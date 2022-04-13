Softball: Johnsburg defeats Marengo after extended break

JOHNSBURG – Johnsburg, which had seven games wiped off the early portion of its schedule, watched others get to play and wanted to play, too.
“We saw everybody else on Twitter and the teams around us, they were all playing, so we were anxious to play,” senior pitcher Addison Mass said. “We were excited to play. As the game kept going, I think everybody realized how fun softball is and how good it feels to be out here.”
Mass and the Skyhawks, who had not played since March 21 because of cold, rain and snow, had plenty to feel good about Tuesday.
Johnsburg scored six unanswered runs to beat Marengo, 6-2, in Kishwaukee River Conference action at Hiller Park. The Skyhawks, last year’s co-KRC champions with Richmond-Burton, also handed the Indians their first loss of the season.
Marengo (9-1, 1-1 KRC) already had played nine games before Johnsburg (1-1, 1-0) got in two.
“Some were nervous today, especially the young ones,” Skyhawks fourth-year coach Jamie Smeigh said. “But the ones who played last season, they were really excited to get to the field. They were champing at the bit to get out here.”
Johnsburg trailed early, 2-0, but broke through against Indians pitcher Lilly Kunzer in the bottom of the third inning, scoring three runs on three hits.
After sophomore Nicole Jihlavec reached base on a fielding error and junior Brooke Klosowicz singled, senior Amber Smith and sophomore Ella Smith followed with back-to-back hits. Amber Smith’s single to center field scored Jihlavec, and Ella Smith’s hard hit up the middle drove in Klosowicz.
Amber Smith also scored on Ella Smith’s single when the ball was misplayed in center field.
The Skyhawks added three more runs in the fifth, beginning with a leadoff home run by Klosowicz, a Penn State commit. Ella Smith later had a two-run single for the final 6-2 score.
The Skyhawks, like many teams, have had to hold most of their practices inside.
“We’ve worked on as much as we could. Lots and lots of hitting,” said Ella Smith, who finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs. “We’ve been inside a lot so it was really nice to get out and just be able to play, bond and start the season off good.”
Mass, a Northwest Herald All-Area first-team selection last spring, was tough for the Skyhawks after giving up two runs in the first three innings. The NCAA Division II Charleston commit allowed only one base runner in the last four innings. She allowed an earned run on four hits in the complete-game win, striking out 13 and walking two.
Marengo coach Dwain Nance felt Mass got stronger as the game went on.
“I thought she pitched pretty good there after she got rolling,” Nance said. “She wasn’t throwing very hard at the beginning, and we were putting the bat on the ball pretty hard. After they got the lead, she spun it really well and picked up speed.
“They capitalized on a couple mistakes we had, and they hit every ball over the plate. They hit it hard, and we never made any adjustments at the plate.”
Maddy Christopher had a double and scored both of Marengo’s runs, also getting two steals. Mia Lulinski went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Kunzer took her first loss, allowing six runs (two earned) on eight hits. She struck out 10 and walked two.
For Johnsburg, Klosowicz went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI on the homer. Jihlavec had a double and a run, and Amber Smith added an RBI, run and stolen base.
Smeigh said the Skyhawks want to finish near the top of the conference again. Tuesday’s win was a good start.
“I think we can be up there,” Smeigh said. “We have some new girls in the field, and we just need to have them work together and find that cohesiveness.”