Softball notes: Harvard aims to be more than ‘just competitive’ in Kishwaukee River Conference

Harvard stayed competitive and gave teams a challenge in the Kishwaukee River Conference last year despite its final record not showing it.
On Tuesday, the Hornets pulled off their first KRC win in almost three years when they defeated Woodstock, 3-0, in their conference opener. Harvard’s last conference win before Tuesday was against Burlington Central on April 25, 2019.
There was no 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was really awesome for the girls to experience that,” Hornets coach Becky Edinger said of Tuesday’s win, which snapped a 16-game conference losing streak. “We’ve been riding the fight with a lot of the teams in our league. These are great kids, and they love to play the game. But they also like to work together, and they push each other every day.”
Last year’s Hornets went winless in 10 KRC games, but they were in most of them. Harvard lost by an average of four runs, and half of its games were decided by three runs or fewer.
Moral victories, however, are not something the Hornets want to be known for.
“We’re not satisfied with just being competitive in our league,” said Edinger, now in her seventh season as head coach. “We want to win. We want to be successful, and that takes a lot because there are great teams we see every year no matter what. ... It’s a great bar to work toward, but we don’t want to be under that bar anymore.”
Great team win for league opener. Everyone did the work, and Cooke goes yard and Eichholz earns 18 K'S. pic.twitter.com/jJ0p1wkrzJ— Harvard Hornet Softball (@Hornet_SB) April 13, 2022
Harvard has a mostly young team with only two seniors – Abigail Tittle and Jackie Mykytiuk – and three juniors. Sophomore third baseman Britta Livdahl leads the Hornets with a .455 batting average.
One of the team’s biggest additions is freshman pitcher Tallulah Eichholz, who has quickly adjusted to softball at the high school level. Through six games, she is 2-3 with a 1.70 ERA, 77 strikeouts and six walks over 33 innings.
In addition to being a strong pitcher, Eichholz is one of the team’s biggest supporters.
“She may be a freshman on paper, but she doesn’t play like a freshman,” Edinger said. “She’s very at home on the mound. Her confidence and calmness really helps the rest of the team. She’s an infectious kid, she’s a lot of fun to be around. Her and the other girls get together and it’s softball 24/7. They’re always looking to push each other and get better.”
The Hornets were happy to get their first KRC win and hope more follow. But they know wins won’t come easy.
“I don’t want them to sit back on their heels,” Edinger said. “I want them to constantly push themselves to be better. I don’t think that’s going to be an issue with this group because they’re constantly pushing each other.
“We want to make sure we’re always improving and staying hungry for it.”
Swing and a miss: Tuesday was a tough day for hitting in the KRC. The conference’s six starting pitchers combined to strike out 86 batters in three games with all six getting double digits in whiffs. Four of the KRC’s No. 1 starters this season are underclassmen, and pitching undoubtedly will play a big role in shaping the conference race.
👀 🔥 The six starting pitchers in the Kishwaukee River Conference combined for 86 strikeouts in yesterday’s games (18, 16, 16, 13, 13, 10). @Hornet_SB @JohnsburgSBall @MarengoSBall @RBCHS_GSB @WHSStreaksSB @WNHSathletics— Alex Kantecki (@akantecki) April 13, 2022
The best pitchers’ duel of the day was between Harvard’s Eichholz and Woodstock senior Kiley Ryan, who had 34 strikeouts between them. Eichholz fired a season-high 18 strikeouts for the Hornets, and Ryan reached her season high with 16 strikeouts.
Elsewhere, Richmond-Burton freshman Hailey Holtz, who already has two no-hitters this year, tied her season high with 16 strikeouts in a 4-2 victory over Woodstock North. Opposing pitcher Casey Vermett, a sophomore, had 13 strikeouts for the Thunder.
The third game saw Johnsburg senior Addison Mass get 13 strikeouts in a 6-2 win over Marengo. Lilly Kunzer, a sophomore, had 10 strikeouts for the Indians.
Sophomore comes up big: Johnsburg sophomore Ella Smith drove in the tying run in the third inning and added a two-run base hit in the fifth as the Skyhawks pulled away for a 6-2 win against Marengo on Tuesday, handing the Indians their first lost of the season.
The speedy center fielder will play a key role this year after getting playing time as a freshman.
“Last year, she had the freshman nerves. She was a little scared up there,” Skyhawks coach Jamie Smeigh said. “I kept telling her, ‘Hey, you’re a good ballplayer, just go up and swing.’ I think it’s all coming around for her this year, just being a year older. She had some nice rips today. Hopefully that gives her a lot more confidence.”
The top five in the lineup – Nicole Jihlavec, Brooke Klosowicz, Addison Mass, Amber Smith and Ella Smith – accounted for all six of the team’s runs against Marengo on Tuesday. Ella Smith led the way with three RBIs.
Ella Smith said the biggest thing she learned last season was to always be positive.
“Always cheer on your teammates and never give up regardless of what’s going on,” Smith said. “Just stay positive and know you can always do better.”
Going, going, gone: Thirty-five players in the Northwest Herald coverage area have hit home runs through Thursday’s games. 12 of those players have hit multiple home runs.
Richmond-Burton’s Taylor Davison, Johnsburg’s Brooke Klosowicz, Marengo’s Mia Lulinski and Crystal Lake South’s Alexis Pupillo all have four homers. Crystal Lake Central’s Gianna Carone and Prairie Ridge’s Adysen Kiddy have three each.
Survey says ... : Huntley is the only local team ranked in the latest Illinois Softball Coaches Association Poll, which is voted on by coaches and released every Monday at ICASoftball.org.
The Red Raiders (6-4) are No. 11 in Class 4A after starting the season ranked fourth. Huntley is scheduled to play No. 10 St. Charles East on Saturday at the Marengo Invitational.
Marengo (10-1) and Richmond-Burton (6-1) received votes in 2A but did not make the top 20.