High school sports roundup for Saturday April 16

Joseph Mrowiec doubled and tripled to knock in three runs as Richmond-Burton beat Stillman Valley, 9-2, in their nonconference baseball game Saturday.
The victory was coach Mike Giese’s 300th of his career with the Rockets.
R-B (12-3) got a pair of hits each from Carsten Szumanski and Kaden Neuman. Storm Duncan struck out four Cardinals and allowed one run in four innings for the Rockets.
McHenry 13-16, Sycamore 8-6: At Sycamore, Cooper Cohn homered in both games and drove in six runs for the day as the Warriors (6-4) swept the Spartans in their nonconference doubleheader.
Cohn hit his first homer of the season in a win over Jacobs on Friday. He hit one in each game Saturday. In both games he also had a double and three RBIs.
Connor Rodgers had two doubles and drove in five runs for the day. Eddie Synek had four hits, three of which were doubles and drove in four runs.
Ricky Powell had two hits and two RBIs in both games. Cole Kersten had three hits, including a double, and drove in three runs.
Kyle Kaempf threw two scoreless innings to close out the second game, striking out three.
Woodstock 13, Harvard 2: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks had another big offensive day as the defeated the Hornets in their Kishwaukee River Conference game.
Woodstock (7-4, 5-1) scored five in the second inning with an RBI from Brady Heeren and two RBIs each from Travis Cote and Sam Chapman.
The Streaks added five more in the sixth with an RBI each from Kaden Bogott, Kaden Perkins, Hayden Haak and Cote.
Chapman got the win, giving up two runs and two hits over five innings and striking out nine.
Grayslake Central 2, Crystal Lake South 0: At Grayslake, Mark DeCicco and Aidan Stratton combined for the Gators to allow five hits and one earned run, but they lost to the Rams in their nonconference game.
Joey McEnery, Kyle Kuffel and Mason Struck had hits for the Gators.
Lakes 9, Johnsburg 8: At Johnsburg, Alex Delulio doubled twice and drove in two in the nonconference defeat for the Skyhawks (4-8).
Jake Metze drove in two with an RBI single for the Skyhawks. Johnsburg battled back from three runs down with a five-run fifth to take the lead. Lakes added two in the fifth and another two in the sixth for the win.
Stevenson 7, Dundee-Crown 1: At Lincolnshire, Blake Hernandez had an RBI double for the Chargers (3-9) in their nonconference loss.
Conant 8, Jacobs 7 (10 inn): At Hoffman Estates, a sixth-inning rally from the host Cougars took away a 7-2 advantage for the Eagles in the nonconference game. Keegan Connors homered and drove in two for Jacobs (7-3). Caden Guenther also drove in a pair for the Eagles.
Schaumburg Christian 10-14, Alden-Hebron 8-3: At Schaumburg, the Giants rallied with four runs in the sixth and another run in the seventh, but could not get any closer against the Conquerors in their Northeastern Athletic Conference game.
Thomas Webber had a double and drove in four for the Giants (1-8, 1-3). Tyler Cunningham was 2 for 5 with an RBI.
Justin Gritmacker scored twice and had two stolen bases in the second game. Jared Cunningham had a hit and scored a run.
Burlington Central 1-14, Antioch 3-1 (5 inn): At Antioch, the Rockets split with the Sequoits in nonconference play. Aric Beaman struck out five in just over four innings of work in Game 1. Jake Herman scored the lone run for the Rockets.
Owen Hensler started Game 2 and struck out four of the seven hitters he faced. Mitchell Pedrigi tripled and drove in two for the Rockets.
Boys Tennis
Huntley 4, Hononegah 1: At Huntley in a non-conference match, the Red Raiders defeated the Indians. Ani Mehra (No. 1) and Frankie Scarpelli (No. 2) won singles for Huntley (3-0). Matt Grubbs and Ben Hein (No.1), Varun Parath and Jonathon Stec (No. 2) and Jack Coleman and Colin Stanley (No. 3) doubles were winners for the Red Raiders.
Girls Soccer
Huntley 4, Rockford East 0: At Huntley, a four-goal second half propelled the Red Raiders to the nonconference win. Gabbi Farraj opened the scoring in the 44th minute then finished it with her second of the match in the 77th minute.
Karen Reyes-Villanueva and Maddie Cummings added goals for Huntley (4-2-1).
Johnsburg 2, Marian Central Catholic 0: At Johnsburg, Anna Lingle scored both goals for the Skyhawks in the nonconference match. Johnsburg improved to 4-5 on the season. Marian fell to 1-7.
