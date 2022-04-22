High school sports roundup for Thursday, April 21

McHenry’s Emerson Gasmann recorded a hat trick as the Warriors defeated Cary-Grove, 3-1, in their Fox Valley Conference girls soccer game on Thursday in McHenry.
Sarah Duginske added an assist for McHenry (4-1-1, 3-1 FVC), while Makenna Harvey made six saves.
Jacobs 2, Prairie Ridge 0: At Crystal Lake, Lindsay Rebodos and Amber Fink scored for the Eagles in an FVC win against the Wolves. Delaney Lukowski added an assist.
Kristen Silenzi earned the shutout for Jacobs (5-4-1, 2-2 FVC).
Dundee-Crown 3, Crystal Lake South 2 (2OT): At Crystal Lake, Berkley Mensik scored twice for the Chargers, and Kate Raby scored the game-winner in the second overtime to grab the FVC win.
Autumn Samples and Lindsay Osterberg scored for South.
Wednesday’s result
Woodstock North 7, Harvard 0: At Woodstock, Katelynn Ward and Gracie Zankle scored two goals apiece for the Thunder in a Kishwaukee River Conference win. Also scoring were Abigail Foster, Isabella D’Amico and Xihomara Escorza.
Foster, D’Amico, Jordyn Leonard and Mackenzie Rogers each had assists. Sammi Maldonado made three saves in goal.
SOFTBALL
Prairie Ridge 14, Crystal Lake Central 7: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves piled up 19 hits in their FVC win against crosstown rival Crystal Lake Central.
Emily Harlow led the Wolves’ attack with a 4-for-5 day, hitting a home run, a double and driving in two runs to go with three runs scored. Hope McHugh had a homer, double and three RBIs, Kendra Carroll had a triple and two RBIs, and Autumn Ledgerwood had three hits and two runs.
Adysen Kiddy had two hits, two runs and an RBI for Prairie Ridge (5-3, 4-2 FVC), and Kaylee Jarrard added three hits. Elena Smith allowed three earned runs on 10 hits to get the win. She struck out six and walked one.
Makayla Malone (2 for 3) had a triple and three RBIs for Central (6-7, 3-3), Gianna Carone (2 for 4) had a homer and two RBIs, and Giada Motto had a double, triple and two runs.
Huntley 22, Crystal Lake South 1 (4 inn.): At Crystal Lake, the Red Raiders (11-4, 7-0 FVC) scored a season-high 22 runs on 13 hits in an FVC victory over the Gators. Huntley scored 21 runs in a 21-0 win over Jacobs on Wednesday.
Reese Hunkins (3 for 4) had two doubles, one triple, five RBIs and three runs scored for Huntley. Meghan Ryan, Alyssa Ekstrom and Isabella Boskey all drove in two runs, while Jori Heard scored three runs.
Juliana Maude allowed a run on four hits in four innings and struck out four in the win.
Alexis Pupillo had a double for South (3-10, 0-7). Dana Skorich drove in one. The Gators committed eight errors.
Richmond-Burton 16, Woodstock 0 (5 inn.): At Woodstock, Lyndsay Regnier went 4 for 4 with three doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored for the Rockets (8-2, 5-0 KRC) in a KRC win.
Taylor Davison went 2 for 2 with a home run, double, three RBIs and three runs, and Hailey Holtz was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Mia Spohr drove in two runs.
Holtz got the win in the circle, giving up two hits with 14 strikeouts and two walks in five innings.
Dundee-Crown 5, Jacobs 4: At Carpentersville, the Chargers held off the Golden Eagles in the FVC win. Kailyn Wiebe and Annabelle Pederson both drove in a run for D-C (5-7, 2-5).
McKayla Anderson got the win, giving up three earned runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.
CiCi Di Silvio and Jianna Tanada (2 for 3, two runs) each had a home run for Jacobs (6-7, 3-4).
McHenry 12, Burlington Central 0 (5 inn.): At Burlington, Emma Stolzman went 4 for 4 with a triple and four runs, and Gianna Buske tossed a shutout in the circle for the Warriors in an FVC win.
Buske allowed only three hits in five innings, striking out three. Abby Geis drove in three runs for McHenry (6-3, 4-1 FVC), and Chloe Clark knocked in two.
Anna Sanders had both hits for the Rockets (6-3, 3-3).
Harvard 7-4, Johnsburg 2-9: At Harvard, the Hornets and Skyhawks split their KRC doubleheader. Tallulah Eichholz struck out 15 and walked one in a Game 1 win, allowing two unearned runs on only two hits.
