High school football notes: Crystal Lake Central shows progress after rough start

Crystal Lake Central football coach Jon McLaughlin thinks his young Tigers squad might finally be turning a corner.

Central (2-5, 2-4 Fox Valley Conference) lost its first four games this season, before winning two of its past three. The Tigers beat winless Hampshire and beat playoff-contending Dundee-Crown, 42-41, in a suspended game that finished Saturday.

They did it with only two seniors starting on offense and only one on defense.

“The kids are starting to grow up and play football,” McLaughlin said. “I give the kids credit. We’re not going to be a playoff team this year, but there’s still a lot to play for. There’s pride.”

Junior quarterback Aidan Ellinger looked comfortable in the offense against D-C. He was 21-of-27 passing for 365 yards and three touchdowns. The game was suspended in the fourth quarter because of lightning Friday night. Ellinger was a perfect 5 of 5 after the game resumed Saturday.

He connected with another junior, receiver Drew Jenkins, six times for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

Ellinger said Jenkins is a solid route runner.

“[He keeps] the defense on their heels,” Ellinger said. “That’s what he’s best at: making the defense work. He’s always getting open. He’s someone I can really go to every time and trust.”

Central finishes the season with McHenry and Jacobs, both teams that have struggled lately.

“I haven’t talked to the kids once about winning,” McLaughlin said. “It’s: ‘We’ve got to get better. We’ve got to improve.’ And we’ve been doing that. Aidan is really taking charge at quarterback and doing a lot of really nice things.”

Growing pains: Jacobs is as beat up as any team in McHenry County, as far as injuries go. The Golden Eagles lost Division I offensive line recruit Joey Price and quarterback Anthony Wilson to knee injuries. Running back Stephen Kavanaugh has not played this season.

Partly because of those injuries, the Golden Eagles find themselves needing wins against Crystal Lake South and Crystal Lake Central to become playoff eligible.

Backup quarterback Cole Bhardwaj, a junior, has shown flashes of his passing ability in a couple of games since Wilson went down with an injury.

Bhardwaj struggled, however, in a 49-14 loss to Cary-Grove on Friday. He was 4-of-13 passing for 62 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions.

“He’s still got some growing pains,” Jacobs coach Bill Mitz said. “He’s our quarterback. We love the things he can do for us, but he’s definitely learning. It’s a lot different playing varsity football than freshman, sophomore football.”

Mitz said practice Monday would be a good indication of how badly his team wants to reach the postseason.

“We’re going to have to regroup,” Mitz said.

Pass-happy: Cary-Grove receiver Quinn Priester is enjoying the new, pass-happy Trojans offense. And why shouldn’t he? He and his teammates are hauling in touchdown catches left and right.

“It makes us more two-dimensional as an offense,” Priester said. “Being able to pass the ball makes the option better. Being able to run the ball makes our pass better. They complement each other so well.”

Priester has enjoyed watching quarterback Ben McDonald blossom into the C-G starter. McDonald took over the role Priester played last year as the starting QB.

McDonald threw for five touchdown passes against Jacobs on Friday, an almost unheard of total for a Trojans quarterback. This isn’t the Cary-Grove triple-option offense of yesteryear.

McDonald’s final stat line Friday: 9-for-9 passing, 151 yards, five touchdowns, along with 18 carries for 65 yards and a score. Over his past three games, McDonald is 22 of 24 with nine touchdown passes.

“I couldn’t be happier for Ben,” Priester said. “Growing up with him and seeing the success that he’s leading our team to, he’s making great throws, making great runs. As a team, we just couldn’t be happier with the way he leads us.”

Special honoree: Crystal Lake South chose a cancer victim near and dear to the football program to honor Friday for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Former head coach Chuck Ahsmann, who has battled immunocytoma, a non-Hodgkin lymphoma, for 26 years, was recognized at the game. Ahsmann’s cancer is considered terminal, and doctors told him in 1992 his life expectancy was 10 years.

Ahsmann continued teaching and coaching and responded well to the treatments he received. South coach Rob Fontana, who succeeded Ahsmann as head coach after the 2016 season, worked several seasons as an assistant on his staff.

Fontana invited Ahsmann to speak after Thursday’s practice and serve as honorary captain for the game. The Gators wore a sticker for Ahsmann on their helmets, and he was at midfield for the coin flip.

Ahsmann appreciated even more that the game was against McHenry, as former Gator Jon Niemic is the Warriors' coach and Colt Nero, another former South player, is on Niemic’s staff.

• Joe Stevenson contributed to this report.