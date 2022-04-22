Softball notes: Richmond-Burton enjoys fast start, early KRC lead

Richmond-Burton didn’t need any extra motivation for Tuesday’s Kishwaukee River Conference game against rival Johnsburg.
The Rockets and Skyhawks, last year’s co-KRC champions, went into the first of two regular-season games against each other without a loss in conference play.
Richmond-Burton went on to defeat Johnsburg, 3-2, receiving a go-ahead home run from junior catcher Taylor Davison in the bottom of the sixth inning.
First-year Rockets coach Tylar Stanton said the buildup to Tuesday’s showdown felt different.
“I told them if you’re not pumped to play Johnsburg, I don’t know what else is going to get you pumped up,” Stanton said. “They absolutely were, there was chatter in the hallways. This was one of the biggest showing from our fans, even though we’ve got soccer and baseball going on today [at the school].
“It was a big opportunity and something you should always look forward to. After our tough loss against Antioch [on Saturday], it was next team up and Johnsburg happened to be it. We were absolutely ready to go.”
[ Photos: Johnsburg vs. Richmond-Burton softball ]
Richmond-Burton suffered a 3-2 loss to Antioch, the No. 1 team in the Class 3A Illinois Softball Coaches Association poll, over the weekend.
But things have gone well for the Rockets, who got a KRC win against Woodstock on Thursday and lead the conference at 5-0 with five games left. R-B (8-2) still has two games remaining against Marengo (16-1), which is second in the KRC at 4-1.
Davison, a Michigan State commit, said she is having a blast.
“New coach, new teammates and our freshmen crew is awesome,” Davison said. “I look forward to practice much more and we do new stuff every day in practice. We go out to lunch, we go to breakfast, we make sure that everybody’s involved all the time. It’s really cool because everyone looks forward to that.”
Davison and freshman pitcher Hailey Holtz, who has two no-hitters this season, have struck up a good relationship on and off the field.
“Someone can hit a home run, she shakes it off and strikes out three more batters,” Davison said. “I try to make it so she’s not stressed at all. I just tell her, ‘You can put the ball in the dirt, I will stop it. You can throw the ball over my head, I’ll make sure the runner doesn’t score. Just worry about what you’re doing, just worry about the batter. Even the umpire, don’t worry about him.’”
Walk this way: Crystal Lake South’s Alexis Pupillo was intentionally walked three times and blasted her sixth home run in a 13-8 FVC loss against Prairie Ridge on Tuesday.
Pupillo, a Northern Iowa commit, has been getting the “Barry Bonds” treatment and has already walked 17 times in 54 plate appearances. The slugging catcher has yet to strike out this year and is hitting .714 with eight homers, eight doubles, two triples, 18 RBIs and 29 runs scored.
On Tuesday against Prairie Ridge, Pupillo hit a first-inning homer and was intentionally walked in her next three at-bats before popping out in the seventh. She added two more homers in a 7-6 loss to Hampshire on Wednesday and leads all area players with eight.
Pupillo was a Northwest Herald All-Area first-team selection as a junior with 13 homers in 21 games. She led her team in batting average (.594), on-base percentage (.687), slugging percentage (1.422), homers, doubles (10), triples (2), RBIs (37) and runs (46).
Hall of Fame game: Last week’s game between Cary-Grove and Huntley was the first time in Fox Valley Conference history that two Hall of Fame coaches faced each other.
Cary-Grove coach Tammy Olson was inducted into the Illinois Softball Coaches Association Hall of Fame two years ago and Huntley coach Mark Petryniec in the Class of 2022. Petryniec’s Red Raiders defeated Olson’s Trojans, 11-0, in six innings.
Entering Friday, Petryniec is only five wins from 400 in his career.
Petryniec, now in his 18th season, has had only four losing seasons, and the Raiders have set or tied the program record for wins in each of the past six seasons. Huntley won the Class 4A title in 2019 and took third in 2021 with identical 35-7 records.
Impressive streak: Huntley, last year’s undefeated FVC champion at 18-0, is off to a 7-0 start in the FVC and has outscored its opponents, 102-4. The Raiders have now won 32 consecutive conference games, with its last FVC loss to McHenry, 1-0, on May 1, 2019.
R-B, Marengo get noticed: Richmond-Burton and Marengo made their first appearance of the season in the latest ICA poll, which was released Monday. The Rockets are ranked 12th in Class 2A and Indians (16-1) are No. 13. Johnsburg also received votes in 2A.
Huntley (11-4) is ranked 12th in 4A. The Raiders started the season at No. 4.