High school sports roundup for Monday, April 25

Crystal Lake Central’s Ryan Kempf delivered a walk-off RBI single in the eighth inning as the Tigers defeated Dundee-Crown, 8-7, in their Fox Valley Conference game Monday.
Kempf singled on the first pitched of the at-bat, collecting his third RBI of the game.
Jaden Obaldo drove in two runs, and Braydon Gibour and Kolton Altergott each had an RBI.
Starting pitcher Thomas Korn struck out two in four innings, and Drew Welder struck out four in two innings of work.
Matt Schuring homered and drove in two runs for the Chargers. Edgar Salinas had two RBIs, and Isaac Santos Jr. drove in one run. Salinas struck out nine in seven innings.
Richmond-Burton 11, Woodstock 1 (5 inn.): At Richmond, Hayden Christiansen homered to lead the Rockets to a Kishwaukee River Conference victory.
Connor Wallace, Jason Miller, Brock Wood and Ethan Schoeps combined to drive in eight runs.
Joseph Mrowiec struck out seven in five innings.
Crystal Lake South 8, Burlington Central 5: At Crystal Lake, Ryan Skwarek drove in three runs to lead the Gators to an FVC victory.
Joey McEnery had an RBI. James Allie struck out four in three innings.
Joshua Rodge drove in three runs, and Ishaan Patel had an RBI for the Rockets. Aric Beaman struck out four in two innings.
Cary-Grove 11, Prairie Ridge 4: At Crystal Lake, Vinny Lutz homered and drove in three runs to lead the Trojans to an FVC victory.
Nate Crick drove in three runs, and Toby Splitt drove in two. Hayden Dieschbourg and Ben Hurt Haller each had an RBI.
Logan Leach struck out one in four innings, and Peter Conneen struck out four in three.
Tyler Vasey, Zach Bentsen and Ty Lee combined to drive in three runs for the Wolves. Starting pitcher Davis Eimen struck out one in 4 1/3.
Marengo 3, Woodstock North 1: At Woodstock, Caden Vogt struck out 18 and drove in one to lead the Indians to a KRC victory.
The game was tied at 1-1 when Vogt doubled on the first pitch in the top of the fifth inning to drive in a run.
Andrew Johnson had an RBI for Marengo, which had 10 hits on the day.
Jay Zinnen drove in a run for the Thunder. Starting pitcher Rylen Given struck out six in five innings.
Marian Central 12, Schaumburg Christian 5: At Woodstock, Frank Lavin homered and drove in three runs to lead the Hurricanes to a nonconference victory.
Braedon Todd and Jack Hayden combined to drive in four runs, and John Ahler had an RBI.
Preston Sarna struck out nine in four innings, and Brennan Carney struck out three in three innings.
SOFTBALL
Huntley 11, Crystal Lake Central 1 (6 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Reese Hunkins, Madison Smith and Meghan Ryan combined to drive in eight runs in the FVC victory.
Clara Hudgens and Katie Mitchell each had an RBI.
Jori Heard struck out 13 in six innings.
Burlington Central 14, Hampshire 7: At Hampshire, Alyssa Becker homered and drove in two runs to lead the Rockets to an FVC victory.
Makayla McEwen drove in four runs, and Savannah L’Huillier drove in two. Lauren Knief, Emily Rafferty and Danielle Durckel each had an RBI.
Durckel struck out two through four, and Rafferty struck out one in three innings of relief.
Bria Riebel drove in two runs for the Whip-Purs. Noelle Scott pitched a complete game and struck out six.
McHenry 11, Prairie Ridge 3: At McHenry, Vanessa Buske, Jadyn Polerecky and Natalie Sorensen combined to drive in four runs for an FVC victory in a game continued from April 4.
Gianna Buske, Abby Geis and Emma Stolzman each had an RBI. Channing Keppy pitched a complete game and struck out three.
