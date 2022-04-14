High school sports roundup for Wednesday, April 13

Margaret Slove tallied a hat trick to help Richmond-Burton stay undefeated in a 7-0 win over Harvard at home on Wednesday night.
Jasmine McCaskel scored on a ball from Layne Frericks to open up the scoring for the Rockets (9-0-1, 4-0 KRC). Layne Frericks scored next with an assist from Jordan Otto to make it 2-0 and added another goal later in the match.
Slove scored three of the team’s next four goals, and Reese Frericks also scored for Richmond-Burton.
Goalkeeper Taylor LaBay stopped two shots by Harvard (0-7-0, 0-4 KRC).
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Belvidere co-op 2, Huntley 0: At Belvidere, Huntley lost its ninth straight match.
Belvidere won in two sets, 25-17, 25-19.
Tuesday’s result
St. Viator 2, Huntley 0: At Huntley, the Red Raiders lost a nonconference match, 25-20, 25-18.