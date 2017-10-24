High school football notes: Cary-Grove gets healthy at right time; plus updated playoff schedule

Cary-Grove coach Brad Seaburg smiled when asked whether running back Max Skol was back to full form.

“Evidently,” Seaburg said.

Skol played for the first time in four weeks in Friday’s 36-35 Trojans win over Crystal Lake Central. Skol was recovering from a knee injury. He last played in the second quarter of a Sept. 22 game against Huntley.

Skol’s white Trojans jersey remained pristine through the first half. He did not take a single handoff until the third quarter. He went on to carry the ball 22 times in the second half, amassing 65 yards and the game-winning touchdown in the final seconds.

Skol jumped over the pile and extended the ball over the goal line on the touchdown.

“It was just natural instincts, and we got in the end zone,” Skol said.

The Trojans went for two and converted it to win the game in walk-off fashion.

Skol said his knee feels fine and that it felt good to get into a rhythm again.

Quarterback Quinn Priester enjoyed having the senior captain back.

“If you’re a player like Max, he lives and breathes football,” Priester said. “He wants the ball and you know that he’s a threat every time he touches the ball. He’s got speed. He’s a critical point to our offense. He’s a huge playmaker. Getting him the ball was really necessary for us.”

Skol’s return is a good sign for the Trojans as they head into the Class 6A playoffs. C-G (6-3) faces St. Ignatius (7-2) in the first round. The winner takes on the winner between Prairie Ridge (9-0) and Crystal Lake Central (5-4).

Just short: Crystal Lake Central coach Jon McLaughlin marveled at what a great game the C-G vs. Central matchup ended up being. McLaughlin was disappointed in the loss, for sure, but not in his team’s effort.

“(C-G) came down and made a play at the end,” he said. “Unfortunately we came up on the short end of the stick.”

The Tigers’ offense had little trouble moving the ball against C-G’s defense. Central ended up with more total yards in the game (466) than C-G (379).

Quarterback Jake Staples was once again electric with his feet as much as with his arm. He rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns, including a 66-yard score to open the game.

“Jake did a real good job running the offense no-huddle,” McLaughlin said. “Everybody was on the same page. I thought we protected real well, kept Jake clean and allowed him to throw and the receivers made some plays.”

Central now has the tough task of stopping Prairie Ridge in the Class 6A opening round. The Wolves won the regular season matchup, 56-13.

Finding ‘Niemo’: Marian Central’s players got excited at the end of Friday’s 44-21 victory over St. Patrick when senior Brian Niemaszek played some defense and got a carry for 3 yards.

Niemaszek was an integral part of last year’s 7-5 team as he rushed for 1,168 yards and helped the Hurricanes reach the Class 5A playoffs quarterfinals. Niemaszek suffered a knee injury in Week 3 at Benet Academy and has not been able to return to form since.

“Niemo was always there by our side telling us he was going to be there,” defensive back Nick Tegtman said. “Those guys who were hurt have always been with us.”

Running back Gavin Scott also injured a knee in that game, but was able to return in Week 7 and has been moved from quarterback and become the Hurricanes’ workhorse in the backfield.

“My heart goes out to (Niemaszek),” Scott said. “We’re best friends and he went down on the same drive I did. We’ve been working through it together and I’m there for him, for whatever he needs.”