Neuqua Valley 6, Richmond-Burton 2: At Naperville, the rockets suffered their first loss of the season in the nonconference contest. Layne Frericks had a goal and an assist for R-B (10-1-1). Jordan Otto added a goal for the Rockets.
Dundee-Crown 3, Willowbrook 0: At the Plainfield North Invite, Berkley Mensik, Emilia Arias and Ariana Hernandez all scored for the Chargers (6-3) in the win.
Araceli Mendez and Lynnette Morales added assists. Giselle Mata had seven saves in the shutout.
Softball
Hampshire 6, Geneva 5 (8 inn): At Hampshire, Daniella Gavina was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the eight to force in the winning run for Hampshire (4-5).
Elyse Garcia homered and drove in three for the Whip-Purs. Garcia’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh, with one out tied the game, driving home Bria Reibel.
Huntley 9, Pontiac 0: At Beecher, Jori Heard threw a no-hitter and Madison Smith homered to lead the Red Raiders.
Heard struck out 14 and walked one, and Smith (2 for 3) added a double and two runs. Katie Mitchell (2 for 3) had two runs and an RBI, and Reese Hunkins (two runs) and Madison Rozanski (two RBIs) each collected two hits.
Huntley 12, Beecher 6: At Beecher, the Raiders came out big offensively and improved to 8-4 for the season. Smith hit another home run and drove in two runs.
Mitchell (two runs), Alyssa Ekstrom (double), Clara Hudgens (two runs), Heard (double, two runs, four RBIs), Hunkins (two runs) and Meghan Ryan (two doubles, three RBIs) had two hits apiece for Huntley.
Juliana Maude allowed six runs (four earned) on 11 hits in seven innings. She struck out four and walked none.
Marengo 9, Beecher 8 (8 inn): At Beecher, Courtney Jasinski reached on an error allowing Maddy Christopher to score the game-deciding run in the top of the eighth in the nonconference contest.
Kylee Jensen homered and knocked in three and Marissa Young doubled and added two RBIs for Mareno (9-1). Lilly Kunzer struck out six in the circle for the Indians.
Marengo 6, Pontiac 6 (9 inn.): At Beecher, Christopher was 2 for 5 with two RBIs to lead the Indians in a game that could not be completed because of time restraints.
Young was 3 for 4 and Mia Lulinski was 2 for 5 for the Indians, while Jasinski knocked in a run.
Burlington Central 24, Elgin 1 (3 inn): At the Larkin Slugfest, the Rockets scored 13 first-inning runs to open the day with the route. Lauren Knief doubled twice and drove in five for the Rockets. Makayla Larson, Rylie Duval and Anna Sanders all drove in two runs for Burlington.
Burlington Central 12, Bartlett 10: At the Larkin Slugfest, a six-run rally in the top of the seventh lifted the Rockets to the win. Makayla McEwen, Olivia Sutton, Savannah L’Huillier and Duval all drove in two runs for Central.
Burlington Central 18, Larkin 4 (5 inn.): At the Larkin Slugfest, Knief (2 for 3) hit a home run and drove in three runs to lead the Rockets (4-2) to the championship game victory against the host Royals.
L’Huillier (double) went 3 for 3 with three runs, Hannah Rindner was 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs, and Makayla McEwen drove in three runs. Alyssa Becker had a double and three RBIs, and DuVal was 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
Allie Botkin earned the win, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits in three innings with four strikeouts.
Jacobs 15, Streamwood 0 (3 inn.): At the Larkin Slugfest, Ayra Patel (2 for 3, double) drove in three runs and Kaitlyn Wysong was 3 for 3 with two RBIs for the Golden Eagles in their tournament-opening win.
Jianna Tanada drove in two runs and Taylor Stennett, CiCi Di Silvio, Anna Cook and Taylor Lynch (2 for 3) all scored two runs.
Larkin 3, Jacobs 2: At the Larkin Slugfest, Larkin had a walked off a win against the Eagles. Caitlin Cook took a tough-luck loss for Jacobs, allowing three unearned runs on four hits in 6 1/3 innings with 15 strikeouts and one walk.
Mikayla Weel had a pinch-hit home run for Jacobs. Di Silvio was 2 for 4 with a double.
Jacobs 10, Bartlett 9: At the Larkin Slugfest, Patel had a walk-off base hit to lift the Eagles (6-6) to the win.
Di Silvio was 3 for 3 with three RBIs, Weel had two runs and an RBI, and Liz Smith had two hits and two runs scored. Anna Cook, Tanada, Jori Grace Petrone and Caitlin Cook each drove in a run.
Bartlett 14, Dundee-Crown 1: At the Larkin Slugfest, Annabelle Pederson doubled as part of her two-hit performance in the Chargers’ loss to the Hawks. Kendall Brents had two hits and Isabel Santos scored for D-C.
