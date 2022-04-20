Softball: Taylor Davison lifts Richmond-Burton to KRC win over Johnsburg

RICHMOND – Richmond-Burton’s Taylor Davison turned around a frustrating day at the plate with one loud swing.
After striking out in her first two at-bats, the Rockets junior catcher turned on the first pitch from Johnsburg’s Addison Mass in the bottom of the sixth inning for a line-drive home run over the left-field fence.
Davison’s blast broke a 2-all tie after the Skyhawks rallied to score two unearned runs in the top half.
Johnsburg’s Nicole Jihlavec ripped a one-out single in the top of the seventh, but Rockets freshman pitcher Hailey Holtz retired the Skyhawks’ No. 2 and 3 hitters, Penn State commit Brooke Klosowicz and Mass, in order as R-B held onto a 3-2 Kishwaukee River Conference win Tuesday.
[ Photos: Johnsburg vs. Richmond-Burton softball ]
Richmond-Burton (7-2, 4-0 KRC) stayed perfect in the KRC with the victory, while Johnsburg (3-4, 2-1) was handed its first conference loss. The Rockets and Skyhawks shared the KRC title last year after going 8-2 and splitting the regular-season series.
Davison, a Michigan State commit, said she was looking for a pitch in one location – inside – during her last at-bat. She now has a team-high five homers.
“The game was coming to an end, and I was like, ‘I’ve got to put the ball in play. I don’t care how I get on,’ ” Davison said. “I love inside pitches, and she threw me an inside pitch. It was huge. I just wanted to get the rally going. [Johnsburg] is a really good team. They can come back any moment. I just wanted to make sure that didn’t happen.”
Both of the Skyhawks’ runs in the top of the sixth were unearned after a dropped fly ball scored Amber Smith, who had a single to start the inning, from first. Joree Tibbs then knocked in the game-tying run with with one out on an RBI fielder’s choice, scoring Brianna Rutkowski from third.
Richmond-Burton coach Tylar Stanton said Davison helped keep things calm between innings.
“At no point did I have any doubt what she was about to do,” Stanton said. “We had a rough inning and she was one of the first girls to pick everyone else up. It was an opportunity to prove something, and I think she took that to heart, and she absolutely did.”
Holtz had to buckle down after R-B retook the lead on Davison’s home run, with the top of the Skyhawks’ order coming up in the top of the seventh. With a runner on first, she got Klosowicz (2 for 4) to strike out and Mass to pop out in foul territory.
“I was down a little bit from that [sixth inning], but that was huge from [Davison] and to know I have an extra run on the board,” said Holtz, who already has pitched two no-hitters this season. “I definitely had to focus in [during the seventh]. Brooke is an incredible hitter.”
The Rockets scored single runs in the first and fourth innings to take a 2-0 lead. Lyndsay Regnier led off the first with a single and later scored on a throwing error. In the fourth, Emerson Herrick drove in Sydney Hird, who doubled, with two outs.
Mass gave up three runs (two earned) on six hits in six innings, striking out 11 and walking one. Holtz allowed two runs (both unearned) on five hits over seven innings. Holtz also struck out 11 and walked one.
Skyhawks coach Jamie Smeigh said his team needed to do a better job of making contact.
“I feel like we were too aggressive and we just needed to work on putting balls in play,” Smeigh said. “When we put balls in play, it makes their defense work. [Holtz] has a really good rise ball. We were telling our girls to look down, nothing up. If it’s down, be aggressive and go after it.”
Davison said Tuesday’s win was extra special.
“Knowing especially that they are our rival school and I’ve got a few friends on that team, that was huge,” Davison said. “I think we’re gonna make it really far this year. I’m looking forward to it.”