Emily Harlow drove in two runs, and Kaylee Jarrard had an RBI for the Wolves. Elena Smith struck out two in six innings.
Grant 9, Johnsburg 8 (9 inn.): At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks rapped out 14 hits in their nonconference loss to the Bulldogs.
Grant scored three in the top of the ninth, and the Skyhawks answered with two.
Brooke Klosowicz was 4 for 5, knocked in two runs and scored three for Johnsburg. Ella Smith drove in two runs, and Amber Smith was 3 for 5. Brianna Rutkowski was 2 for 5 and had one RBI.
Durand 16, Alden-Herbon 1 (4 inn.): At Durand, the Giants fell in nonconference action.
Jessica Webber, Hannah Reiter and Lizbeth Olmedo went 1 for 2.
Corrine Elswick struck out one in three innings.
GIRLS SOCCER
Belvidere North 5, Marian Central 0: At Belvidere, the Hurricanes fell in nonconference action.
Anna Lingle made 15 saves for the Hurricanes.
Richmond-Burton 7, Marengo 0: At Richmond, the Rockets won in KRC action.
Reese Frericks scored two off assists from Jordan Otto and Ella Pipes. Otto scored two off assists from Layne Frericks and Bri Maldonado. Margaret Slove scored two, one unassisted and one from Madison Havlicek. Layne Freicks scored one unassisted.
Taylor LaBay was in goal with two saves.
Woodstock 4, Johnsburg 3: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks won in conference action.
BOYS TENNIS
Crystal Lake Central 5, Crystal Lake South 2: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers swept at doubles for the FVC victory.
Ethan Bass and Ben Weichman (No. 1) won, 6-1, 6-2. Brandon Oconer and Connor Wheeland (No. 2) won both sets, 6-0. Anthony Virruso and Oliver True (No. 3) won, 6-1, 6-2. Andrew Stawski and Parker Tapp (No. 4) won, 6-1, 6-4.
At singles, Eli Irwin (No. 3) won, 6-1, 6-0.
For the Gators, Jackson Schuetzle (No. 1) won, 6-3, 6-0; and Jack Dacy (No. 2) won, 6-3, 6-1.
Prairie Ridge 7, McHenry 0: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves swept at singles and doubles for the conference victory.
Jacob Kim (No. 1) won, 6-0, 6-1; Nolan Frey (No. 2) won, 6-2, 6-1; and Ryan Porter (No. 3) won, 6-4, 6-3.
At doubles, Cole Palese and Brad Haisler (No. 1) won, 6-3, 6-1; Joe Pokonosky and Ognee Roy (No. 2) won, 7-6, 4-6, 12-10; Robby Radek and Grant Preves (No. 3) won, 6-3, 6-2; and Alex Sul and John Myers (No. 4) won, 6-0, 6-2.
Cary-Grove 5, Grayslake Central 2: At Cary, the Trojans won in nonconference action.
At singles, Sam Kedzior (No. 1) won, 6-2, 6-1; and Noah Marrano (No. 2) took it his match in three sets, 6-7, 7-6, 10-3.
At doubles, Tom Fornelli and Daniel Jauch (No. 2) won, 6-0, 6-1; Nick Nemeth and Jack Anderson (No. 3) won, 7-5, 4-6, 10-7; and Jacob Kantayya and Derek Passaglia (No. 4) won both sets, 7-5.
BOYS LACROSSE
Jacobs 10, Wauconda 8: At Wauconda, Max Hudson scored three goals as the Golden Eagles defeated the Bulldogs in a nonconference game.
Drake Doubek and Danny Soto each scored twice for Jacob, while Philip Pedicone, Nick White and Will Von Eyser all had one goal each.
Jacobs scored five goals in the second quarter to take a lead it held the rest of the game.
Hudson led the Eagles with three assists, Doubek and Jack Pickens had two and Scott Kapusinski had one.
Mario Cordon came up with 16 saves in goal for Jacobs.