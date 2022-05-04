High school sports roundup for Tuesday, May 3

Natalie Warren’s goal was all Cary-Grove’s girls soccer team needed Tuesday to come away with a 1-0 victory over Jacobs during Fox Valley Conference play in Cary.
Avery Nielsen was credited with an assist for the Trojans (7-6, 5-2 FVC), and keeper Ashton Proctor made four saves to ensure the shutout.
SOFTBALL
Monday’s result
Crystal Lake South 8, Dundee-Crown 4: At Carpentersville, Kennedy Grippo struck out nine in seven innings as the Gators beat the Chargers in FVC action and won their third game in a row.
Grippo allowed four runs on four hits in the complete-game win for South (6-12, 3-8 FVC). She added three hits and two runs scored.
Dana Skorich (2 for 5) had a homer and two RBIs, Molly Cook (2 for 3) had a double and three RBIs, and Alexis Pupillo (1 for 1) had a double, two steals, two runs and an RBI. Pupillo – who leads the area with 10 homers – walked four times, including three intentional walks.
Kendall Brents was 2 for 3 with a double and RBI for D-C (7-12, 4-9). Kailyn Wiebe, Linda Dearing Mendoza (2 for 4) and Alyssa Gale each drove in a run.
McKayla Anderson took the loss, allowing five earned runs on nine hits in seven innings. She struck out 12.