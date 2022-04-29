High school sports roundup for Thursday, April 28

Huntley softball coach Mark Petryniec earned his 400th career win, and senior Jori Heard threw her third perfect game in six days as the Red Raiders shut out Prairie Ridge, 10-0, in five innings in their Fox Valley Conference game Thursday in Crystal Lake.
The Raiders, last year’s FVC undefeated champion at 18-0, have won 36 straight conference games. Petryniec, now in his 18th season at Huntley, has a career record of 400-233.
With the win, Huntley improved to 16-5 overall and 11-0 in the FVC.
I want to send a huge Thank You to every player to wear an HHS softball uniform over the last 20 years. 400 wins is a we award, not a me! From the bottom of my heart thank you players and coaches!!!! Today is a great day to be a Red Raider! pic.twitter.com/SL7cmp5aoe— HHSSoftball (@HuntleySoftball) April 29, 2022
Heard, who fired perfect games Saturday against Lincoln-Way East and Tuesday against Crystal Lake Central, struck out 14 against the Wolves and threw 45 of 56 pitches for strikes. She also had three hits at leadoff.
Reese Hunkins was 2 for 4 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs score, and Meghan Ryan (2 for 2) added a homer and three RBIs.
Prairie Ridge fell to 7-7, 6-6 with the loss.
Marengo 10, Johnsburg 0 (5 inn.): At Marengo, the Indians picked up their area-best 20th win of the season, beating the Skyhawks in KRC action.
Lilly Kunzer tossed a one-hit shutout, striking out 12 and walking none. She threw 48 of 61 pitches for strikes and faced the minimum 15 batters in five innings.
Emily White had a double and drove in two runs for Marengo (20-1-1, 6-1 KRC). Marissa Young (two runs), Maddy Christopher and Kunzer each had two hits and an RBI. Kay Felks (RBI) and Kylee Jensen both scored twice.
Emily Rowe had the only hit for Johnsburg (6-8, 5-3).
Richmond-Burton 16, Woodstock North 4 (5 inn.): At Richmond, Caylin Stevens hit a three-run homer for the Thunder in the top of the first, but the Rockets responded with four runs in the bottom half, getting a three-run homer by Norah Spittler, en route to the KRC win.
Richmond-Burton, which tacked on five runs in the second and third innings and two in the fourth, and Marengo remain tied for first place in the conference with three games left.
Spittler finished with four RBIs for R-B (11-3, 6-1). Madison Kunzer (2 for 3) had a double, homer and four RBIs, Emerson Herrick was 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs, and Taylor Davison was 3 for 4 with a homer, three RBIs and two runs.
Hailey Holtz was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and earned the win in the circle. She allowed four runs on six hits in five innings with eight strikeouts and two walks.
Addison Salazar went 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored for North (6-9, 2-5). Norah Mungle (2 for 2) had a double and one RBI.
Dundee-Crown 12, Burlington Central 1 (5 inn.): At Carpentersville, the Chargers scored six runs in the third and fifth innings to beat the Rockets in their FVC game. Addison Pino was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for D-C (7-10, 4-8).
McKayla Anderson limited Burlington to a run in five innings, allowing two hits with nine strikeouts and three walks.
Faith Dierwechter (2 for 4, two runs), Anderson (1 for 2, two runs) and Linda Dearing Mendoza each had an RBI for the Chargers. Kailyn Wiebe scored twice and and drove in a run.
Makayla Larson had a double for the Rockets (8-4, 5-4).
Alden-Hebron 19, Christian Liberty 7 (6 inn.): At Hebron, the Giants rapped 17 hits in a Northeastern Athletic Conference win. Hannah Reiter was 3 for 5 with three RBIs for A-H (2-3, 2-0), while Rileigh Gaddini was 3 for 4 with a triple.
Also getting multiple hits were Jessica Webber (2 for 4), Corrine Elswick (4 for 5) and Korhyn Geary (3 for 5). Reiter pitched 4 2/3 innings with one strikeout. Elswick had two strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings.
