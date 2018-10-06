High school football: Crystal Lake Central, Dundee-Crown tied; game resumes Saturday

CRYSTAL LAKE – Dundee-Crown and Crystal Lake Central played until the 9:57 mark of the fourth quarter in Fox Valley Conference football action Friday before officials suspended the game because of hazardous weather.

Central (1-5, 1-4 FVC) had just tied the game, 35-35, on a 4-yard touchdown run by Drew Jenkins, followed by a 2-point conversion, when the game was suspended.

Play will resume at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Tigers quarterback Aidan Ellinger completed 16 of 23 passes for 275 yards and a pair of TDs and ran the ball 12 times for 54 yards. Drew Jenkins (5 catches, 97 yards) and Anthony Beck (4 receptions, 91 yards) were his main targets. Jake Coss added two first-quarter rushing TDs for Central.

The eventual outcome has huge potential playoff implications for the Chargers (3-3, 2-3), who face last-place FVC foe Hampshire in Week 8. Through three-plus quarters, Ricky Ibarra had 14 carries for 139 yards and two TDs, while Kareem Dunner ran the ball six times for 96 yards and two TDs.

“We cant worry about things like the playoffs yet,” Chargers coach Mike Steinhaus said after the game was suspended. “We have to worry about beating Crystal Lake Central first, and come back in the morning rested and prepared for a battle for the final 10 minutes of this game.”