High school football: Crystal Lake Central hoping for quick progress from young offense

CRYSTAL LAKE – A quick glance down Crystal Lake Central’s offensive depth chart doesn’t reveal too many familiar names.

Gone is quarterback Jake Staples, who had started for the Tigers since midway through his sophomore season and finished second in the area in passing last fall with 2,175 yards. He threw for 17 touchdowns and added eight more scores on the ground as he rushed for 773 yards.

Also gone are his top two receivers, Daniel Manning and Cade Gau. Manning finished second in the area in receiving with 884 yards and nine TDs on 42 catches. Gau hauled in 25 receptions for 420 yards and four scores.

The Tigers, coming off their first playoff appearance since 2014, also graduated their top running back in Braden Bisram (789 yards, 12 TDs).

But head coach Jon McLaughlin isn't hitting the panic button before attempting to guide his young squad through an always tough Fox Valley Conference.

"We've lost some kids, but we've got a lot of kids who are working really hard," McLaughlin said. "They're saying 'Hey, last year's seniors brought us here. We want to be here or better.'"

Even with all the new faces, there's reason for optimism considering the success Central found incorporating run-pass options (RPOs) into its spread offense for the first time last season.

The concept, which allows quarterbacks to read the defense and choose between a run or pass at the line of scrimmage, has been the talk of the NFL recently after head coach Doug Pederson led the Eagles to the Super Bowl with an offense that heavily utilized RPOs.

"It's kind of like modern day triple-option football," McLaughlin said. "Instead of the pitch, the pass becomes the pitch."

To work, however, the quarterback must read the defense correctly.

That was Staples job last year. Now, it's junior Aidan Ellinger's turn.

"Our main goal is to make the defense wrong either way," Ellinger said. "That all comes with the reads. If the defense runs one thing, we're going to go the other way."

Ellinger said he spent the offseason working with his wide receivers – led by senior Anthony Beck and junior Drew Jenkins – and Central quarterbacks coach Dirk Stanger. The practice reps this summer have also helped, he said, especially with the Tigers turning to sophomores Peyton Falco and Jake Coss at running back on the varsity level for the first time.

"You have to take it one step at a time with reading the defensive ends and learning the linebackers," Ellinger said. "Then it's trusting your running back, having a good mesh [point] and having a good relationship with your line."

For the offensive line's part, senior Aidan Landt said the Tigers trust their first-year quarterback.

"He’s awesome, he got a lot of learning from our QB coach Stanger," Landt said. "He got to work with Jake Staples last year a ton, just getting that exposure helped him a lot. He’s a great leader also. Even though he’s a year younger, he acts like he’s a year older."

McLaughlin, meanwhile, is excited to see how his quarterback progresses.

“I’m sure there’s going to be times where he does some fantastic things,” he said. “And there’s going to be times where he’s going to make a mistake. Hopefully he grows from the mistake and he doesn’t make it again. I have faith in him.”