Cary-Grove 17, Crystal Lake Central 8: At Crystal Lake, the Trojans and Tigers combined for 30 hits in their FVC game. C-G (7-8, 6-6) had 17 hits, with seven players getting two or more hits in the victory.
Allison Garski (2 fo 4) and Emily Green and each had a home run and two RBIs. Madilynn Crick was 2 for 5 with a double, two runs and three RBIs, Katelyn O’Malley was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Mariana Perricone was 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs. Kaley Koltz had two hits and three runs batting leadoff.
Becca Weaver allowed six runs (four earned) on 10 hits in six innings, striking out nine and walking none.
Courtney Schober led Central (6-12, 3-7) offensively, going 3 for 3 with a double, triple, three RBIs and three runs. Gianna Carone was 2 for 4 with a double, three runs and an RBI, Olivia Shaw (2 for 4) had two RBIs, and Sophia Nieckula (2 for 3) drove in one.
Crystal Lake South 8, Hampshire 5: At Crystal Lake, the Gators (5-12, 2-8) earned their second straight FVC victory. Stephanie Lesniewski had two RBIs and Alexis Pupillo (1 for 2, two runs) hit her area-leading 10th home run.
Dana Skorich was 3 for 4 and Kennedy Grippo scored twice. Grippo also earned the win, giving up five runs (one earned) on 11 hits in five innings. She struck out eight and walked one.
Bria Riebel was 4 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for the Whip-Purs (8-8, 4-5), and Noelle Scott was 2 for 3 with a solo home run and double. Melissa Johnson was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
Scott took the loss, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits in five innings with five strikeouts and two walks.
BASEBALL
Marian Central 12, Round Lake 0 (5 inn.): At Round Lake, Jack Hayden threw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and added a a home run and five RBIs to lead the Hurricanes to the nonconference win. Hayden allowed only a walk in the shutout.
John Ahler was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored for Marian, Payton Sensabaugh was 3 for 4 with a double and three runs, and Brennan Carney was 2 for 3 with one RBI. Braedon Todd was 2 for 2 with a double and three runs.
Johnsburg 13, Harvard 3: At Harvard, Jake Metze was 3 for 4 with four runs, three RBIs, two doubles and an inside-the-park home run for the Skyhawks in a KRC win against the Hornets, who made 11 errors in the loss.
Landon Banaszynski (2 for 4) and Joe Wolff each had two runs scored an an RBI. Jacob LaMotta struck out seven and walked none over seven innings for Johnsburg, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits.
Dimitrios Bourmas hit a solo homer for Harvard. Bailey Livdahl and Keon Wanland each drove in one.
Woodstock North 3, Marengo 1: At Woodstock, the Thunder beat the Indians in a low-scoring KRC game. Luke Udelhofen, Blake Herrmann and Cade Blaksley each drove in runs for North, while Jay Zinnen, Trevor Mark and Udelhofen all pitched in the win.
Zinnen started and allowed a run on four hits in 4 2/3 innings with five strikeouts and three walks. Mark threw a scoreless 1 1/3 innings, and Udelhofen earned the save with three strikeouts in the seventh.
Carter Heimsoth drove in the lone run for Marengo. Freshman Michael Kirchhoff took the loss, allowing three runs on four hits in six innings. He struck out 10 and walked three.
McHenry 13, Dundee-Crown 2: At Carpentersville, Kyle Kaempf (2 for 3, triple) and Eddie Synek (2 for 4, double, two runs) both knocked in two runs for the Warriors (14-5, 9-3) in an FVC win against the Chargers.
Kaempf pitched and struck out nine in five innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks.
Richard Powell (2 for 5), Logan Wirtz (2 for 3, two runs) and Lleyton Grubich each had an RBI in the win. Edgar Salinas had an RBI in the loss for D-C.
Burlington Central 6, Jacobs 1: At Burlington, Michael Person tossed six runs of one-run ball for the Rockets, allowing four hits with five strikeouts and three walks in the FVC win. Jake Johnson and Luke Pedrigi both had RBIs for Central.
