High school sports roundup for Tuesday, April 12

Huntley senior Jori Heard faced only 13 Prairie Ridge batters and left them hitless in the Red Raiders’ 16-0 win against Prairie Ridge in a Fox Valley Conference contest Tuesday in Huntley.
Heard struck out eight in her four-inning outing and got plenty of help on offense from Reese Hunkins, Meghan Ryan and Zoe Doherty.
Doherty homered and drove in a pair, and Hunkins and Ryan also drove in two. Huntley (5-4, 3-0 FVC) scored 10 runs in the first inning. Prairie Ridge fell to 2-2 overall, 1-2 in the FVC.
Cary-Grove 5, Crystal Lake Central 4 (8 Inn.): At Cary, the host Trojans pushed a run across the plate in the bottom of the eighth to break a 4-4 deadlock and give C-G the FVC win.
Gwenn Moran, Madilynn Crick, Becca Weaver and Allison Garski had RBIs for the Trojans (4-3, 3-1).
Freshman Olivia Shaw struck out 14 in eight innings for the Tigers (4-3, 2-1). Shaw also did it at the plate with three hits. Giada Motto drove in two for the Tigers (4-3, 2-1) with an RBI double.
Harvard 3, Woodstock 0: At Harvard, freshman Tallulah Eichholz struck out 18 for the Hornets in a KRC victory.
Woodstock’s Kiley Ryan struck out 15 of the 18 batters she faced. Jillian Cooke homered for the Hornets (3-2, 1-0).
Richmond-Burton 4, Woodstock North 2: At Woodstock, freshman Hailey Holtz did it again for the Rockets in KRC action.
Holtz (2 for 4) struck out 16 and had an RBI to lift R-B (5-1, 2-0). Norah Spittler added a triple, and Sydney Hird drove in one.
Casey Vermett was not to be outdone. She struck out 13 in a complete-game effort for the Thunder (1-5, 0-2).
BOYS TENNIS
Cary-Grove 6, Crystal Lake South 1: At Crystal Lake, a strong showing at all levels of doubles lifted the Trojans in the FVC dual meet. Brandan Burtschi and Bryce Shechtman at No. 1 doubles, Tom Fornelli and Daniel Jauch (No. 2), Nick Nemeth and Jack Anderson (No. 3), Derek Passaglia and Jacob Kantayya (No. 4) swept the doubles for C-G (3-2, 2-0).
The Gators’ win came at No. 1 singles, where senior Jackson Schuetzle won in straight sets over senior Sam Kedzior, 6-1, 6-1. Noah Marrano (No. 2) and Lewis Johnson (No. 3) won singles matches for the Trojans.
Jacobs 6, Crystal Lake Central 1: At Crystal Lake, the visiting Golden Eagles handed the Tigers their first FVC loss of the season. Jacobs’ Thomas Nelson (No. 1), Ryan Folton (No. 2) and Colin Van (No. 3) swept the singles matches. Central (4-1, 0-1) captured No. 2 doubles with a pair of sophomores, Brandon Oconer and Connor Wheeland, who won a three-set thriller, 6-2, 1-6, 6-4.
Justin Cunningham and Jed Sia (No. 1), Sam Knuerr and Brandon Japowski (No. 3) and Ethan and Liam Hulewicz (No. 4) won doubles matches for Jacobs.
Huntley 6, McHenry 1: At McHenry, in earning their first FVC win of the year, the Red Raiders swept the doubles matches against the host Warriors. Ben Hein and Matt Grubbs (No. 1), Jack Coleman and Jonathon Stec (No. 2) Ishaun Trivedi and Colin Stanley (No. 3) and Jack Galloway and Ryan Kruk (No. 4) were doubles winners for Huntley (2-0, 1-0).
Aryaan Khalil (No. 1) and Frankie Scarpelli (No. 3) took the singles matches for the Red Raiders. Ani Mehra won a wild three-set battle for the McHenry victory at No. 2 singles.
GIRLS SOCCER
McHenry 2, Prairie Ridge 1: At Crystal Lake, Emerson Gasmann scored a goal and added an assist in the Warriors’ FVC win. Sophia Gasmann scored for McHenry (2-0-1, 1-0).
