High school sports roundup for Friday, April 29

Mackenzie Rogers and Kate Ward each scored a hat trick to help Woodstock North take down Harvard, 8-0, on Friday night in Woodstock.
Rogers’ three goals were her first of the season. Bella D’Amico and Gracie Zankle each scored a goal in the Kishwaukee River Conference win.
North goalkeeper Sammi Maldonado made two saves.
BASEBALL
Crystal Lake Central 15, Dundee-Crown 2 (6 inn.): At Carpentersville, Crystal Lake Central’s Braydon Gibour drove in five runs to help secure a Fox Valley Conference win.
Gibour tripled down the line in the second inning with the bases loaded to give the Tigers a 4-0 lead. He then drove in two more runs in a seven-run sixth inning to help Central run out to a 15-0 lead.
Brent Blitek and Ryan Kempf each drove in two runs. Tigers starter Thomas Korn threw four innings and struck out six batters, allowing no runs on one hit.
Burlington Central 4, Marengo 3: At Marengo, Kyle Carlson hit a go-ahead home run to help the Rockets earn a nonconference win.
With the game tied at two, Carlson hit a two-run home run in the top of the fourth to give the Rockets a 4-2 lead. Marengo scored in the bottom of the sixth, but reliever Owen Hensler secured the win.
Burlington Central starter Chase Powrozek threw 5 ⅓ innings and allowed three runs, one was earned, on four hits. He struck out seven.
Patrick Signore started for Marengo and threw 5 ⅔ innings, allowing four runs, two earned, on six hits.
Woodstock 12, St. Edward 2 (5 inn.): At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks scored eight runs in the second inning to secure a nonconference win.
Hayden Haak and Kaden Bogott each led the way by driving in three runs. Caden Monti and Brady Heeren each drove in two runs, while Braden Barrette and Kaden Perkins each drove in one.
Chapman started Woodstock and pitched 4 ⅔ innings, allowing two runs on four hits. He struck out six.
Harvest Christian 14, Alden-Hebron 1: At Hebron, Justin Gritmacker was 2 for 2 and Parker Elswick scored the lone run for the Giants in their loss to the Lions.
SOFTBALL
Grant 2, Dundee-Crown 1: At Carpentersville, the Chargers’ rally came up short in a nonconference loss.
Grant scored two quick runs in the first inning. Addison Pino made it a 2-1 game when she doubled in a run in the sixth inning, but D-C couldn’t get anything in the seventh to tie the game.
McKayla Anderson threw a complete game for D-C, allowing two runs, one earned, on six hits. She struck out eight.
Wauconda 11, Prairie Ridge 0 (5 inn.): At Crystal Lake, the Wolves couldn’t keep up in a nonconference loss. Wauconda scored two runs in the first inning added five in the third and four in the fourth.
Harvard 2, Woodstock North 1: At Woodstock, Jackie Mykytick drove in the go-ahead run to help the Hornets earn a KRC win.
Mykytick gave Harvard a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning when she singled in a run. Jillian Cooke drove in the Hornets’ first run in the third inning on a single.
North’s Addison Salazar made it a 2-1 game in the bottom of the fifth when she drove in a run on a groundout.
Harvard starter Tallulah Eichholz threw a complete game and struck out 14.
Georgia Sedlack started for North and threw five innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on five hits and striking out eight.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Badger Invitational: At Lake Geneva, Wis., Harvard’s Brenna Uppleger won two individual events and anchored two top-three relays for the Hornets, who took fourth in the nine-team meet with 60 points.
Uppleger won the 100 meters in 12.90 seconds and the long jump at 17 feet, 3 1/2 inches. The foursome of Julia Chupich, Asha Billstrand, Christina Koleno and Uppleger took second in the 4x100 and third in the 4x200 relays.
The Hornets’ Abby Perkins took second in pole vault.
Johnsburg’s girls tied for fifth at 58, and Cary-Grove was seventh with 48 1/2 points.
Johnsburg’s Jolene Cashmore won the 1,600, and Chloe Benz was second in discus. Caitlyn Casella took third in the 100, and Rylee Hardersen was third in the high jump.
C-G’s Jocelyn Onstot won the 800 in 2:25.93.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Badger Invitational: At Lake Geneva, Wis., Johnsburg was the top of three local teams in seventh place with 49 points.
The Skyhawks got second-place finishes from James Kaunas (triple jump) and Forrest Hull (400). Conor Benz took third in discus.
C-G was eighth with 45 points, led by discus champion Reece Ihenacho and 100 runner-up Caleb Ramirez. The Trojans Philip Nowik was third in the 200.