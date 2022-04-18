Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Richmond-Burton’s Hailey Holtz

Richmond-Burton’s Hailey Holtz fired 15 strikeouts in her high school debut and hasn’t slowed down from there.
In only her fourth high school game, the Rockets freshman collected her second no-hitter of the season, getting another 15 strikeouts and walking two in a 6-0 Kishwaukee River Conference victory against Woodstock on April 5.
Holtz followed that up with wins against Grayslake North, Woodstock North and Harvard, with Holtz providing a game-winning base hit against Woodstock North. On Saturday, the Rockets lost 3-2 to Antioch, the top-ranked Class 3A team in the Illinois Softball Coaches Association poll.
We had a great game tonight against Woodstock North!! We won 4-2 and I pitched a complete game with 16 K’s. Here’s my single hitting in the go ahead run!! @RBCHS_GSB #classof2025 #onemore pic.twitter.com/2GD7M2GZYh— Hailey Holtz (@HaileyHoltz10) April 13, 2022
Entering the week, Holtz is 6-1 with a 1.01 ERA, 101 strikeouts and 12 walks over 48 2/3 innings. R-B is off to a 6-2 start and is the only team without a loss in the KRC at 3-0. The Rockets will try and stay perfect this week with games against Johnsburg, Woodstock and Marengo.
For her performance, Holtz was voted the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week by readers. Holtz answered a few questions about being on the high school team, her proudest sports moment, her favorite Cubs and more.
What’s the better feeling? Throwing a no-hitter or getting a game-winning hit?
Holtz: Definitely the game-winning hit. The feeling of sealing the win for your team and hearing all of your teammates yelling for you doesn’t beat anything.
What has been the best part about being on a high school team so far?
Holtz: The relationships I’ve built with my coaches and the girls. We all get along so well and are constantly pumping each other up and having a great time. Before the season began I had barely talked to some of these girls, and now they’re some of my closest friends.
Who is your funniest teammate?
Holtz: [Freshman] Gabby Hird. She’s constantly yelling from the field or dugout, doing some silly dance with us in the dugout or making some hilarious joke. She can never fail to make any one of us laugh.
If you could live anywhere in the world, where would it be?
Holtz: Somewhere south. The cold weather here is terrible and I feel like summer can’t get here soon enough.
What would be your walk-up song?
Holtz: “California Love” by 2Pac featuring Dr. Dre.
How do you prepare to start a game?
Holtz: I have a certain playlist that I listen to the day of the game. I also have my hair braided in some way for games.
What are three of your favorite movie?
Holtz: The “Sandlot” movies and “High School Musical” (2 and 3).
What’s your dream job?
Holtz: My dream job is to either be a manager for a sports team or work in business management.
What’s your proudest sports moment?
Holtz: My proudest sports moment is probably winning nationals with my 10U team. Even though it was almost five years ago, we had so much fun driving to South Dakota and bonding the whole week, including the girls on the team having to wear red clown noses to a fancy team dinner as a result of a lost bet with our coaches.
Do you have any nicknames?
Holtz: With my family I mostly go by “Hay,” but with my friends or coaches I also get called Holtz or “Holtzie.”
Who is your favorite professional athlete?
Holtz: My favorite professional athletes are probably David Ross or Anthony Rizzo. I’ve grown up a huge Cubs fan and I’ve watched them both play for the Cubs and win the World Series. Even though neither of them truly “play” for the Cubs anymore, they are still two of my favorites.
Who had the biggest influence on you as an athlete?
Holtz: My parents. They’ve been my No. 1 fans since I started softball eight years ago and have pushed me to be where I am today. They’ve never given up on me and my dad still somehow agrees to catch me when we work outside of practice.