Davids, set in 2017, by one foot.
“I honestly forgot about the record until they announced it,” Uppleger said. “I set a goal for myself, and when I reach that goal, I set another.”
Casella enjoyed racing Uppleger in the 100 since Harvard was not at the county meet.
“Every time we race it’s back and forth, it’s always a close race,” Casella said. “I knew it would be close going into it, but she’s good competition and keeps me on my toes. I’m very excited that I won.”
Woodstock North sophomore Lexi Hansen also was excited after hitting her third attempts at 5-0 and 5-2 to win the high jump, nipping defending champion Hallie Steponaitis, who was fourth in the Class 2A State Meet last season.
“Usually the last jump you’re taking, you’re thinking, ‘I have to make this.’ " Hansen said. “And it can get in your head. You can’t think about it, you just have to go. Not thinking is better than thinking.”
Hansen equalled her best jump from last year with her winning jump.
“This season hasn’t been the best for me, I really just wanted to push through,” she said. “Hallie’s PR is like 5-5. She’s insane. I love her. We all have our off days. I’ve always gotten second against her, it feels pretty good. I literallly love her. She’s an amazing jumper.”
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Kishwaukee River Conference Meet
Team scores: 1. Woodstock 131.5, 2. Johnsburg 117, 3. Richmond-Burton 90.5, 4. Woodstock North 85, 5. Marengo 66, 6. Harvard 62.
4x800 relay: 1. Marengo (Snelgrove, Brogdon, Escorza, Czepczynski) 11:44.83, 2. Woodstock 11:54.18, 3. RIchmond-Burton 12:39.36, 4. Johnsburg 14:17.96.
4x100 relay: 1. Johnsburg (Natalie Burke, Danielle Vallone, Jill Meyer, Caitlyn Casella) 52.34, 2. Richmond-Button 52.66, 3. Marengo 53.10, 4. Woodstock North 56.97, 5. Woodstock 56.98.
3,200 meters: 1. Jolene Cashmore (Jbg) 12:08.28, 2. Alexia Spatz (RB) 12:33.35, 3. Ireland Dunnett (Wdk) 13:36.16, 4. Ariel Villavicencio (Wdk) 14:25.44, 5. Nikole Czhepczynsk (Mgo) 14:32.96.
100 high hurdles: 1. Bella Borta (WN) 17.15, 2. Emily Albrecht (Wdk) 17.67, 3. Meyer (Jbg) 18.25, 4. Katelyn Duber (Hvd) 18.74, 5. Anika Frable (RB) 19.18, 6. Jadyn Grismer (WN) 19.84.
100 meters: 1. Casella (Jbg) 12.85, 2. Brenna Uppleger (Hvd) 13.10, 3. Lilly Alberts (RB) 13.31, 4. Alexa Calbow (Mgo) 13.44, 5. Amanda Harris (Mgo) 13.73, 6. Burke (Jbg) 13.89.
800 meters: 1. Giada Miraldi (Jbg) 2:42.56, 2. Kierstin Carey (Wdk) 2:43.26, 3. Dunnett (Wdk) 2:44.25, 4. Czepczynski (Mgo) 2:52.68, 5. Hailey Drach (WN) 2:58.75, 6. Ellie Bauer (Jbg) 2:59.01.
4x200 relay: 1. Marengo (Harris, Conroy, Almeida , Calbow) 1:52.60, 2. Harvard 1:53.00, 3. Woodstock 1:53.70, 4. Richmond-Burton 1:59.00, 5. Johnsburg 2:02.00.
400 meters: 1. Alberts (RB) 1:01.79, 2. Emmy Wiczeb (Jb) 1:07.46, 3. Carey (Wdk) 1:10.47, 4. Manoso (WN) 1:11.93, 5. Angel Abejic (WN) 1:12.97, 6. Keatyn Velasquez (Mgo) 1:14.00.
300 low hurdles: 1. Borta (WN) 50.02, 2. Albrecht (Wdk) 50.16, 3. Gersch (RB) 50.38, 4. Duber (Hvd) 54.54, 5. Meyer (Jbg) 55.30, 6. Abby Shirley (WN) 1:00.34.
1,600 meters: 1. Cashmore (Jbg) 5:42.46, 2. Spatz (RB) 5:59.84, 3. Dunnett (Wdk) 6:16.54, 4. Miraldi (Jbg) 6:20.48, 5. Drach (WN) 6:25.84, 6. Villavicencio (Wdk) 6:33.00.
200 meters: 1. Casella (Jbg) 26.20 (meet record), 2. Alberts (RB) 26.84, 3. Calbow (Mgo) 27.44, 4. Harris (Mgo) 28.28, 5. Albrecht (Wdk) 28.93, 6. Hallie Steponaitis (Wdk) 29.33.
4x400 relay: 1. Harvard (Koleno, Chupich, Billstrand, Jimenez) 4:31.01, 2. Richmond-Burton 4:38.78, 3. Woodstock 4:47.82, 4. Marengo 4:47.96, 5. Woodstock North 4:57.49, Johnsburg 5:22.33.
Shot put: 1. Chloe Benz (Jbg) 34-10.5, 2. Ashley Janeczko (Wdk) 32-9.75, 3. Olivia Dozier (Wdk) 32-0.75, 4. Anna Crenshaw (Wdk) 29-3.25, 5. Anna Elfering (Jbg) 28-0.25.
Discus: 1. Hertzog (Wdk) 101-9, 2. Benz (Jbg) 101-6, 3. Janeczko (WN) 94-4, 4. Dozier (Wdk) 83-6, 5. Nicole Garcia (Hvd) 77-9, 6. Brenna McConnell (WN) 76-0.
High jump: 1. Lexi Hansen (WN) 5-1.75, 2. Steponaitis (Wdk) 4-11.75, 3. Michaela Almeida (Mgo) 4-9.75, 4. Rylee Harderson (Jbg) 4-7.75, 5 (tie). Savannah Griffin (Wdk), Laci Falster (RB) 4-6.
Long jump: 1. Uppleger (Hvd) 17-7.5 (meet record), 2. Sahanna Doherty (RB) 15-6.25, 3. Gianna Almeida (Mgo) 15-3.25, 4. D. Hansen (WN) 14-8.5, 5. Abbie Manoso (WN) 14-7, 6. Savannah Peete (Jbg) 14-5.75.
Triple jump: 1. Albrecht (Wdk) 32-11.75, 2. Angelina Gersch (RB) 32-9.75, 3. Dani Hansen (WN) 32-3.75, 4. L. Hansen (WN) 30-7.75, 5. Julia Chupich (Hvd) 30-0, 6. Hardersen (Jbg) 29-3.75.
Pole vault: 1. Abby Perkins (Hvd) 8-6, 2. Griffin (Wdk) 7-11.5, 3. D. Hansen (WN) 7-5.75, 4. Grace Lateral (Hvd) 7-5.75, 5. Adriana Bowers (Wdk) 7-1.75, 6. Peete (Jbg) 6-6.