High school sports roundup for Tuesday, April 26

For the second time in four days, Huntley pitcher Jori Heard was perfect.
Heard struck out 14 and did not allow a runner to reach base as the Red Raiders defeated Crystal Lake Central, 10-0, in six innings in their Fox Valley Conference softball game Tuesday.
Heard also threw a perfect game Saturday against Lincoln-Way East.
The Raiders (13-5, 8-0 FVC) only had to get four other outs on defense.
Reese Hunkins led the offense with a 2-for-3 game, a double and two RBIs. Zoe Doherty and Meghan Ryan also had two RBIs, while Clara Hudgens and Madison Rozanski each had an RBI.
Heard was 2 for 4.
Central fell to 6-10, 3-5.
Prairie Ridge 10, Dundee-Crown 1: At Crystal Lake, Elena Smith struck out three and allowed six hits as the Wolves (7-4, 6-4) defeated the Chargers (6-8, 3-6) in an FVC game.
Ady Kiddy had three hits, with a double, a triple and three RBIs. Emily Harlow homered and drove in three runs.
Mary Meyers had three hits, with a double and an RBI. Kendra Carroll had two hits and score a run, and Autumn Ledgerwood and Kaylee Jarrard each had an RBI.
Johnsburg 6, Woodstock 2: At Woodstock, Addison Mass struck out 13 batters and did not allow and earned run as the Skyhawks (5-6, 4-2) defeated the Blue Streaks (4-10, 0-6) in their KRC game.
Brooke Klosowicz homered for Johnsburg, and Amber Smith was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Mass and Joree Tibbs had an RBI apiece.
Auburn 19, Crystal Lake South 7: At Crystal Lake, Alex Pupillo and Dana Skorich both had a double and a homer in the Gators’ nonconference loss to the Knights.
Skorich was 2 for 4 with four RBIs, Pupillo was 3 for 3 with two RBIs. Amelia Cervantes also had an RBI.
Cary-Grove 7, Jacobs 2: At Cary, Madilynn Crick drove in four runs to lead the Trojans (5-7, 4-5) past the Golden Eagles (7-9, 3-5) in their FVC game.
Crick was 3 for 3. Gwenn Moran drove in two runs for the Trojans and Rebecca Weaver struck out seven, allowed two earned runs and one walk in a complete game.
Taylor Stennett was 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Eagles. Liz Smith also had an RBI and Kaitlyn Wysong was 2 for 3.
Woodstock North 8, Harvard 0: At Harvard, Addison Salazar, Norah Mungle and Krista Hermann all homered as the Thunder (6-8, 2-4) defeated the Hornets (4-6, 2-4) in their KRC game.
Casey Vermett struck out 13 and allowed one hit for the Thunder. Hermann knocked in three runs, and Salazar had two RBIs. Liberty Stevens also had two hits and an RBI.
Alden-Hebron 15, Christian Liberty 10: At Arlington Heights, Corrine Elswick knocked in three runs to lead the Giants in their Northeastern Athletic Conference win over the Chargers.
Curry Geary and Faith Higgins both drove in two runs. Hannah Reiter struck out seven over three innings, while Elswick fanned seven over her four innings in the circle.
GIRLS SOCCER
Cary-Grove 3, Prairie Ridge 2 (OT): At Cary, Sam Skeri’s overtime goal gave the Trojans (5-6, 3-2) an FVC victory over the Wolves.
The Wolves scored twice in the first half, but C-G (5-6, 3-2 FVC) rallied back with unassisted goals from Ellie Santucci and Grace Apgar in the second half to tie the score at 2.
Skeri then scored another unassisted goal in overtime.
Jacobs 3, Huntley 1: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles scored twice in the second half for the win over the Red Raiders (6-5-1, 2-2 FVC).
Delaney Lukowski, Lindsay Rebodos and Kylie Piatek each scored a goal for Jacobs, while Anita Lewis and Gabby Wojtarowicz has assists. Kristin Silenzi had five saves in goal.
Grace Helzer scored in the first half for Huntley off an assist from Gabi Farraj. Nova Rothlisberger had six saves.
Crystal Lake South 2, Burlington Central 1: At Burlington, Sydney Kroening scored two goals for the Gators as they beat the Rockets in an FVC game.
