High school sports roundup for Friday, April 29

Ella Shipley scored twice in the first 12 minutes Friday as Sycamore routed Rochelle, 7-0, in the Interstate 8 girls soccer tournament in Sycamore. Shipley also recorded an assist in the victory.
Grace Parks, Mariana Martinez, Abby Bourdage, Jordyn Tilstra and Kaitlyn Goff also scored for the Spartans. Parks had two assists, while Bourdage, Anna Lochbaum and Kate Elsner had one assist.
Keeper Tayla Brannstrom recorded her eighth shutout of the season.
BASEBALL
Lena-Winslow 11, Hinckley-Big Rock 1 (5 inn.): At Lena, the Royals were limited to two hits in a nonconference loss. Mason Albright had a triple, and Preston Johnson had the only other hit.
Kaneland 3, Sycamore 2: At Sycamore, the Spartans scored two in the fifth to make it a one-run game but never got any closer in the loss.
The Spartans committed three errors in the loss. All three runs given up by starter Griffin Hallahan were unearned.
Three Kaneland pitchers combined to give up two hits.
SOFTBALL
Rock Falls 8, Genoa-Kingston 2: At Rock Falls, the Cogs fell in Big Northern Conference play. Violet Northrup, Emily Trzynka, Christine Venditti, Olivia Vasak and Faith Thompson each had hits for G-K.
Serena 6, Indian Creek 3 (8 inn.): At Shabbona, Serena pushed across three runs in the eighth inning to hand the host Timberwolves a Little Ten Conference loss.
Avery Boehne was 2 for 4 with an RBI for Indian Creek, and Amelia Konen went 2 for 3.