High school sports roundup for Saturday, April 30

Johnsburg’s Emma Smith tripled and scored on Brianna Rutkowski’s ground ball in the top of the eighth inning as the Skyhawks edged Lakes, 6-5, in a nonconference softball game Saturday at Lake Villa.
Addison Mass threw a complete game for Johnsburg, striking out 13 and allowing two earned runs.
Brooke Klosowicz was 2 for 4 with a pair of triples and one RBI for the Skyhawks. Joree Tibbs was 4 for 4 and scored two runs, while Amber Smith and Lauren Foszcz each added one RBI.
BASEBALL
Waubonsie Valley 12, Huntley 11: At Aurora, Brandon Hanley doubled and homered and knocked in four runs as the Red Raiders (16-3) fell in their nonconference game against the Warriors.
Joey Garlin and Michael Wanhala each drove in two runs for Huntley. Ryan Quinlan was 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Nick Martino also had an RBI.
Hampshire 9, Larkin 5: At Hampshire, Victor Rodriguez Jr. was 2 for 2 with three RBIs to lead the Whip-Purs (9-8) past the Royals in a nonconference game.
Evan Spenk was 2 for 3 with one RBI and threw 2 2/3 innings, striking out five and allowing one earned run.
Kyle Johnson was 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Luke Mejdrich was 1 for 2 with an RBI.
Plainfield Central 11, Burlington Central 4: At Burlington, Brady Gilroy was 3 for 4 with an RBI as the Rockets (7-8) lost to the Wildcats in their nonconference game.
Jake Herman drove in two runs. Aric Beamon was 2 for 3, and Joshua Rodge was 2 for 4.
GIRLS SOCCER
Dundee-Crown 3, Belvidere North 0: Emilia Arias scored three goals to lead the Chargers (9-5) past the Blue Thunder in their nonconference game.
Arias scored once in the first half, then twice in the second. All three goals were unassisted.
Giselle Mata had one save in goal for D-C.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Friday’s result
Oregon Art Carlson Invitational: Woodstock North’s Mark Duenas won two individual events and anchored two runner-up sprint relays to help the Thunder to the team title.
North finished with 91 teams points, five ahead of second-place Rockford Christian.
Duenas and teammate Chris Carreno finished 1-3 in the 100 and 200 meters. Carreno, Devin Tumminello, Jay Randecker and Duenas also took seconds in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
Landan Creighton had a pair of runner-up finishes for the Thunder in the 300 intermediate hurdles and the pole vault. Giovanni Young took third in the 110 high hurdles and Jacob McConnell was third in the discus.