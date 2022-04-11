Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Richmond-Burton’s Reese Frericks

Richmond-Burton’s Reese Frericks and the Rockets girls soccer team are off to a flying start, winning seven of their first games without a loss.
Frericks, a junior forward, found the back of the net five times in three games at the Round Lake Invitational, including two goals in the championship-clinching win over Round Lake, 3-1, on April 2.
So far this season, Frericks has 15 goals in eight games.
First conference win, 6-1 vs Woodstock High School. Scored 4 with assists from @FrericksLayne @margaret_slove @jordanotto0810 This team is on 🔥, 6-0-1@rbchs_soccer @NWHPreps @TopDrawerSoccer at - https://t.co/OuYrxErxHj— Reese Frericks 2023 (@reesefrericks_) April 5, 2022
The Rockets (7-0-1) also are off to a good start in the Kishwaukee River Conference, winning their first two games by a combined score of 13-1. R-B was the undefeated KRC champion last year and went on to win a Class 1A sectional championship.
Frericks had a season-high four goals in a 6-1 win against Woodstock last week.
For her performance, Frericks was voted the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week by readers. She answered a few questions about her team’s start, playing on the same team with her younger sister, slushies from Thorntons and more.
What has been the key to your team’s undefeated start to the season?
Frericks: Our success this season is a team effort. It comes from our goalie and defense stopping and preventing shots and being able to control the ball out of the back. We have strong midfielders who have great skills in tight spaces and make smart passes. Lastly, we have talented forwards who can all score. I am lucky to have great players and coaches around me.
What is it like playing on the same team as your sister?
Frericks: It’s great to play with Layne. She sets up a lot of plays, but it isn’t always easy. Sometimes we treat each other more like sisters than teammates. And next year I will have another sister, Blake, playing for Richmond-Burton. I am really excited for it!
Who is your favorite professional soccer player?
Frericks: My favorite professional soccer player is Jay DeMerit. Great story!
What celebrity would you most like to hang out with for a day?
Frericks: If I could spend the day with any celebrity, I would choose a professional surfer in Hawaii.
What would you change about soccer?
Frericks: I would change how easy it is to get fouls. It’s frustrating when the referees call everything.
If you celebrated a goal like NFL players do touchdowns, what would you and your teammates do?
Frericks: The celebration that would be fun would be the Coach Mark Lewis fist pump, skip and jump move he pulled out when [Frerick’s Crystal Lake Force club team] won the Super Y League Finals title.
What musical act would you most like to see in concert?
Frericks: I am looking forward to Country Thunder this year.
What’s your biggest pet peeve?
Frericks: My biggest pet peeve is when people drive really slow or when someone tailgates me.
What are some of your favorite TV shows or movies?
Frericks: My favorite movie is “Step Brothers” or “Blades of Glory.” I also like “Outer Banks and “Breaking Bad.”
What’s your favorite snack or fast food?
Frericks: I like Chick-fil-A and Chipotle but also slushies from Thorntons.