Brian Kobige pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings in relief with three strikeouts and a walk for Jacobs (11-7, 6-5). He allowed only two hits. Quinn Butera went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Huntley 7, Cary-Grove 1: At Cary, Malachi Paplanus allowed a run on three hits in five innings for the Raiders (16-2, 9-1) in the FVC victory against the Trojans (8-9-1, 5-6). Paplanus allowed only three hits and struck out five.
Brayden Bakes had a double, two runs and two RBIs, and Lucas Goldstein was 2 for 3 with a double, three runs and an RBI.
Prairie Ridge 5, Hampshire 1: At Crystal Lake, Jack Tobin was 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs in the FVC win for the Wolves. Zach Bentsen (2 for 3) had a double and one RBI, while Nate LeFever (1 for 3, double) and Aidan Preves both added an RBI.
Ryan Wiles pitched six innings, allowing a run on three hits to earn the win. He struck out three and walked one.
Matt Karbowski knocked in the lone run for Hampshire. Kyle Johnson took the loss, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits in five innings with four strikeouts and two walks.
GIRLS SOCCER
Cary-Grove 2, Huntley 0: At Huntley, Avery Nielsen scored two goals to lead the Trojans to a FVC victory.
Nielsen scored her first goal off a scramble in front of the net with 6:22 left in the first half. Nielsen scored again off a corner kick with 4:05 left in the match to help Cary-Grove improve to 6-6, 4-2 FVC.
Emily Larry filled in at goal with both of Cary-Grove’s goalkeepers out with injuries. She finished with four saves.
Huntley dropped to 6-6-1, 2-3 FVC.
Crystal Lake Central 5, Crystal Lake South 0: At Crystal Lake, Kaitlin Gaunaurd had two goals for the host Tigers (10-2, 5-1) in the FVC win. Olivia Anderson, Lizzie Gray and Sadie Quinn also scored in the victory.
Maddie Gray added two assists and Jill Mueller had one.
McHenry 5, Dundee-Crown 2: At McHenry, the Warriors got a hat trick from Emerson Gasmann and picked up the FVC victory against the Chargers. Madison Davis and Becca D’Agostino scored the two other goals for McHenry (6-4-1, 4-2).
Gasmann, Davis, D’Agostino, Jessica Luedke and Maya Gill each added assists, and Makenna Harvey made five saves in the win.
Berkley Mensik had a goal and assist for D-C (8-5, 3-3). Giselle Farias scored the second goal for the Chargers and Emilia Arias added an assist. Giselle Mata had three saves in goal.
Nazareth 4, Marian Central 1: At LaGrange Park, Kailie Rosato scored a second-half goal for the Hurricanes in the East Suburban Catholic Conference loss.
Ava Denman had an assist for Marian (1-10, 0-3), and Anna Lingle had 13 saves.
Jacobs 1, Grayslake North 1: At Grayslake, the Eagles and Knights tied in their nonconference game. Delaney Lukowski scored for Jacobs, assisted by Gabriella Wojtarowicz. Kristen Silenzi made four saves in goal.
BOYS TENNIS
Crystal Lake Central 7, Marian Central 0: At Crystal Lake, Eli Irwin earned a 2-6, 6-2, 10-8 come-from-behind win at No. 3 singles to help the Tigers complete a nonconference sweep against the Hurricanes.
The remaining six matches were straight-set wins. Logan Wasilk (No. 1) and Lucas Kurkowski (No. 2) each won at singles.
Ethan Bass and Ben Weichman (No. 1), Brandon Oconer and Connor Wheeland (No. 2), Anthony Virruso and Oliver True (No. 3) and Andrew Stawski and Parker Tapp (No. 4) won at doubles.
BOYS LACROSSE
Cary-Grove 17, McHenry 2: At McHenry, Ryan Mason had three goals and three assists for the Trojans in an FVC win against the Warriors.
John Arendt and Tristan Copas added two goals, and Jack Lamb had a goal and won 12 faceoffs.
Prairie Ridge 15, Jacobs 3: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves ran away with an FVC win. Eddie Ferree and Charlie Ferree both had four goals for Prairie Ridge.