Dundee-Crown 15, Elgin 4: At the Larkin Slugfest, McKayla Anderson struck out 14 and the Chargers scored in every inning but the third. Linda Dearing Mendoza had four hits and knocked in four. Kailyn Wiebe and Brents had three hits apiece for D-C.
Crystal Lake South 7, Woodstock North 6 (8 inn): At the Woodstock Tournament, Dana Skorich’s double in the bottom of the eighth inning drove in Amelia Cervantes and Kennedy Grippo with the winning runs. Alexis Pupillo had three hits including a homer for the Gators. Casey Vermett struck out 16 for the Thunder.
Crystal Lake South 7, Johnsburg 1: At the Woodstock Tournament, Pupillo had three more hits and drove in three more runs in the second win of the day for South. Skorich struck out four in the circle and drove in two at the plate for the Gators.
Woodstock North 14, Rockford Guilford 0 (5 inn): At the Woodstock Tournament, Georgia Sedlack was all the Thunder needed to beat the Vikings. In the circle, she struck out four and allowed just two hits. At the plate, she smacked a two-run home run. Liberty Stevens and Madison Wheeler drove in two runs apiece for the Thunder.
LaSalle-Peru 7, Crystal Lake South 3: At the Woodstock Tournament, in the title game of the tournament, the Gators fell behind early and couldn’t recover. Pupillo stayed hot with a pair of doubles as part of her three-hit effort. Skorich drove in a pair for South (3-7).
LaSalle-Peru 7, Crystal Lake Central 0: At the Woodstock Tournament, the Cavaliers’ Chloe Mitchell shut down the Tigers on four hits in their tournament opener. Central’s Olivia Shaw allowed only three hits and fanned eight.
Makayla Malone had two hits and Kate Show doubled for the Tigers.
Crystal Lake Central 11, Woodstock 0 (5 inn.): At the Woodstock Tournament, Malone struck out four and allowed two hits for the shutout for the Tigers against the Blue Streaks.
Courtney Schober was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for Central. Gianna Carone was 3 for 3 with three RBIs.
Anna Wickersheim and Elaina Shoulders had hits for the Streaks.
Woodstock North 16, Crystal Lake Central 9: At the Woodstock Tournament, Vermett struck out 10 and threw a complete game for the consolation championship.
Vermett also ripped a three-run homer. Sedlack, Norah Mungle and Alyssa Carlin had multiple hits for North.
Schober and Malone both homered for the Tigers. Schober was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Malone was 3 for 5 with two runs, and GIada Motto had three hits.
Antioch 8, McHenry 5: At Antioch, Channing Keppy drove in a pair of runs for McHenry in the nonconference game. Chloe Clark and Madison Harvey each added an RBI for McHenry (3-2).
Antioch 3, Richmond-Burton 2: At Antioch, the Sequoits scored a run in the sixth and seventh innings to grab the nonconference victory against the Rockets. Mia Spohr had a double, steal and run for R-B (6-2), and Hailey Holtz and Norah Spittler scored runs.
Holtz took the loss, allowing three runs on eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. She struck out 10 and walked one.
Boys Track and Field
Bartlett/Elgin Invite: At Elgin, Woodstock North won four events and finished third in the team standings with 79 points at the Bartlett/Elgin Invite. Winners for the Thunder included Jacob McConnell in the discus (131-10), Chris Carreno in the 100 meters (11.43), along with the 4x200 and 4x400 relays.
Carreno, Devin Tumminello, Jay Randecker and Mark Duenas won the 4x200 in 1:35.14. Nii Amoo, Justin Muci, Tyler Barnes and Tumminello won the 4x400 in 3:40.62.
Prairie Ridge finished fifth with 47 points. Wolves sophomore Will Gelon won the 3,200 meters in 9:50.37.
Smith Strong Invitational: At Minooka, Evan Gronewold won the 400 meters in 50.80 for Huntley at the Smith Strong Invite. Hayden Swim finished second in the shot put as the other top finisher for the Red Raiders. Huntley finished ninth with 38 points.
Ed Reeves Invite: At Marengo, Richmond-Burton and Woodstock tied for the team title with 182 points.
Woodstock won nine events, led by Jared Kniola (110 high hurdles, 300 intermediate hurdles). Dylan Hanson and Ishan Patel finished 1-2 in the 1,600 meters.
The Blue Streaks did well in field events with Jack Novelle (high jump), Lucas Albertson (shot put) and Max Hodory (pole vault) getting wins.
R-B was led by wins from Tristan Rockwell (long and triple jumps), Joe Miller (400) and Jack Verdoni (200). The Rockets also won the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays.