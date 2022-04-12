High school sports roundup for Monday, April 11

Jacobs’ Christian Graves homered in the fifth inning as the Golden Eagles defeated Crystal Lake Central, 9-7, in their Fox Valley Conference baseball game Monday
Graves and Brandon Helbig combined to drive in four runs. Anthony Edge, Grant Helbig and Gavin Feck each had an RBI.
Nathan Champan struck out six through 3 1/3 innings, Feck struck out three through 1 2/3 and Edge struck out four and finished the game for a two-inning save.
Brent Blitek and Sean Kempf combined to drive in four runs for the Tigers. Ryan Kempf and Joey Scaravalle each had an RBI.
Thomas Korn struck out five through 3 2/3 for the Tigers.
Richmond-Burton 11, Marengo 6: At Marengo, Hayden Christiansen hit a solo home run and the Rockets rallied from a 5-1 deficit to earn the Kishwaukee River Conference victory.
Christiansen was 4 for 4 on the day. Connor Wallace hit a two-run home run, and Brock Wood was 3 for 3 and drove in two runs.
Kaden Neuman earned the win in relief with four strikeouts in three innings.
Woodstock 9, Johnsburg 4: At Johnsburg, Ben Baker struck out 11 through five innings and drove in four runs to lead the Blue Streaks to a KRC win.
Sam Chapman drove in two runs, and Travis Cote had an RBI. Chapman also hit a home run.
Baker allowed three runs and six hits. Kaden Bogott threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Burlington Central 3, Prairie Ridge 0: At Burlington, the Rockets’ Michael Person struck out eight batters for a two-hit shutout in their FVC win over the Wolves.
Tyler Vasey and Aidan Preves each had hits for Prairie Ridge. Davis Eimen struck out two through six innings.
A.J. Payton had a home run and drove in three runs for the Rockets. Aric Beauman and Payton had the only hits for Central.
Huntley 5, McHenry 2: At Huntley, the Red Raiders took the lead in the sixth inning to win in FVC action.
Ryan Bakes, Brayden Bakes, Joey Garlin and Lucas Goldstein combined to drive in four runs. Ryan Bakes, Ryan Kelly, Ryan Quinlan, Harout Meyer and Goldstein each scored a run for the Red Raiders.
Andrew Ressler struck out five through five innings. Parker Schuring struck out one, and Michael Vitellaro finished the game and struck out one.
Connor Rodgers and Cole Kersten combined to drive in two runs for McHenry. Cooper Cohn struck out two in 3 1/3 innings and Ricky Powell struck out one through 2 2/3.
Woodstock North 7, Harvard 3: At Harvard, Blake Herrmann, Luke Udelhofen and Jay Zinnen combined to drive in three runs for the Thunder victory.
Woodstock North scored three runs in the first inning and three in the second to take the early lead. Morgan Klinker and Rylen Given combined to score four runs. Herrmann, Udelhofen and Tyler Allen-Castaldo each scored a run.
Herrmann struck out four through six innings, and Udelhofen struck out two through one inning of relief.
Dundee Crown 4, Hampshire 3: At Hampshire, the Chargers took an early lead and held onto it for the FVC victory.
Matt Schuring and Jake Guyon combined to score two runs. Cam King scored two runs for Dundee-Crown. Blake Hernandez and Aiden Gatenby scored a run apiece.
Issac Santos struck out seven through six innings and Edgar Salinas struck out one to nail down the save in the seventh.
Evan Spenk hit a home run, scored two and had an RBI for the Whip-Purs. Dominick Koooistra also had an RBI. Logan Massie scored the other run for Hampshire.
Colin Miller struck out six through 4 2/3 and Cooper Jaworski struck out three through 2 1/3.
Pecatonica 13, Alden-Hebron 2: At Hebron, the Giants Tyler Cunningham went 2 for 2 for the Giants (1-5) in their nonconference loss to the Indians.
Thomas Webber had an RBI for A-H and Jake Nielsen had a double.
SOFTBALL
Huntley 11, Burlington Central 1 (6 inn.): At Huntley, Zoe Doherty drove in three runs and Jordi Heard struck out 10 to lead the Red Raiders to an FVC conference win.
Doherty was 1 for 2 at the plate, and Heard allowed one hit through four innings.
Huntley scored early with five runs in the first inning. They continued the scoring with two runs in the second and two in the fifth and sixth. The Red Raiders totaled 14 hits.
Lakes 10, Woodstock North 7: At Lakes, Caylin Stevens and JoJo Vermett both hit three-run homers, but the Thunder fell in nonconference action.
The homer was Stevens first for her high school career. Stevens also drove in three runs.
Vermett and Norah Mungle combined to drive in four runs for the Thunder.
Woodstock 20, Round Lake 3 (4 inn.): At Round Lake, Anna Wickersheim drove in four runs and Annabelle Groves drove in three to lead the Blue Streaks to a nonconference win.
Wichersheim, Eliana Shoulders, Hailey Peterson, Maddie Graunke and Taylor Sonnichsen combined to score 15 runs for Woodstock. Ava Marsala, Kelly Fischbach and Sonnichsen combined to drive in six runs. Grace Topf, Graunke, Grace Karner and Jade Sanders had an RBI apiece.
Wickersheim struck out four through two innings and Groves struck out one through two.
Prairie Ridge 15, Jacobs 5 (6 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Ady Kiddy and Elena Smith both hit home runs to lead the Wolves to a FVC victory.
Smith and Kaylee Jarrard combined to drive in eight runs. Kiddy and Hope McHugh combined to drive in four. Emily Harloe also had an RBI. Mary Meyers hit a triple and Kendra Carroll hit a double.
Smith struck out four through six innings.
Pecatonica 18, Alden-Hebron 2 (5 inn.): At Alden-Hebron, Lexie Carden and Maren Davis combined to drive in four runs and scored two runs each for a nonconference win.
Kaiya Black and Alli White combined to score six runs. Lauren Mellentine, Kaci Polhamus and Miley Seaton also combined to score six. Sam Deppe and Bella Roberts each had a run apiece.
Davis struck out nine through five innings of work.
McHenry 4, Cary-Grove 3 (10 inn.): At McHenry, Chloe Clark’s ground out scored one run to break the tie and get the Warrior victory in FVC action.
Emma Stolzman drove in two runs and Jadyn Polerecky and Clark each had an RBI. Abby Geis scored two for the Warriors and Cooper Ten Bruin and Polerecky each scored one.
Channing Keppy struck out five through 10 innings of work.
Maddie Crick drove in two runs for the Trojans. Rebecca Weaver, Gwenn Moran and Emily Green each scored for CG.
Weaver struck out two through 9 1/3 innings.
Dundee-Crown 4, Crystal Lake South 1: At Crystal Lake, Reese Westland drove in two runs for the FVC victory.
Kendall Brents and Alyssa Gale combined to drive in two runs. Linda Dearing Mendoza and Brents each scored a run for the Chargers. Annabelle Pederson scored two runs.
McKayla Anderson struck out eight through seven innings.
Carly Cohen had an RBI for the Trojans. Dana Skorich scored the lone run for South. Skorich struck out six through five innings.
Richmond-Burton 10, Grayslake North 1: At Grayslake, Taylor Davison and Norah Spittler hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning to lead the Rockets to victory.
Both Davison and Spittler hit homers to center field. In the third inning, the Rockets scored seven runs with four hits and three walks.
Hailey Holtz pitched a complete game with 13 strikeouts.
Saturday’s results
Jacobs 7, Leyden 2: At the Ballpark at Rosemont, CiCi Di Silvio doubled and drove in four runs for the Golden Eagles in the nonconference win. Liz Smith was 4 for 4 with a double and an RBI; Taylor Stennett collected two hits; and Arya Patel and Anna Cook each drove in one.
Caitlin Cook started and struck out three over three scoreless innings.
Palatine 9, Jacobs 5: At the Ballpark at Rosemont, Liz Smith drove in two runs for the Eagles (1-3) in a nonconference loss. Di Silvio had two hits and an RBI. Jianna Tanada and Stennett added an RBI apiece.
