High school sports roundup for Friday, April 15

Marengo softball had its offense firing on all cylinders Friday, sweeping a nonconference doubleheader against Lakes in Marengo.
The Indians won Game 1, 10-1, behind Lilly Kunzer, who finished 2 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored. She also pitched all seven innings, striking out 11 and allowing one run five hits and four walks.
Kylee Jensen homered and was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Courtney Jasinski had three hits and scored four times, and Emily White drove in a pair.
Marengo exploded for 13 runs in the second inning of Game 2, which the Indians won, 15-0, in four innings. Mia Lulinski homered and knocked in six runs, Jasinski went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Kunzer was 3 for 3 with an RBI and run scored, and Maddy Christopher had three hits and scored three times.
White struck out three and allowed two hits and one walk to earn the shutout.
Thursday’s result
McHenry 6, Dundee-Crown 2: At McHenry, Vanessa Buske (2 for 3) had a double and two RBIs for the Warriors (3-2, 2-1 FVC) in an FVC win over the Chargers.
Gianna Buske got the win in the circle, giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits in seven innings. She struck out 11 and walked five. Tatum Kornfeind (2 for 3) added a triple and double, and Jadyn Polerecky had two RBIs.
Kendall Brents (2 for 2) and Isabel Santos both had an RBI for D-C (2-4, 1-3).
BASEBALL
Jacobs 7, Crystal Lake South 5: At Crystal Lake, Anthony Edge and Grant Helbig homered to lead the Eagles to a Fox Valley Conference victory.
Helbig homered on a 3-2 count in the third inning to bring home three runs. Edge had a long ball in the seventh inning.
Christian Graves struck out six through 4 1/3 innings. Gavin Feck threw 2 2/3 innings in relief.
Mason Struck drove in two runs for South, and Mark DeCicco and Logan Wonnacott each had an RBI.
BOYS TENNIS
Jacobs 6, McHenry 1: At McHenry, the Eagles swept doubles play for a FVC victory.
Justin Cunningham and August Nelson (No. 1) won both sets 6-2. Austin Dinh and Ryan Fulton (No. 2) won, 2-6, 6-2, 6-2. Ethan Hulewicz and Liam Hulewicz (No. 3) went 6-1, 6-0. Sam Knuerr and Mihir Rao (No. 4) also won both sets 6-2.
At singles, Thomas Nelson (No. 1) went 6-0 in both sets and Jed Sia (No. 2) won, 6-3, 6-0.
The Warriors gained their point at singles with Gordon Wechselberger (No. 3) winning 6-3, 7-5.
GIRLS SOCCER
Thursday’s result
Plainfield North 5, Dundee-Crown 0: At the Plainfield North Invite, the Chargers were shut out by the Tigers. Giselle Mata made nine saves for D-C (5-3).