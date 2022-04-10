High school sports roundup for Saturday April 10, 2022

Matthew Karbowski did a bit of everything for Hampshire Saturday during its Fox Valley Conference baseball game at Dundee-Crown.
Karbowski had two hits and knocked in two runs as the leadoff hitter for the Whip-Purs. On the mound, he was strong, striking out eight over six innings in the 7-3 win. Hampshire improved to 4-2 in the spring, 1-0 in the FVC.
Jacob Guyon and Edgar Salinas had two hits apiece for the Chargers (1-6, 0-3).
Richmond-Burton 7, Bryon 3: At Byron, Etham Demers had a pair of doubles and an RBI int he non-conference win. The loss was Byron’s first of the season. R-B improved to 8-3 overall.
Ethan Fischer allowed just one earned run over five innings for R-B.
Cary-Grove 6, Crystal Lake South 5: At Crystal Lake, Ben Hurt Haller hit a two-run homer in the Trojans’ four-run fifth inning as they beat the Gators in their FVC game.
Sam Cohen allowed one earned run in four innings, giving up four hits for C-G (5-3-1, 3-1).
South’s Ysen Useni struck out 13 batters of the 14 outs he got, and did not walk a batter, but took the loss.
Ryan Skwarek double and had an RBI for the Gators (3-2, 1-1).
Alden-Hebron 4, Schaumburg Christian 2: At Hebron, the Giants earned (1-4, 1-0) got nine strikeouts from pitcher Justin Gritmacker to win their Northeastern Athletic Conference opener over the Conquerors.
A-H jumped on top early, pushing across two runs each in the second and third innings. Gritmacker threw 3 1/3 innings and struck out all but one of the outs he recorded.
Parker Elswick was 1 for 2 with two RBIs, Tyler Cunningham was 2 for 3 and scored a run. Wyatt Armbrust also singled and scored.
Grant 16, Woodstock 1 (4 innings): At Fox Lake, Kaden Perkins had the lone hit and Bowen Lopez the only run driven. Woodstock fell to 4-3 on the regular season. Grant scored eight times in the second and seven more in the third to pull away.
Johnsburg 17, Marengo 5: At Marengo, despite a fast start, the Indians fell to the Skyhawks in the non-conference contest. Andrew Johnson drove in two in a five-run first inning for Marengo (6-4). Luke Conroy drove in a pair for Johnsburg. Landon Banaszynski tripled and drove in three for the Skyhawks.
Girls Soccer
Metea Valley 3, Crystal Lake Central 2: At Schaumburg,, Kaitlin Gaunaurd had a goal and an assist and Brooklynn Carlson added a goal that tied the match at 2-2, at the Pepsi Challenge. Metea took the victory with a goal in the final four minutes of play.
Reavis 1, Woodstock 0: At Schaumburg, as part of the Pepsi Challenge, the Rams knocked off the Blue Streaks. Woodstock fell to 1-3 on the season.
Lake Zurich 3, Prairie Ridge 0: At Lake Zurich, the host Bears captured the victory as part of the Lake Zurich quad. The Wolves fell to 1-4-1 on the season.
Softball
Woodstock North 7-0, Sycamore 4-10: At Sycamore, JoJo Vermett struck out 12, homered and drove in three as the Thunder took Game 1 of the doubleheader. In Game 2, the Spartans put up six runs in the second inning to roll to the 10-run victory.
Marengo 11, Belvidere North 4: At Marengo, Kylee Jensen tripled and drove in three in the nonconference win for the Indians.
Courtney Jasinski and Gabby Gieseke each drove in two runs for Marengo (7-0).
Marengo 10, Vernon Hills 8: At Marengo, a wild one to start the day for the Indians resulted in a nonconference win. Mia Lulinski homered and drove in two. Lily Kunzer had two hits and three RBIs. Kylee Jensen added two RBIs for the Indians.
Boys Track and Field
Les Hodge Invite: At Batavia, Burlington Central Senior Gavin Sarvis won the long jump at the Les Hodge Invitational at Batavia with a leap of 21-feet, 3-inches.