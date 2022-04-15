High school sports roundup for Thursday, April 14

Johnsburg’s Brooke Klosowicz blasted three home runs and drove in five runs for the Skyhawks in a 7-6 win over Woodstock North in Kishwaukee River Conference action Thursday in Woodstock, giving the junior four home runs in the past two games.
Klosowicz had a two-run homer in the first, a two-run homer in the fourth and a solo homer in the sixth. Ella Smith (2 for 4) also homered and added two RBIs for Johnsburg (2-1, 2-0). Amber Smith was 2 for 4, and Addison Mass fired 12 strikeouts in the win.
Norah Mungle (2 for 4) had a homer and two RBIs for North (1-6, 0-3), and Alyssa Carlin had a double and drove in two runs. Casey Vermett struck out 14 in the loss.
Jacobs 6, Burlington Central 4: At Algonquin, freshman Jianna Tanada had two homers and drove in three runs to lead the Golden Eagles to a Fox Valley Conference win against the Rockets.
Tanada was a perfect 3 for 3 for Jacobs (2-4, 1-2). Caitlin Cook struck out 11 batters in six innings, allowing four runs on eight hits to grab the win. Anna Cook, Taylor Stennett (solo home run) and Jori Grace Petrone each had an RBI.
Rylie DuVal was 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs for Central (1-2, 1-2). Savannah L’Huillier (2 for 3) had an RBI, and Anna Sanders (2 for 3) scored twice.
Huntley 11, Cary-Grove 0 (5 inn.): At Huntley, Jori Heard retired the first 12 batters, had 12 strikeouts and drove in two runs as the Red Raiders stayed perfect in FVC play. Heard only allowed a base hit in the fifth inning and did not walk anyone.
Reese Hunkins went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Huntley (6-4, 4-0). Meghan Ryan added an RBI, and Katie Mitchell and Clara Hudgens each scored two runs.
Madilynn Crick had the only hit for C-G (4-4, 3-2).
Marengo 17, Woodstock 1 (4 inn.): At Woodstock, the Indians scored 10 runs in the second and seven in the fifth in a runaway win against the Blue Streaks in their KRC game.
Courtney Jasinski was 2 for 4 with a triple, double and four RBIs for the Indians (10-1, 2-1). Mia Lulinski (2 for 4) drove in three runs and had a double, Kylee Jensen had three RBIs and two runs, and Maddy Christopher drove in two.
Lilly Kunzer picked up the win, allowing a run on four hits in four innings with eight strikeouts and one walk.
Ava Marsalla was 2 for 2 with an RBI for Woodstock (1-5, 0-3).
Richmond-Burton 4, Harvard 0: At Richmond, the Rockets remained perfect in KRC play with a win against the Hornets. R-B (6-1, 3-0) scored two of its three runs in the first on a two-run homer from Taylor Davison. Lyndsay Regnier scored twice, Hailey Holtz had a triple, and Norah Spittler added a double.
Holtz struck out 17 in the victory, allowing only a hit and a walk in seven innings. Regnier had four steals, and Mia Spohr had three.
Tallulah Eichholz took the loss for Harvard (3-3, 1-1), allowing four runs on seven hits in six innings. She struck out 11 and walked three.
Prairie Ridge 16, Hampshire 6 (6 inn.): At Crystal Lake, the Wolves hit four home runs in an FVC win over the Whip-Purs. Ady Kiddy (2 for 4), Elena Smith (two runs, two RBIs), Emily Harlow (3 for 4, three runs, three RBIs) and Autumn Ledgerwood (2 for 2, three RBIs) had homers for Prairie Ridge (3-2, 2-2).
Mary Myers went 3 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI, and Hope McHugh (double), Kendra Carroll (two RBIs) and Kayla Davis (two runs, RBI) each had two hits. Smith tallied five strikeouts and no walks in the circle.
Kayla Valdez had a homer and two RBIs for Hampshire (3-4, 1-2). Carissa Schuman (2 for 3) had a double and two RBIs. Bria Riebel (2 for 4) scored twice.
Crystal Lake Central 13, Crystal Lake South 9: At Crystal Lake, Giada Motto was 3 for 3 with three runs and three RBIs for the host Tigers in an FVC win against the Gators.
Kate Show drove in two runs for Central (5-3, 3-1), and Olivia Shaw (2 for 3, two doubles), Gianna Carone (1 for 3, double), Courtney Schober, Avery Bechler, Makayla Malone all drove in one.
Stephanie Lesniewski was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for South (1-5, 0-3). Alexis Pupillo had a double, three runs and two RBIs, and Molly Cook drove in two.
BASEBALL
Richmond-Burton 14, Marengo 1 (5 inn.): At Marengo, the Rockets completed a three-game sweep over the Indians in their KRC series. Ethan Fischer tossed a one-hitter with six strikeouts and a walk to earn the victory.
Joseph Mrowiec was 2 for 3 with a three-run home run for R-B (11-3, 5-0). Ethan Schoeps and Jason Miller each went 2 for 4 with a double.
Marengo fell to 6-7, 1-5 with the loss.
McHenry 12, Warren 2 (5 inn.): At Gurnee, Lleyton Grubich (1 for 3, home run) and Cole Kersten (2 for 4) both had three RBIs for the Warriors (4-4) in a nonconference win over the Blue Devils.
