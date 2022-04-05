Wrestling: Crystal Lake South’s Shane Moran commits to Northern Illinois

The best moment of Shane Moran’s wrestling career continued to get better.
The Crystal Lake South senior had just won the 182-pound Class 2A state title at State Farm Center in Champaign on Feb. 19 when he returned to his camp at the arena and Northern Illinois coaches were there ready to talk to him about wrestling in DeKalb.
Moran nearly missed his medal ceremony because of the conversations, but the two sides built a strong relationship over the next month, which culminated with Moran’s commitment to the Huskies on March 28.
Proud to announce my verbal commitment to NIU where I’ll continue my academic and athletic career. I want to thank all of my friends, family, and coaches that have supported me on my path so far and will continue to do so #worklikeadog pic.twitter.com/3Es5cVxKxT— Shane Moran (@ShaneMoran34) April 2, 2022
“It was a lot to take in at once,” Moran said. “It felt like a dream with winning a state title and having these schools start hitting me up, too.”
Moran’s recruitment was delayed like many other wrestlers’ because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The IHSA didn’t host a state tournament during Moran’s junior season, which is one of the best opportunities for college coaches to get a look at multiple recruits in the same setting.
The senior had been in contact with coaches from Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, Northern Illinois and Division-III Wabash College throughout the season, but the road to wrestling for a Division-I program opened up once the Huskies met Moran in Champaign.
Moran visited the campus a week after the season ended and the Huskies offered him a scholarship. The senior loved everything about the school and appreciated the way the coaches treated him and his family on his visit.
Moran knew he wanted to wrestle at Northern Illinois.
“It was great,” Moran said. “It was a great opportunity for me, great opportunity for them. They have a great recruiting class this year, and I’m excited to make things happen with NIU.”
Moran never let not knowing where he would wrestle in the future get in the way of his ultimate goal of winning a state title. He kept his college decision in the back of his mind because he knew he’d get his chance if he focused on what was important.
South coach Ross Ryan watched his senior put in the hard work throughout the season, which led to winning a state title and being named the 2022 Northwest Herald Wrestler of the Year.
Ryan thinks Moran’s style will translate to collegiate wrestling. There were parts of the season where Ryan needed to slow Moran down so he could be well-rested for a postseason run.
It’s special for Ryan to watch Moran get his chance.
“I think it’s perfect,” Ryan said. “I don’t think he’s hit his ceiling yet on potential. I’m not sure Northern Illinois knows the kind of workaholic Shane is, and the best part is it’s in the classroom and on the wrestling mat.”
Moran is looking forward to being part of a strong recruiting class that also includes McHenry’s Brody Hallin. He wants to help put Northern Illinois on the map.
After waiting for his opportunity, now he’ll be counting down the days until he can start work in DeKalb.
“I can’t wait,” Moran said. “I wish I could start training now but I have to wait until I graduate from high school first.”