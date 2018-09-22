High school football: Crystal Lake Central beats Hampshire for 1st victory

CRYSTAL LAKE – When visiting Hampshire quarterback Will Buterbaugh hit receiver Andre Allison for a 67-yard touchdown on the second play of the game against Crystal Lake Central, the host Tigers and their homecoming crowd had to wonder what kind of night it would turn into.

In the end, though, the Central offense and defense put a complete effort together to post an impressive 48-14 Fox Valley Conference win.

With both teams searching for their first win of the season, the Central (1-4, 1-3) offense responded with an eight-play, 73-yard drive, which was capped off with a 28-yard touchdown run by quarterback Aidan Ellinger.

To match that effort, Central’s defense forced Hampshire (0-5, 0-5) to punt on its next possession and the Tigers capitalized. The offense put together another eight-play drive, this one going 89 yards and capped off with a 21-yard Kyle Hush field goal to give Central a 10-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, though, both the defense and offense made big plays as the lead was extended.

The offense was rolling on the ground and through the air. Ellinger connected with receiver Anthony Beck on a 56-yard pass to set up a 2-yard Ellinger touchdown run. The next possession, Ellinger completed a 61-yard pass to Jacob White to set up a 1-yard Ellinger touchdown, and Ellinger finished the last drive of the first half with another 1-yard touchdown.

“We started off fast and that’s what we try to do,” Ellinger said. “Have to give credit to our line, and defense wins ballgames. It was a team effort.”

Central's defense rebounded well after Hampshire’s fast start. After that initial Hampshire touchdown, the Tigers defense forced the Whip-Purs to punt three times in the first half while stopping Hampshire twice on fourth downs, including a big stop on 4th-and-goal late in the second quarter.

“We worked hard all week and the coaches did a great job of making sure we had the right assignments and it was great to execute the way we did,” said senior defensive lineman Demarius Williams.

In the second half, Ellinger added another rushing touchdown and connected with Drew Jenkins on a 70-yard touchdown pass. Ellinger ended the game with 125 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 15 carries. He went 17 of 30 passing for 399 yards and one touchdown.

“The kids played well, we grew up a little bit and it was nice to get some guys back from injury and we are nearing full strength,” Crystal Lake Central coach Jon McLaughlin said. “Offensively, we were decisive and Aidan made really good decisions.

"On defense, that goal line stand was big and stopped any momentum they might have gotten. We played well.”

Hampshire’s offense showed progress. Buterbaugh went 6 of 18 for 144 yards and a touchdown, and Allison caught five passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns.

“Our kids played hard and they have great drive and desire, we just need to keep working on the fundamentals in order to compete in this conference,” Hampshire coach Jake Brosman said.

STAR OF THE GAME

Aidan Ellinger

Crystal Lake Central, jr., QB

Ellinger rushed for 125 yards on 15 carries for five touchdowns. Ellinger was 17-of-30 passing for 399 yards and a touchdown.

QUICK STATS

Hampshire- 7 0 0 7 – 14

CL Central 10 21 7 10 - 48

First quarter

H – Allison 67 pass from Buterbaugh (Monterroso kick), 11:06

CLC – Ellinger 28 run (Hush kick), 7:50

CLC – Hush 21 field goalm 3:59

Second quarter

CLC – Ellinger 2 run (Hush kick) 9:33

CLC – Ellinger 1 run (Hush kick), 7:26

CLC – Ellinger 1 run (Hush kick), 2:55

Third quarter

CLC – Ellinger 5 run (Hush kick), 9:06

Fourth quarter

CLC – Jenkins 70 pass from Ellinger (Hush kick), 11:06

H – Allison 43 pass from Milison (kick good), 9:33

CLC – Hush 20 FG, 6:04