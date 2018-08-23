High school football preview: Crystal Lake Central reloads following playoff appearance

QUICK HITS

Coach: Jon McLaughlin (10th season, 40-46)

2017 record: 5-5 overall, 4-4 FVC

Fast fact: Quarterback Jake Staples’ 2,948 yards from scrimmage (passing and rushing) were second in the area last season to Huntley’s Eric Mooney (3,369).

SCOUTING REPORT

• Crystal Lake Central made the playoffs for the eighth time in 10 years, but it was the Tigers’ first trip in three seasons. They almost upset Cary-Grove in the regular-season finale, losing, 36-35, when the Trojans scored a late touchdown and made the 2-point conversion.

• The graduation losses were heavy for the Tigers, who have to replace Staples, leading rusher Braden Bisram and top receivers Daniel Manning and Cade Gau. Their best player, OT Wyatt Blake, also is now at Northwestern.

• LB Jack Munn was one of Central’s best defensive players and returns to lead the defense as a third-year starter. LB T.J. Keene, DB Jake White and DB Christian Mascari also return for the defense. Sophomore Cole Keenan, whom McLaughlin calls “a clone” of his big brother Cade, steps in on the defensive line to help. Cade Keenan is playing at NCAA Division I Butler.

• Aidan Ellinger steps into the quarterback role where Staples flourished the past two seasons. McLaughlin feels like Ellinger has similar abilities to Staples. “I’m sure he’ll do some good things,” McLaughlin said. “And there may be some growing pains.”

• Central could end up using several players at running back, where White, Brendan Parks and sophomores Jake Coss and Peyton Falco are all working.

• Aidan Landt, Cam Calhan, Ryan Pipitone and Clinton Lackey return on the offensive line. WRs Anthony Beck and Drew Jenkins also are back. Beck caught 24 passes last season and Jenkins caught 12.

UNDER THE RADAR

T.J. Keene, sr., LB

McLaughlin sees the senior linebacker as a good team leader who can be a key figure on defense. McLaughlin says Keene is “completely selfless and has a fantastic work ethic.”

SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 24 @ Prairie Ridge 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 Cary-Grove 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 @ Crystal Lake South 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 @ Kankakee-* 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 Hampshire 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 @ Huntley 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 Dundee-Crown 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 @ McHenry 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 Jacobs 7 p.m.

*-Nonconference game.

- Joe Stevenson

joestevenson@shawmedia.com