Jillian Cooke drove in three runs for Harvard, and Britta Livdahl (2 for 2, two doubles) and Abigail Tittle (3 for 4) both had two RBIs. Brooke Klosowicz and Amber Smith added RBIs for Johnsburg.
Klosowicz was 3 for 3 with a homer, double and five RBIs in Game 2 for the Skyhawks (4-6, 3-2 KRC). Brianna Rutkowski drove in three runs, and Amber Smith earned the win in the circle. Smith gave up four runs (three earned) on six hits in seven innings, striking out nine and walking five.
Eichholz had three hits, including two doubles, for Harvard (4-5, 2-3) in the Game 2 loss.
Marengo 12, Woodstock North 6: At Woodstock, Mia Lulinski was 3 for 5 with a triple, five RBIs and three runs scored for the Indians in a KRC win. Emily White had three hits, a homer, two runs and one RBI for Marengo (16-1, 4-1 KRC).
Lilly Kunzer, Maddy Christopher, Marissa Young and Kay Felks all had multiple hits in the victory. Kunzer allowed five earned runs on 12 hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks.
Krista Herrmann had a double and two RBIs for North (5-8, 1-4). Caylin Stevens was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Hampshire 10, Cary-Grove 6: At Hampshire, Elyse Garcia (3 for 3, double) hit her sixth homer of the season, drove in three runs and scored three more for the Whip-Purs (6-6, 3-3) in an FVC win against the Trojans.
Kayla Valdez also hit a home run and added two RBIs while Lily Sippel was 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Sippel also picked up the win, allowing three runs on five hits with five strikeouts and three walks.
Allison Garski had two doubles and two RBIs for C-G (4-6, 3-4). Madilynn Crick hit a home run.
Wednesday’s result
Lakes 16, Prairie Ridge 9 (4 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Mary Myers, Adysen Kiddy, Kendra Carroll, Elena Smith and Emily Harlow each had homers for the Wolves in a nonconference loss. Myers, Carroll and Harlow drove in two runs apiece.
Smith scored three runs for Prairie Ridge (4-3).
BASEBALL
Richmond-Burton 19, Johnsburg 0 (5 inn.): At Johnsburg, the Rockets (15-3, 8-0 KRC) defeated the Skyhawks in KRC action for their 11th straight win. Ethan Fischer tossed a complete game in 56 pitches, giving up two hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.
Brock Wood and Hayden Christiansen both went 4 for 4 for the Rockets, who had 18 hits. Christiansen had three RBIs and Wood had one for R-B (15-3, 8-0 KRC).
Crystal Lake South 5, Burlington Central 0: At Burlington, Aidan Stratton went 2 for 2 with a home run for the Gators (6-6, 3-4 FVC) in the FVC win. Dayton Murphy went 2 for 4 with two runs and two steals, and Ryan Skwarek was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Mark DeCicco threw a complete game shutout for South, giving up three hits with six strikeouts and a walk.
Alden-Hebron 21, South Beloit 3: At South Beloit, Riley Prentice finished a perfect 3 for 3 with two runs and three RBIs for the Giants in the Northeastern Athletic Conference win. Jake Nielsen (3 for 4) had three runs and two RBIs, Tyler Cunningham (2 for 4) had a double, three runs and two RBIs, and Justin Gritmacker (2 for 3) scored three runs.
Thomas Webber added three runs and four RBIs, Wyatt Armbrust had three runs and one RBI, and Ben Vole drove in two.
Crystal Lake Central 11, Jacobs 2: At Crystal Lake, Sean Kempf had a homer and two RBIs for the Tigers in the FVC victory against the Eagles. Thomas Korn had a double and drove in two runs, and Braydon Gibour, Aidan Alig and Joey Scaravalle each had two hits and two runs scored.
Nico Acevedo earned the win, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits. He struck out six and walked three.
Caden Guenther had two hits for Jacobs. Anthony Edge and Brandon Helbig both drove in one.
Marengo 15, Harvard 5 (5 inn.): At Marengo, Andrew Johnson had a double and knocked in five runs for the Indians in a KRC win against the Hornets. Patrick Signore had a double and three RBIs, Quinn Lechner had a double, three runs and two RBIs, and Cody Stallings had three hits and two runs.
Ty Sierpien added two hits and RBIs for Marengo. Stallings allowed five runs (one earned) on one hits in four innings, striking out six and walking two.
Myles Brincks had a double and two RBIs for Harvard.