GIRLS SOCCER
Johnsburg 4, Marengo 2: At Johnsburg, Mackenzie McQuiston scored a hat trick and Aliyah Andersen had three assists to lead the Skyhawks to a KRC conference win.
McQuiston scored her first with three minutes left in the first half. She scored her second six minutes into the second half and completed the hat trick midway through the second half.
Andersen assisted the first three Skyhawks goals of the match.
Wynne Oeffling scored the other goal for Johnsburg and assisted one.
Sophie Person finished the match with four saves.
Richmond-Burton 7, Woodstock North 2: At Woodstock, Reese Frericks scored a hat trick and Layne Frericks added two for the Rockets’ win.
Reese Frericks first goal was assisted by Jordan Otto, and her second was assisted by Layne Frericks. Layne Frericks earned the third goal on a penalty kick. Otto scored off an assist from Layne Frericks and then she earned her second goal of the game unassisted. Reese Frericks scored her third off an assist from Ember Demers and Margaret Slove closed the scoring with an unassisted goal.
Taylor LaBay made six saves.
Glenbard East 2, Dundee-Crown 1: At the Plainfield North invite, the Chargers fell short in tournament action.
Berkley Mensik scored an unassisted goal in the first half. Giselle Mata was in goal with three saves.
Sunday’s results
Woodstock 7, Bulls College Prep 0: At Olympic Park in Schaumburg, the Blue Streaks (2-3) received goals from seven scorers to pick up a win in the BodyArmor Sports Series.
Natalie Morrow, Brooklyn Kentgen, Marta Fito, Reese Freund, Madeline Day, Daisy Moctezuma and Valerie Sardelli all scored in the victory. Alisha Virani had three assists, and Shea Behrens and Morrow each had two.
Valerie Sardelli (eight saves) and Beth Sardelli (four) combined for the shutout in goal.
Crystal Lake Central 1, Conant 0: At Olympic Park in Schaumburg, the Tigers earned the BodyArmor Series victory in penalty kicks, 7-6.
Addison Cleary earned the shutout in regulation for Central (5-1) and made a save in the last round of penalties. Olivia Anderson scored the seventh penalty-kick goal.
Riverside-Brookfield 6, Marian Central 0: At Olympic Park in Schaumburg, the Hurricanes fell to the Bulldogs in the BodyArmor Sports Series.
Marian (1-5) also lost its first game of the tournament to Solorio, 3-0, on Saturday.
BOYS TENNIS
Crystal Lake Central 4, Grayslake North 3: At Crystal Lake, Avnish Khandeshi broke the tied match at No. 3 singles with a 5-7, 6-3, 10-7 victory to give the Tigers the win over the Knights.
Ethan Bass and Ben Weichman (No. 1) didn’t drop a game. Logan Wasik (No. 1) also won at singles and Anthony Virruso and Oliver True (No. 3) won at doubles.
Woodstock North 4, McHenry 3: At McHenry, the Thunder won three of the four doubles matches to take the KRC win.
Cole Lanci and Noah Kurchina (No. 1) won, 6-2, 5-7, 10-8. Erik Sarabia and Erik Hermansson (No. 2) won, 4-6, 6-3, 10-5. Justin Chase and Nick Dickson (No. 4) won, 6-3, 6-3.
Jason Burg also won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles.
Saturday’s result
Hampshire Quad: At Hampshire, Marian Central went 3-0 with wins over Woodstock North, Dundee-Crown and Hampshire.
Chris Atadero and Jeremey Henkel teamed up at doubles and won the final match of the day in a tiebreaker for Marian. Billy Collins and Robert Eschenbacher at singles, and Matt Garrelts, Patrick Kumm, Terry Blades, Ethan Tom and Michael Jablonski at doubles all contributed wins.
Woodstock North picked up wins from Burg at singles and Sarabia and Hermansson at doubles.
BOYS LACROSSE
Cary-Grove 18, Wauconda 5: At Cary-Grove, Colin Desmet led the Trojans with five goals and three assists for a nonconference win.
Ryan Soli had two goals and two assists. Tyler Litgen also had two goals. Cam Haefs was in the net with eight saves.
Marian Central 15, McHenry 3: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes defeated the Warriors in their nonconference game.