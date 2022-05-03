High school sports roundup for Monday, May 2

Marengo pitcher Lilly Kunzer made quick work of Woodstock with a perfect game as the Indians won their Kishwaukee River Conference game, 17-0, in four innings Monday.
Kunzer struck out 10 of the 12 batters she faced.
The Indians jumped out with an 11-run first innings and rapped out 14 hits in three innings.
Mia Lulinski and Kylee Jensen homered for Marengo (21-1-1, 7-1 (KRC). Lulinski was 3 for 3 with four RBIs and Jensen was 2 for 2 with a triple and three RBIs.
Courtney Jasinski doubled and had three RBIs, Kadence Felks was 1 for 1, a double and had two RBIs. Maddie Christopher was 2 for 2, scored three runs and knocked one in.
Huntley 8, Burlington Central 0: At Burlington, Jori Heard threw a two-hitter and struck out 16 as the Red Raiders (17-5, 12-0) defeated the Rockets (8-5, 5-5) in their Fox Valley Conference game.
Heard also doubled and drove in two runs. Clare Hudgens was 3 for 3 with a double and one RBI.
Reese Hunkins and Meghan Ryan each had two hits and one RBI, Ava McFadden and Zoe Doherty had one RBI apiece.
Richmond-Burton 2, Grant 1: At Richmond, Mia Spohr homered to left field in the bottom of the sixth for the game-winner as the Rockets defeated the Bulldogs in a nonconference game.
R-B’s Hailey Holtz struck out 15 and allowed an earned run for the victory.
The Rockets (12-3) got their other run in the fourth when Madison Kunzer knocked in Norah Spittler, who was 2 for 3.
Crystal Lake Central 7, Hampshire 5: At Hampshire, Giada Motto doubled and homered as the Tigers (7-12, 4-7) defeated the Whip-Purs (8-9, 4-6) in FVC action.
Olivia Shaw was 2 for 4 with an RBI and struck out 13 while allowing three hits from the circle.
Gianna Carone was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Makayla Malone was 2 for 3. Kate Show and Avery Bechler each had a hit and an RBI.
Bria Reibel was 2 for 3 with one RBI for Hampshire.
Prairie Ridge 19, Jacobs 15: At Algonquin, the Wolves’ eight-run fifth boosted them to an FVC win over the Golden Eagles.
Prairie Ridge (9-7, 7-6) got a 4-for-6 game from Adysen Kiddy, who doubled, tripled and drove in four runs.
Elena Smith was 3 for 5 with three RBIs, and Kaylee Jarrard was 2 for 5 with a homer and three RBIs.
Emily Harlow and Hope McHugh had three hits each and one RBI. Kendra Carroll and Mary Myers each had two hits and two RBIs.
Liz Smith was 3 for 5 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored for Jacobs (8-10, 4-6).
Kaitlyn Wysong was 2 for 5 with a homer and five RBIs and Jori Petrone homered and knocked in three runs.
The Eagles scored nine runs in the third. Arya Patel was 2 for 4 with three RBIs, Anna Cook was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and Taylor Stennett and CiCi DiSilvio each had two hits.
BASEBALL
Richmond-Burton 11, Harvard 1: At Richmond, Hayden Christiansen ripped a three-run homer, and Ethan Schoeps added a two-run shot as the Rockets (21-3, 13-0) defeated the Hornets (2-12, 1-10) in their KRC game.
It was R-B’s 17th consecutive victory. Christiansen’s homer was his ninth of the season.
Connor Wallace threw four innings, striking out seven, walking one and allowing no runs.
Marengo 10, Woodstock 0 (6 inn.): At Woodstock, Caden Vogt fanned 11, walked one and threw a six-inning four-hitter as the Indians (10-11, 6-7) defeated the Blue Streaks (9-11, 6-7) in their KRC game.
Vogt also doubled twice and scored. Quinn Lechner led the Indians with three RBIs and Andrew Johnson knocked in two.
Carter Heimsoth was 2 for 4 with an RBI, Patrick Signore was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Collin Aubry and Cody Stallings were both 2 for 3.
The Blue Streaks’ Braden Barrette was 2 for 2.