Eddie Synek (2 for 2) and a Cooper Cohn both drove in two runs. Gavin Micklinghoff pitched four innings and allowed two runs on four hits for the win. He struck out five and walked two.
Libertyville 18, Jacobs 7: At Algonquin, JP Merlek had two RBIs for the Golden Eagles (6-1) in a nonconference loss. Caden Guenther (1 for 1, double) and Nathan Jonas both knocked in a run.
Huntley 6, Prairie Ridge 4: At Crystal Lake, Brayden Bakes had a home run and drove in three for the Raiders in an FVC win against the Wolves. Joey Garlin, Ryan Quinlan (homer) and Ryan Kelly each added one RBI in the win.
Adam Guazzo gave up four runs on eight hits in five innings with eight strikeouts and four walks to earn the win. Michael Vitellaro allowed four hits and struck out three in two innings for the save.
Tyler Vasey went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Prairie Ridge. Jack Tobin hit a homer and drove in two.
Marian Central 15, Wheaton Academy 11: At West Chicago, the Hurricanes had 18 hits in a nonconference win over the Warriors. Payton Sensabaugh (3 for 4, two runs), John Ahler (2 for 4, two runs) and Frank Lavin (3 for 4, two doubles) all had three RBIs for Marian.
Adam Wrzos was 4 for 5, and Brennan Carney and Jack Hayden each added two hits and an RBI.
Crystal Lake South 10, Hampshire 5: At Crystal Lake, Ryan Skwarek was 2 for 5 with a home run, five RBIs and two runs for the Gators in their FVC win. Joey McEnery (2 for 3) scored twice.
Ysen Useni struck out 11 over five innings for the win, allowing a run on five hits in five innings for South (5-2, 2-1).
Cary-Grove 14, Crystal Lake Central 8: At Crystal Lake, the Trojans tallied four runs in the sixth and three in the seventh for the FVC win against the Tigers. Nathan Crick was 3 for 4 with three doubles, four RBIs and three runs scored, and Vincent Lutz was 4 for 5 with a double and four RBIs.
Hayden Dieschbourg and Connor Lueck both had two hits and drove in one for C-G. Samuel Cohen gave up four earned runs on eight hits in four innings, striking out four.
Brent Blitek went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs for Central. Kolton Altergott had a pair of hits and an RBI.
Burlington Central 13, Dundee-Crown 2: At Carpentersville, Brady Gilroy was 4 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs in the FVC win for the Rockets. Jake Herman (3 for 4) added two doubles, three runs and two RBIs, and Michael Person drove in two.
Joshua Rogde earned the win, giving up two runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six and walked four.
Woodstock North 21, Harvard 21 (susp., 6 inn.): At Harvard, the Thunder and Hornets exploded for 42 runs, but could not finish their KRC game because of darkness. Jonathan Brummett tallied five RBIs for Harvard and Tyler Fink had five RBIs for North.
At least one run was scored in each half inning. The game will be completed at a later date. North will have the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the sixth when it resumes.
GIRLS SOCCER
Jacobs 1, Crystal Lake Central 0: At Crystal Lake, freshman midfielder Sam Diaz scored a second-half penalty kick for the Golden Eagles (3-3-1, 1-1) in an FVC win against the Tigers. Kristen Silenzi made four saves in the shutout.
Central dropped to 6-2, 1-1 with the loss.
Huntley 1, McHenry 0: At McHenry, Morgan McCaughn scored in the third minute for the Raiders (3-2-1, 1-1) in an FVC win against the Warriors. Nova Rothlisberger made five saves for Huntley.
Makenna Harvey had seven stops for McHenry.
Cary-Grove 4, Crystal Lake South 2: At Crystal Lake, Avery Nielsen had a hat trick for the Trojans (4-4, 2-0) in their FVC win against the Gators. Kayli McMorris scored C-G’s fourth goal, while Natalie Warren, Katie Jannusch and Ashton Proctor had assists.
Proctor made five saves in goal.
Burlington Central 4, Prairie Ridge 1: At Burlington, Ava Elders and Ashley Gasca both had two goals for the Rockets in an FVC win against the Wolves. Eva Samuelian had two assists, and Elders and Sydney Tecza each had one.
Richmond-Burton 8, Wilmot (Wis.) 0: At Wilmot, Wisconsin, Reese Frericks scored four goals for the Rockets in a nonconference win. Margaret Slove, Rachel Mendlik, Layne Frericks and Ember Demers also had goals for R-B (10-0-1).
Slove added three assists, and Jordon Otto had two.
BOYS TENNIS
Brother Rice Quad: At Chicago, Marian Central won three duals against Marian Catholic, Joliet Catholic and host Brother Rice. Billy Collins and Robert Eschenbacher contributed wins at singles, while Matt Garrelts and Patrick Kumm (No. 1), Terry Blades and Michael Jablonski (No. 2) and Jeremey Henkel and Jack Newton (No. 3) won at doubles.
BOYS LACROSSE
Huntley 16, McHenry 0: At McHenry, the Raiders shut out the Warriors in FVC action.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Huntley 20, McHenry 2: At McHenry, the Raiders coasted to an FVC win against the Warriors.