High school sports roundup for Thursday, April 7

Crystal Lake Central’s Brooklynn Carlson wasted little time and scored two goals during the first 38 seconds of play in a 9-0 nonconference girls soccer win against Grant on Thursday in Crystal Lake.
Carlson later scored a third goal to complete the hat trick for Central, which improved to 4-0 on the season.
Kaitlin Gaunaurd had two goals and an assist, and Olivia Anderson added three assists. Jillian Mueller, Katie Barth, Carter Thompson and Lizzie Gray also scored in the win.
Addison Cleary earned the shutout in goal.
Cary-Grove 5, Antioch 0: At Cary, Avery Nielsen scored twice and added an assist to lead the Trojans to a nonconference win against the Sequoits.
Carlie Burns had a goal and an assist for the Trojans (2-4). Natalie Warren and Katie Jannusch also scored.
Ashton Proctor and Lindsay Simons both made two saves in the combined shutout.
BASEBALL
Richmond-Burton 3, Woodstock North 3 (susp.): At Richmond, the Thunder (1-3, 0-2) and Rockets (7-3, 2-0) got one inning in before rain forced a suspension in the second inning. The game will be completed at a later date.
North’s Luke Udelhofen homered to center field on the game’s second at-bat. Blake Herrmann doubled in Rylen Given and later scored on two wild pitches.
R-B’s Hayden Christiansen walked, and Kaden Neuman singled for R-B. With two outs, Jason Miller drove them in with a triple to center and then scored when Ethan Schoeps reached on an error.
McHenry 3, Wauconda 0 (susp.): At Petersen Park in McHenry, the Warriors scored a run in the bottom of the first and added two runs in the second before play was suspended in the top of the third. The game will be completed at a later date.
Kyle Kaempf hit a home run for McHenry (2-2), Cole Kersten had a double and Logan Wirtz drove in a run.
Boylan 6, Marian Central 3 (6 inn.): At Rockford, the Hurricanes lost their nonconference game against the Titans. Play was stopped after six innings because of wet conditions.
Payton Sensabaugh was 2 for 3 with a solo home run for Marian. Preston Sarna and John Ahler both were 1 for 3 with an RBI.
SOFTBALL
Burlington Central 5, Dundee-Crown 0 (susp.): At Burlington, the Rockets pushed across five runs in the bottom of the first before play was suspended in their Fox Valley Conference game against the Chargers (1-3, 0-2).
Lauren Knief had two RBIs for Central (1-0, 1-0). Makayla Larson and Hannah Rindner (1 for 1, double) both drove in one.
BOYS LACROSSE
Prairie Ridge 17, McHenry 6: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves took a 13-3 lead into halftime and beat the Warriors in their FVC game.
Gavin DeLord scored three goals for McHenry (0-4, 0-1 FVC). Jackson Wuchter added two, and Justin Link had one. Bryce Lidbury made eight saves in goal, and David Link made six.
Cary-Grove 15, Dundee-Crown 0: At Cary, the Trojans ran away with an FVC win.
Huntley 17, Crystal Lake Central 1: At Huntley, the Red Raiders (3-2) cruised to an FVC victory against the Tigers.
Nico Andrews led nine different goal scorers for Huntley with three goals and three assists.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
South Elgin 2, Huntley 0: At Huntley, the Storm swept the Raiders, 25-8, 25-22, in their nonconference match. Huntley fell to 2-2 on the season.