BASEBALL
Richmond-Burton 11, Woodstock 1: At Richmond, the Rockets (19-3, 11-0 KRC) wrapped up back-to-back Kishwaukee River Conference titles with a win over the Blue Streaks (8-8, 6-5).
R-B has won 15 consecutive games and got a strong pitching performance from Connor Wallace, who threw seven innings, striking out six, walking one and allowing no earned runs.
Hayden Christiansen was 2 for 3 with his area-leading eighth home run and two RBIs. Brock Wood doubled and tripled for the Rockets, who had 13 hits.
Johnsburg 10, Harvard 0: At Johnsburg, Ian Boal threw 5 1/3 strong innings for the Skyhawks (5-11, 4-7) in their KRC win against the Hornets (2-10, 1-8).
Luke Conroy was 3 for 3 with an RBI for Johnsburg, Jake Metze drove in two runs and Joe Wolff was 2 for 3 and scored a run.
Woodstock North 6, Marengo 3: At Marengo, Blake Herrmann allowed one earned run over 5 2/3 innings as the Thunder (5-7, 4-4) defeated the Indians (10-9, 5-6) in their KRC matchup.
Luke Udelhofen struck out two over the final 1 1/3 innings. Herrmann also knocked in a run, Udelhofen was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Morgan Klinker was 2 for 3 and scored a run.
Cade Blaksley and Mike Rank had an RBI each for the Thunder.
Caden Vogt was 1 for 3 with an RBI for Marengo.
McHenry 11, Jacobs 1 (5 inn.): At Algonquin, Lleyton Grubich struck out six and allowed two hits as the Warriors (12-5, 7-3) beat the Golden Eagles (9-6, 5-4) in their FVC game.
Eddie Synek, Gavin Micklinghoff and Logan Wirtz each drove in two runs. Kyle Kaempf was 2 for 4 with an RBI and scored three times. Ricky Powell was 2 for 2 and scored twice.
Crystal Lake South 14, Hampshire 2 (5 inn.): At Hampshire, the Gators’ top four hitters each drove in two runs as they rolled past the Whip-Purs (6-8, 2-5) in their FVC game.
South (7-6, 4-4) got two RBIs each from Dayton Murphy, Joey McEnery, Ryan Skwarek and Mark DeCicco in the top four spots.
Aidan Stratton also drove in two runs, as well as throwing four innings with six strikeouts, no earned runs and four hits.
BOYS TENNIS
Prairie Ridge 5, Hampshire 2: At Crystal Lake, Jacob Kim (No. 1), Nolan Frey (No. 2) and Ryan Porter (No. 3) all won at singles for the Wolves in their FVC dual win over the Whip-Purs.
Cole Palese and Brad Haisler (No. 1) and John Myers and Alex Sul (No. 4) had wins in doubles for Prairie Ridge.
Hampshire picked up wins from Matthew Crumlett and Caed Steuber (No. 2) and Shiv Patel and Ryan Regalado (No. 3) in doubles.
Grayslake North 4, Woodstock 3: At Grayslake, Carlos Fito won at No. 3 singles to lead the Blue Streaks in a nonconference loss.
Liam Hanson and Devon Oliveira won at No. 2 doubles and Hunter Lisowski and Cooper Pajich won at No. 3 doubles for Woodstock.
Cary-Grove 4, Huntley 3: At Huntley, the Trojans got a big win at No. 2 doubles from Tom Fornelli and Daniel Jauch 1-6, 7-6 , 6-1 to defeat the Red Raiders in their FVC dual meet.
C-G was strong in singles with wins from Sam Kedzior (No. 1), Noah Marrano (No. 2) and Lewis Johnson (No. 3).
The Raiders got wins from Ben Hein and Matt Grubbs (No. 1), Ishaan Trivedi and Jack Coleman (No. 3) and Zander Mayle and Colin Stanley (No. 4) in doubles.
McHenry 6, Dundee-Crown 1: At McHenry, Nate Neufeld (No. 1), Mohsin Rizvi (No. 2) and Gordy Wechselberger (No. 3) had singles wins as the Warriors (2-5, 2-4) won their FVC dual from the Chargers.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Huntley 2, IMSA 0: At Aurora, the Red Raiders defeated the Titans, 26-24, 25-19.