Woodstock North 10, Johnsburg 3: At Woodstock, Rylee Given struck out nine, walked one and allowed two earned runs for a complete-game win over the Skyhawks (6-12, 5-8) in their KRC game.
The Thunder (7-9, 6-5) got three RBIs from Luke Udelhofen and two from Sean Pigliacelli. Ryan Pulaski and Tyler Allen-Castaldo each had two hits and one RBI.
GIven and Tyler Fink each added an RBI.
Luke Conroy was 2 for 3 with one RBI, and Alex Delulio and Jacob Lamotta each had an RBI for the Skyhawks.
St. Viator 6, Prairie Ridge 4: At Arlington Heights, Jack Tobin was 2 for 4 with two RBIs as the Wolves (7-14) lost their nonconference game to the Lions.
Tyler Vasey was 2 for 4 with a double and one RBI, Zach Bentsen was 2 for 3 and scored a run. Mason McKim was 1 for 2 with an RBI.
GIRLS SOCCER
Marian Central 3, Marian Catholic 2: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes (2-10, 1-3) scored three first-half goals and hung on for an East Suburban Catholic Conference victory over the Spartans.
Adriana Wrzos and Sidney Gerstenkorn each had a goal and an assist for Marian. Kailie Rosato scored the other goal.
Anna Lingle had eight saves in goal for the Hurricanes. Lizzie Drwila, Mary Keane, Abby Miner, Gerstenkorn and Wrzos all contributed on defense.
Richmond-Burton 7, Harvard 0: At Harvard, Bri Maldonado, Reese Frericks and Jordan Otto each scored two goals as the Rockets (15-1-1, 9-0) defeated the Hornets in their KRC game.
Margaret Slove scored the other R-B goal, all of which came in the first half. Layne Frericks had three assists, while Otto, Slove and Rachel Mendlick each had one.
Marengo 4, Auburn 0: At Marengo, Allie Cassan scored two goals as the Indians defeated the Knights in a nonconference game.
Katie Polizza and Addie Johnson each scored a goal and had an assists for Marengo. Emily Kirchhoff and Anna Kunzer also had assists. Keatyn Velasquez got the shutout in goal for the Indians.
BOYS TENNIS
Guilford 4, Woodstock 3: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks’ Vince Perez (No. 2) and Carlos Fito (No. 3) in their nonconference loss to the Vikings.
Jackson Pajich and Stewart Reuter won at No. 4 doubles for the Streaks.
Cary-Grove 7, Lake Zurich 0: At Lake Zurich, the Trojans swept the Bears, losing only one set in the dual meet.
Sam Kedzior (No. 1), Noah Marrano (No. 2) and Lewis Johnson (No. 3) won at singles for C-G.
Brandon Burtschi and Bryce Shechtman (No. 1), Tom Fornelli and Daniel Jauch (No. 2), Nick Nemeth and Jack Anderson (No. 3) and Jacob Kantaya and Derek Passaglia (No. 4) won in doubles for the Trojans.
Huntley 5, Crystal Lake Central 2: At Huntley, Ani Mehra (No. 2) and Frankie Scarpelli (No. 3) won at singles as the Red Raiders defeated the Tigers in an FVC dual.
Ben Hein and Matt Grubbs (No. 1), Varun Parath and Jonathan Stec (No. 2) and Jack Coleman and Ishaan Trivedi No. 3) won at doubles for Huntley.
Central got wins at No. 1 singles from Logan Wasilk and at No. 4 doubles from Andrew Stawski and Parker Tapp.
Crystal Lake South 4, Hampshire 3: At Crystal Lake, the Gators swept the singles matches on their way to an FVC dual victory over the Whip-Purs.
Jackson Schuetzle (No. 1), Jack Dacy (No. 2) and Alexander Smith (No. 3) won at singles for South. Cal Schneider and Aaron Koh got the other win at No. 1 doubles, holding on in three sets.
Hampshire got wins at No. 2 doubles (Caed Steuber and Matthew Crumlett), No. 3 doubles (Shiv Patel and ryan Regalado) and No. 4 doubles (Giovanni Patino and Kevin Hipolito).