McHenry 15, Cary-Grove 5 (6 inn.): At McHenry, Cooper Cohn was 4 for 4 with a home run, two doubles, three RBIs and three runs for the Warriors in an FVC win. Eddie Synek added a double and three RBIs, Kyle Kaempf scored three runs, and Gavin Micklinghoff and Connor Rodgers both drove in two.
Lleyton Grubich earned the win for McHenry (9-4, 5-3 FVC), allowing five runs (three earned) on five hits in four innings with five strikeouts and a walk.
Ben Hurt Haller had two hits and two runs scored for C-G. Brendan Carter scored two runs.
Woodstock 12, Woodstock 7: At Woodstock, Gavin Loiselle was 3 for 4 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored for the Blue Streaks in the KRC win. Braden Barrette had two doubles and two RBIs, and Caden Monti had two hits and three runs scored.
Luke Udelhofen was 4 for 4 with a triple and three runs for North.
BOYS TENNIS
Crystal Lake Central 7, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, the Tigers did not drop a set in an FVC sweep against the Chargers.
Jacobs 4, Huntley 3: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles won three of four doubles matches to pick up the FVC win over the Raiders. Winning at doubles for Jacobs were Justin Cunningham and Jed Sia (No. 1), 7-5, 6-4, Justin Brzeski and August Nelson (No. 2), 7-5, 6-3, and Brandon Japkowski and Samuel Knuerr (No. 4), 7-5, 6-3.
Thomas Nelson added a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles for Jacobs.
Aniruddh Mehra (No. 2) and Frankie Scarpelli (No. 3) won at singles for Huntley. Ishaan Trivedi and Jack Coleman won, 7-6 (12-10), 6-3, at No. 3 doubles.
McHenry 5, Hampshire 2: At Hampshire, Nate Neufeld (No. 1), Mohsin Rizvi (No. 2) and Gordon Wechselberger (No. 3) all won in straight sets for the Warriors in the FVC win.
Lukas Thomas and Jack Waters won, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, at No. 1 doubles, and Jeff Lin and Dustin Thielsen won at No. 4 doubles for McHenry.
The Whips got wins from Ryan Regalado and Shiv Patel at No. 2 doubles and Phoenix Phelps and Giovanni Patino at No. 3 doubles.
Cary-Grove 6, Prairie Ridge 1: At Cary, the Trojans cruised to an FVC win against the Wolves. C-G’s Sam Kedzior won, 7-6, 5-7, 6-4, in a close No. 1 singles battle against Jacob Kim. Also getting wins at singles for C-G were Noah Marrano (No. 2) and Lewis Johnson (No. 3).
Tom Fornelli and Daniel Jauch (No. 2), Nick Nemeth and Jack Anderson (No. 3) and Jacob Kantayya and Derek Passaglia (No. 4) each won at doubles.
Cole Palese and Jaylan Tucker earned the only win for Prairie Ridge at No. 1 doubles, 6-3, 6-3.
BOYS LACROSSE
Jacobs 14, McHenry 7: At Algonquin, the Eagles defeated the Warriors for their first FVC victory of the season. Drake Doubek had foul goals to lead Jacobs, followed by Danny Soto and Nick White (three assists) with three each, and Max Hudson (four assists) and Philip Pedicone with two each.
Jackson Wuchter had three goals for McHenry. Lucas Winkelman had two, and Angelo Breslin and Tanner Polep had one apiece.
Mario Cordon made 14 saves for Jacobs.
Huntley 16, Prairie Ridge 6: At Huntley, the Raiders ran away from the Wolves for an FVC victory.
JUCO SOFTBALL
Moraine Valley 7-8, McHenry County College 6-5: At Crystal Lake, Mackenzie Scully (Prairie Ridge) was 3 for 4 with a home run, triple and two runs in A Game 1 loss for the Scots. Mackenzie Spung (Woodstock) had two RBIs.
Scully had a homer and three RBIs in Game 2, Caitlin Pruitt (Richmond-Burton) was 3 for 3 with two runs scored, and Peyton Atwater (McHenry) added two hits.
JUCO BASEBALL
McHenry County College 8-0, Triton 7-10: At Crystal Lake, the Scots earned a doubleheader split against the Trojans. Alex Janke (Huntley) and Josh Notriano (Johnsburg) each had two hits and two RBIs in a Game 1 win. Riley Zirbel added two hits, two runs and one RBI.
MCC (26-10) was held to only two hits in the Game 2 loss.