Cary-Grove 2, Dundee-Crown 1 (OT): At Cary-Grove, Ellie Santucci and Carlie Burns scored for the Trojans (3-4, 1-0) in the FVC victory. Berkley Mensik scored the lone goal for the Chargers.
Giselle Mata stopped three shots for the Chargers. D-C fell to 5-2, 1-1 in the FVC.
BASEBALL
Richmond-Burton 13, Marengo 2: At Richmond, the Rockets had 13 hits, including a three-run homer from Kaden Neuman to end the contest and give R-B its second KRC win in as many days. Brock Wood had three hits, including an RBI double, and Carsten Szumanski had two hits and drove in a run for R-B (10-3, 4-0).
Johnsburg 5, Woodstock 0: At Woodstock, Ian Boal allowed only three hits in a complete-game gem for the Skyhawks in the KRC win. Boal struck out 12 and faced only two more than the minimum. Boal also had three hits, and Jake Metze drove in two for Johnsburg.
Harvard 5, Woodstock North 5 (susp.): At Woodstock, the Hornets scored three times in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings and the game was suspended after eight innings. Lee Galaraza had a two-run single in the bottom of the seventh to tie it for Harvard (1-5, 0-3) in the KRC. Luke Udelhofen doubled, tripled and knocked in two for the Thunder (2-5, 1-2).
Yorkville Christian 9, Alden-Hebron 2: At Hebron, Justin Gritmacker had two hits and drove in two for the host Giants in their Northeastern Athletic Conference loss.
Tyler Cunningham also singled for A-H, which fell to 1-6, 1-1 in the NAC.
Wauconda 8, Cary-Grove 7: At Cary-Grove, the Bulldogs scored three runs in the top of the seventh for the nonconference win. Toby Splitt had two hits and drove in four for C-G (5-4-1). Freshman Hayden Dieshbourg drove in a pair for the Trojans.
McHenry 13, Schaumburg 3 (6 Inn.): At Schaumburg, the Warriors scored in five of the six innings played and rolled past the Saxons in their nonconference game.
Cole Kersten had a pair of doubles and drove in three for McHenry (3-4). Owen Micklinghoff and Ricky Powell drove in two each for McHenry. Kersten, Logan Wirtz and Jacob Wagner shut down the Schaumburg offense.
Jacobs 11, Harvest Christian Academy 2: At Elgin, Anthony Edge had a pair of hits and drove in three runs in the nonconference contest for the Golden Eagles at Judson University. Brandon Helbig and Christian Graves pitched three scoreless innings for Jacobs (6-0).
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Richmond-Burton 101, Harvard 41: At Richmond, the Rockets took first in all but two events as they defeated the Hornets in a dual meet.
On the track, Sean Rockwell (100 meters), Jack Martens (200), Tristan Rockwell (400), Joe Miller (800), Oscar Bonilla (3,200), Tanner Thompson (100 high hurdles) and Ryan Wisniewski (300 intermediate hurdles) all won their races.
Landon Jacoby (long jump), Ryan Saranzak (high jump), Hunter Hudson (pole vault) and Isaac Gunderson (triple jump) won in field events. R-B also swept the four relays.
Steven Austin (1,600) and Luis Gomez (discus) had individual wins for the Hornets
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Richmond-Burton 61, Harvard 50, North Boone 34: At Richmond, the host Rockets won seven races on the track to take a triangular victory over the Hornets and Vikings.
Laci Falster (400), Alexia Spatz (800), Lahey O’Connor, Camila Mendea (3,200) and Anike Frable (100 high hurdles) won individual races for R-B. Angelina Gersch won the triple jump.
Brenna Uppleger (100, long jump) and Nicole Garcia (shot put, discus) were double winners for Harvard. Katelyn Duber (300 low hurdles) and Abby Perkins (pole vault) were other individual winners.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Crystal Lake Central Co-Op 9, Huntley 6: At Crystal Lake, senior Lauren Hughes scored three times for the Tigers in their win. Piper LeFevre scored twice and contributed three assists for the Tigers. Bella LaRocco earned the win in goal for Central.