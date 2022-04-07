High school sports roundup for Wednesday, April 6

Four Richmond-Burton baseball players homered in the Rockets’ 22-3 Kishwaukee River Conference win over Woodstock North on Wednesday in Woodstock.
Storm Duncan, Ethan Schoeps, Hayden Christiansen and Joseph Mrowiec homered for R-B (7-3, 2-0 KRC). The Rockets finished with 15 hits, 10 of which went for extra bases.
Rockets starter Connor Wallace earned the win, pitching four innings, allowing two runs and striking out three. Woodstock North fell to 1-3 overall and 0-2 in the KRC.
Cary-Grove 11, Dundee-Crown 10 (6 inn.): At Carpentersville, the Trojans picked up an FVC win.
Pete Conneen hit a three-run home run to help Cary-Grove (4-2-1, 2-0) defeat Dundee-Crown (1-5, 0-2).
Prairie Ridge 9-2, McHenry 4-5: At McHenry, the Wolves (3-5, 1-1) and Warriors (2-2, 1-1) split their FVC doubleheader at Petersen Park.
In the opener, Prairie Ridge’s Jack Tobin homered twice and drove in six runs. David Eimen had a double and two RBIs for the Wolves.
McHenry came through with a big fifth inning in the second game, scoring three times to break a 2-2 tie. Ricky Powell III drove in Logan Wirtz on a single, Lleyton Grubich drove in a run on a double and Ryan Nagel singled in another.
Eddie Synek hit a two-run home run for McHenry in the first. Powell had four RBIs for the night.
Prairie Ridge’s Zach Bentsen drove in a run in the first on a double, and Braedon Hatter tied the game at 2-2 in the second on a home run.
Johnsburg 11, Marengo 3: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks avenged their loss Tuesday with a KRC win in the teams’ second matchup in two days.
Johnsburg (2-5, 1-1) scored four runs in the fourth and three in the seventh to secure the win. Alex Delulio drove in three runs, and Jake Metze drove in two for the Skyhawks.
Skyhawks starter Ian Boal pitched five innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits with eight strikeouts.
Starter Andrew Johnson allowed seven runs, three earned, on six hits with eight strikeouts for Marengo (6-3, 1-1).
Woodstock 3, Harvard 2: At Harvard, the Blue Streaks picked up a KRC win.
The Blue Streaks (4-1, 2-0 ) trailed 2-1 in the fifth when Hayden Haak hit into a fielder’s choice that scored two runs.
Woodstock opened the scoring in the first by scoring a run on a passed ball. Harvard tied the game in the bottom of the inning when Jonathan Brummett scored on a bases-loaded walk.
Harvard (1-4, 0-2) scored on a fielder’s choice in the third to take a 2-1 lead and scored again on a fielder’s choice in the fifth to make it 3-2.
Woodstock starter Caden Monti pitched three innings, allowing two runs on one hit and striking out five. Harvard starter Dimitrios Bourmas allowed one hit on one run over four innings, striking out five.
SOFTBALL
Marengo 4, Sterling 3: At Marengo, the Indians (7-0) stayed perfect on the season with a walk-off win in the bottom of the seventh. Mia Lulinski led off the seventh with a single and scored the game-winning run on an error.
Lilly Kunzer improved to 6-0 in the circle, allowing three runs on eight hits in seven innings. She struck out 10 and walked two. Emily White was 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI.
Wauconda 16, Crystal Lake Central 10: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers’ three-game winning streak ended with a nonconference loss.
Crystal Lake Central (3-2) got off to a 4-1 lead in the first, but Wauconda went ahead for good in a six-run second to leave the Tigers chasing the rest of the game. The Tigers came back in the sixth to make the score 11-10, but Wauconda got five decisive runs in the seventh to cruise to the win.
Wauconda had 15 hits, and all nine Bulldog starters got at least one hit.
Olivia Shaw led the way for the Tigers with three RBI, along with Makayla Malone, Avery Bechler and Giada Motto joining her with extra-base hits. Central had 11 hits in the game.
Harvard 15, Guilford 0: At Rockford, the Hornets used a strong pitching performance from Tallulah Eichholz to win in nonconference play.
Eichholz pitched five innings, striking out 15 and allowing two hits.
Harvard (2-2) scored one run in the first inning and added four in the fifth with RBIs from Britta Livdahl, Abigail Tittle and Emma Ribar. Harvard stole 10 bases in the game.
GIRLS SOCCER
St. Viator 9, Marian Central 0: At Arlington Heights, Marian Central lost its East Suburban Catholic Conference opener on the road.
The Hurricanes (1-3-0, 0-1 ESCC) allowed six goals in the first half.
Johnsburg 3, Woodstock 1: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks scored three goals in the second half to earn a KRC win.
Wynne Oeffling scored four minutes into the second half for Johnsburg (2-4, 2-0) and then again with 18 minutes left in the match. Mackenzie McQuiston scored with 12 minutes left. Sophie Person stopped 18 shots by Woodstock (1-2, 0-2).
Richmond-Burton 7, Marengo 0: At Marengo, the Rockets stayed undefeated with a KRC win.
Layne Frericks, Breanna Maldonado and Jordan Otto each scored two goals for Richmond-Burton (7-0-1, 2-0), and Lexi Anderson added another. Margaret Slove finished with two assists.
Marengo (3-5, 0-2) lost its second consecutive conference game.
Woodstock North 10, Harvard 0: At Woodstock, the Thunder scored 10 goals for the second consecutive KRC match.
Woodstock North (3-2, 2-0) stayed perfect in the conference portion of the season, while Harvard (0-5, 0-2) continued to look for its first win.
Katelynn Ward and Abigail Foster had three goals apiece, Gracie Zankle had two and Charlotte Noshay and Bella D’Amico each had one. Sammi Maldonado had one save for her second shutout.
Dundee-Crown 3, Mundelein 2: At Mundelein, the Chargers picked up a nonconference win.
Berkley Mensik scored two goals for Dundee-Crown (3-0-0), and Giselle Farias added another to help the Chargers earn the win.
Woodstock North 11, Marengo 0: At Marengo, Keatyn Velasquez made a dozen saves in defeat for the Indians in their KRC loss to the Thunder.
BOYS LACROSSE
Huntley 16, Kaneland 1: At Maple Park, the Red Raiders had 10 goal scorers to help earn a win.
Ethan Phillips led the way for Huntley with three goals.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Crystal Lake Central co-op 20, McHenry 1: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers earned an FVC win.
Piper LeFevre and Colleen Dunlea each scored four goals, while Fiona Lemke and Maddi Lieflander each had three goals.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Woodstock 94, Woodstock North 43: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks picked up a KRC win on the road.
Woodstock captain Ireland Dunnett won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs, and Emily Albrecht (200 and triple jump), Ariel Villavicencio (400), Cayla Hertzog (discus), Hallie Steponaitis (high jump), Adriana Bowers (pole vault) and Corrine Bures (long jump) each won their events.