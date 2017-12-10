Johnsburg grad C.J. Fiedorowicz of Texans might retire because of concussions, ESPN reports

Johnsburg graduate C.J. Fiedorowicz’s promising NFL career has taken a most uncertain future after he suffered his fourth concussion in two seasons and was place on injured reserve again by the Houston Texans.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday that sources with the Texans fear the tight end, in his fourth season, might be forced to retire at age 26.

Fiedorowicz, a 6-foot-6, 265-pounder, received a three-year, $21.5 million extension with $10 million guaranteed in the offseason. Lauded for his run blocking, Fiedorowicz became more a part of the Texans’ passing game last season and was looking to take the next step this year.

But he suffered a concussion in the preseason and another in the first game of the regular season and was placed on IR. After he was activated, he suffered another concussion.

Schefter wrote that Fiedorowicz is not assured of passing a team physical examination and, if he does not, his career could be over.

Fiedorowicz was one of McHenry County’s greatest athletes, earning 11 varsity letters at Johnsburg (four in football, four in basketball, two in baseball and one in track). The only varsity season he missed was the spring of his senior year when he started his workouts for football at Iowa.

Fiedorowicz was named the Northwest Herald Male Athlete of the Year for 2009-10. After his career at Iowa, he was taken in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft.