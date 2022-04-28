High school sports roundup for Wednesday, April 27

Richmond-Burton clinched at least a share of the Kishwaukee River Conference title with its 6-3 win over Woodstock North on Wednesday night in Richmond.
Reese Frericks and Layne Frericks each scored two goals while Jordan Otto and Bri Maldonado each tallied a goal. Margaret Slove finished with two assists while Reese Frericks and Layne Frericks each had an assist.
Rockets goalkeeper Taylor LaBay made four saves.
R-B (14-1-1, 8-0 KRC) can win an outright conference title Monday with a win over Harvard.
Woodstock North dropped to 7-5 overall, 6-2 in the KRC.
Johnsburg 6, Marengo 0: At Marengo, Mackenzie McQuiston and Wynne Oeffling each had a hat trick and led the Skyhawks to victory in a KRC match.
McQuiston scored two first-half goals and added another four minutes into the second half. Oeffling scored all of her goals in the second half.
Johnsburg goalkeeper Maddie Ambrosz finished with four saves for the Skyhawks (7-7, 5-3).
Marengo fell to 3-12 overall, 0-6 in the KRC.
Benet 9, Marian Central 0: At Woodstock, Benet scored eight first-half goals, and goalkeeper Anna Lingle made 16 saves for Marian Central (1-9, 0-2) in the East Suburban Catholic Conference match.
BASEBALL
Richmond-Burton 9, Woodstock 2: At Richmond, the Rockets won their 16th straight game and 20th of the season.
Brock Wood drove in two runs on three hits, and Ethan Demers drove in a run and finished with two hits.
Four Rockets pitchers combined to allow three hits.
Huntley 7, Cary-Grove 1: At Huntley, the Red Raiders built an early 4-0 lead en route to their eighth Fox Valley Conference win.
Joey Garlin led the way for Huntley with four RBIs on two hits. Huntley drove in a run in the first and three in the second.
Huntley starter Andrew Ressler threw six innings, striking out 13 batters and allowing one run on two hits.
Crystal Lake Central 8, Crystal Lake South 7: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers held off a Gators rally to earn a FVC win.
Nico Acevedo led the Tigers with three RBI. Crystal Lake Central took a 7-5 lead in the fifth after Brent Blitek hit a sacrifice fly to left field, giving the Tigers a lead after the two teams exchanged leads in the first few innings.
The two teams scored a run each in the sixth, and the Gators made it 8-7 in the seventh, but Joey Scaravalle struck out the last batter to end the threat.
Acevedo started for the Tigers and pitched two innings, allowing four runs, three earned, on four hits. Jacob Larsen threw three innings in relief, striking out four and allowing two runs, one earned, on two hits.
Mark DiCicco started for the Gators and threw four innings, allowing six runs, none earned, on eight hits. He struck out five batters.
Prairie Ridge 5, Hampshire 1: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves earned a FVC win thanks to a strong pitching performance from Ryan Wiles and an early lead.
Prairie Ridge took a 2-0 lead in the first inning thanks to a single from Jack Tobin and a groundout from Nathan La Fever. The Wolves added another run in the second and two runs in the fifth.
Wiles threw six innings, allowing one run on three hits, striking out three batters. Tobin came in relief and struck out two.
Hampshire starter Kyle Johnson threw five innings, allowing five runs, four earned, on six hits. He struck out four.
Matthew Karbowski drove in the only Whips run on a sacrifice fly in the third.
McHenry 10, Dundee-Crown 9: At McHenry, the Warriors scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to come from behind and earn an FVC win.
Gavin Micklinghoff and Lleyton Grubich scored on an error.
Connor Rodgers led the way for McHenry with three RBIs on one hit while Kyle Kaempf, Eddie Synek and Micklinghoff each drove in a run.
Wirtz started for McHenry and threw 2 ⅓ innings and allowed five runs, four earned, on five hits.
Dundee-Crown starter Jake Russell threw five innings, striking out four and allowing five runs, three earned, on six hits.
Marian Central 10, St. Edward 0 (5 inn.): At Woodstock, Frank Lavin threw a five-inning shutout and the Hurricanes bats came alive.
Lavin struck out six batters and allowed three hits on 78 pitches. He walked three batters.
Peyton Sensabaugh drove in two runs, while Braedon Todd, Lavin and Brennan Carney each drove in a run.
St. Edward committed five errors.
Hinckley-Big Rock 12, Alden-Hebron 4 (8 innings): At Hebron, the Giants lost in extra innings to lose their second straight game in as many days.
The two teams were tied at four after seven innings before Hinckley-Big Rock scored eight in the top of the eighth to win the game.
SOFTBALL
Crystal Lake South 12, Cary-Grove 2: At Cary, the Gators scored six runs in the first inning to help launch a big offensive day to pick up a FVC win.
Dana Skorich led the team with four hits and drove in a run for Crystal Lake South. Molly Cook drove in three runs, while Alexis Pupillo, Carly Cohen and Amelia Cervantes each drove in two runs.
Crystal Lake South starter Kennedy Grippo threw a complete game, allowing two runs, none earned, on six hits. She struck out seven.
Mia Olson started for Cary-Grove and allowed five runs on two hits. Rebecca Weaver came in relief to throw seven innings, allowing seven runs, five earned, on 11 hits.
Hampshire 12, Dundee-Crown 1 (5 innings): At Hampshire, the Whips used a big day at the plate from Bria Riebel to earn an FVC win.
Riebel finished with six RBI on three hits, driving in the first runs of the game in the second off a double. The Whips scored six runs in the second and four runs in the third.
Carissa Schuman, Elaina Lindmark and Elyse Garcia each drove in a run.
Hampshire starter Noelle Scott threw five innings, allowing one run, not earned, on six hits. She struck out seven.
Annabelle Pederson started for Dundee-Crown, allowing 10 runs, six earned, on seven hits.
Huntley 12, McHenry 1: At Huntley, the Red Raiders stayed perfect in FVC play and won their fourth straight game.
Huntley starter Jori Heard threw five innings, striking out 10. She allowed one run on three hits and walked three batters.
Madison Smith led Huntley with three RBI while Katie Mithchell and Meghan Ryan each drove in two. Heard and Mitchell each had three hits.
Richmond-Burton 8, Wauconda 7: At Richmond, the Rockets won their 10th game of the season.
BOYS TENNIS
Crystal Lake Central 4, Woodstock 3: At Woodstock, the Tigers improved to 11-1 on the season with a nonconference win.
Tigers No. 1 singles player Logan Wasilk won, 6-1, 6-0, while No. 1 doubles Ethan Bass and Ben Weichman won, 6-3, 6-1.
Crystal Lake Central No. 2 doubles Brandon Oconer and Connor Wheeland and No. 3 doubles Parker Tapp and Oliver True won their matches.
Woodstock’s No. 2 singles Vince Perez and No. 3 singles Carlos Fito each won their matches. No. 4 doubles pair Jackson Pajich and Stewart Reuter also won.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Rockford Guilford 2, Huntley 0: At Rockford, the Red Raiders dropped a nonconference match, 26-24, 25-20.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Huntley 18, McHenry 3: At McHenry, the Red Raiders won their seventh straight game.
Crystal Lake Central co-op 12, Barrington 8: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers won their 10th game of the season.