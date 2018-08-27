Crystal Lake South grad Gardeck recovers fumble on Sunday Night Football

Crystal Lake South graduate Dennis Gardeck is working to get noticed in training camp this fall with the Arizona Cardinals as he fights for a spot on the team’s 53-man roster.

Gardeck fell on a fumble on a muffed punt return during the first quarter of the Cardinals' 27-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night on NBC's Sunday Night Football.

The 6-foot, 240-pound 24-year-old had five tackles in the Cardinals' preseason opener and one in their second game.

Teams must cut their rosters to 53 before 3 p.m. on Saturday and 10 of the eligible players who are cut and not claimed by another team can become part of a team’s practice squad soon after noon on Sunday.