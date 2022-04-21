High school sports roundup for Wednesday, April 20

Bria Riebel hit a walk-off triple to help Hampshire come back and take down Crystal Lake South, 7-6, on Wednesday in Hampshire.
Riebel hit a fly ball to right field that fell in, scoring three runs to help the Gators overcome a 6-4 deficit.
The Gators took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Alexis Pupillo hit a solo home run. Hampshire scored four runs in the next three innings to take a 4-2 lead before South responded with four runs in the fifth and sixth.
Whip-Purs starter Lily Sippel threw a complete game, allowing six runs, five earned, on nine hits. She struck out five and walked four.
Crystal Lake South’s Kennedy Grippo threw six innings and struck out 10, allowing seven runs, three earned, on seven hits.
McHenry 15, Johnsburg 5 (5 inn.): At Johnsburg, the Warriors used big days at the plate from Gianna Buske and Emma Stolzman to earn a conference win.
Buske and Stolzman each drove in four runs on three hits. McHenry finished the day with 17 hits, and Vanessa Buske had three.
McHenry starter Channing Keppy threw five innings, striking out four and allowing five runs on nine hits.
Huntley 21, Jacobs 0 (4 inn.): At Algonquin, the Red Raiders brought home a big FVC win.
Huntley starter Jori Heard threw four innings, striking out seven batters and allowing no runs on one hit.
The Red Raiders scored two, eight and 11 runs, respectively in the first three innings. Heard led the team with four RBI on three hits while Maidson Smith and Ava McFadden each drove in three runs.
Jacobs starter CiCi DiSilvio allowed 21 runs, 11 of which were earned, on 17 hits. She struck out three and walked four.
Woodstock North 12, Grayslake Central 8: At Grayslake, the Thunder picked up a nonconference win behind a big day at the plate by Norah Mungle.
Mungle led the team with four RBI on three hits, while Casey Vermett and Alyssa Carlin each had four hits.
Woodstock North’s Georgia Sedlack came in relief after starter Madison Russo gave up five runs on three hits, walking three. Sedlack threw six innings and struck out eight, allowing three runs on five hits.
Marengo 10, Fenton 2: At Bensenville, Marengo almost scored in every inning to win a nonconference game.
Courtney Jasinski and Mia Lulinski each drove in two runs, while Maddy Christopher led the team with three hits.
Marengo starter Josephine Christiansen threw a complete game, striking out 12, allowing two runs on three hits and walking three.
Burlington Central 10, Dundee-Crown 0 (6 innings): At Burlington, the Rockets used a strong performance from pitcher Emily Rafferty to pick up an FVC win.
Rafferty threw six innings, not allowing a run on five hits. She struck out eight on 75 pitches.
The Rockets scored five runs in the first inning , led off by a single from Lauren Knief that drove in two runs. Hannah Rinder also finished with two RBI on one hit.
Dundee-Crown starter Faith Dierwechter threw one inning, allowing five runs on four hits.
BASEBALL
Richmond-Burton 19, Johnsburg 4: At Johnsburg, Richmond-Burton put on an offensive clinic against Johnsburg to pick up the Rockets’ 10th straight win.
The Rockets combined for 16 hits, including seven extra-base hits. Hayden Christainsen hit a two-run home run and Connor Wallace added a solo shot.
Richmond-Burton starter Connor Wallace struck out five and allowed one run and one walk.
Marengo 16, Harvard 4 (5 innings): At Marengo, the Indians scored in every inning to pick up a KRC win.
Marengo scored two, four, six and four, respectively in the first four innings. Ty Siepien led the team with three RBI while Carter Heimsoth and Andrew Johnson each drove in two.
Siepien finished with four hits.
Marengo starter Johnson threw five innings and struck out nine batters, allowing four runs, none earned, on three hits.
Harvard starter Jovon Ratcliff threw four innings, allowing 16 runs, 11 earned, on 15 hits.
Dundee-Crown 2, Crystal Lake South 0: At Carpentersville, the Chargers used a strong performance from starter Isaac Santos to pick up an FVC win.
Santos threw a complete game and struck out 12 batters, allowing no runs on two hits.
GIRLS SOCCER
Johnsburg 8, Harvard 0: At Harvard, the Skyhawks scored six times in the first half to pick up a KRC win.
Wynne Oeffling scored four goals and finished with three assists for Johnsburg (6-6, 4-2 KRC). Mackenzie McQuiston finished with two goals and Molly Wetzel and Kaylee Fouke each tallied a goal too.
GIRLS BADMINTON
McHenry 26, Grant 1: At McHenry, the Warriors won all but one match against Grant.
BOYS LACROSSE
Tuesday’s result
Crystal Lake South 11, Buffalo Grove 4: At Buffalo Grove, the Gators scored the first seven goals of the game to earn a nonconference win.