High school football: Huntley gets back on track with win over Crystal Lake Central

HUNTLEY – It felt like a long time since Huntley football had that winning feeling.

Although it was only two weeks, Michael Boland knew it was time for his Red Raiders to get back on track after losses to Cary-Grove and Crystal Lake South.

Boland was in the center of a powerful Huntley attack Friday night as the Red Raiders scored early and often in a 48-21 rout of Crystal Lake Central in Fox Valley Conference play.

After back-to-back losses, Huntley (4-2, 4-2 FVC) made sure to leave no doubt Friday night.

“[Tonight] was really important for us,” the senior wide receiver said. “The last couple weeks I feel like we came out flat, and tonight, I think we really brought it to them.”

Boland, Havens have big nights

It was hard to look much further in Huntley’s success than Boland.

His three first-half touchdown catches gave the Red Raiders a 27-14 lead at the break. Boland finished with seven catches for 163 yards and three scores – all coming in the first half.

“Michael is a special athlete,” Huntley coach Matt Zimolzak said. “Being able to make some of the plays he makes is one-in-a-million, for sure.”

“When a team is playing man to man, you just have to make plays,” Boland said.

His scores came from 59, 17 and 33 yards out.

Huntley running back Ryder Havens added three touchdowns of his own on the ground, finishing the night with 170 yards on 21 carries.

Huntley quarterback Chris Raffin showed what type of offense the Red Raiders can have when the running and passing games are clicking on all cylinders.

“We can be really tough when we do everything right,” Raffin said. “I think we have it all, and a lot of people should look out for us. We feel like we could have won the last two games, but just didn’t play well. We got back to playing our football tonight.”

Raffin (238 passing yards, 41 rushing yards) also added a touchdown run of his own in the second half.

Huntley defense comes to life

It may have looked like the Red Raiders were in for another dogfight after Crystal Lake Central (1-5, 1-4) scored touchdowns on each of its first two drives.

But, the Huntley defense wasn’t going to allow a three-game losing streak.

The Red Raiders gave up only 34 total rushing yards on 30 Tiger rushing attempts Friday night.

Although Central quarterback Aidan Ellinger finished with 301 yards on 20-of-32 passing, the Huntley rush defense made the Tigers a one-dimensional offensive.

Besides a late touchdown run by Ellinger with 2:04 to go, the Huntley defense held Central scoreless for a 38:09 stretch from the end of the first quarter.

“You see what can happen when we have six, seven, eight guys flying to the ball,” Zimolzak said. “That’s how we have to play football. Then, when you fix some things on the back end, our [defensive backs] are playing well, too. It was a whole-team effort tonight, and that was really good to see.”

Beck's effort not unnoticed

Boland wasn’t the only receiver to have a big game Friday night. Central senior Anthony Beck had a strong game.

Beck hauled in seven catches for 152 yards and a touchdown. A central figure on the Tigers’ two scoring drives, Beck seemed to be too much for the Huntley defense to handle early.

However, after making a few small changes and double-teaming Beck when they were able, the Red Raiders allowed only two catches for 17 yards to Beck after halftime.

“I thought we were moving the ball well,” Beck said. “It just seemed to be clicking for us early. … It’s nice when we see some flashes of what kind of team we can be. We just have to put all the pieces together and keep moving forward.”

STAR OF THE GAME

Michael Boland

Huntley, sr., WR

Boland hauled in seven catches for 163 yards and three touchdowns in Huntley’s 48-21 win over Crystal Lake Central on Friday night.

QUICK STATS

Crystal Lake Central 14 0 0 7 – 21

Huntley 14 13 14 7 – 48

First quarter

CLC – Jenkins 7 pass from Ellinger (Hush kick), 8:51

H – Havens 11 run (Baldacca kick), 6:10

CLC – Beck 6 pass from Ellinger (Hush kick), 4:13

H – Boland 59 pass from Raffin (Baldacca kick), 2:58

Second quarter

H – Boland 17 pass from Raffin (kick failed), 6:02

H – Boland 33 pass from Raffin (Baldacca kick), 4:03

Third quarter

H – Raffin 4 run (Baldacca kick), 6:42

H – Havens 6 run (Baldacca kick), :31.4

Fourth quarter

H – Havens 1 run (Baldacca kick), 8:32

CLC – Ellinger 5 run (Hush kick), 2:04