High school football notes: Crystal Lake Central shows poise; McHenry still has room to grow

After cruising to a win over Grant in Week 1, the Crystal Lake Central offense struggled early in the first quarter against rival Crystal Lake South before overcoming an early deficit in a 34-29 Tigers victory.

“We got down early,” Central quarterback Jake Staples said. “When we got down early, that was the first adversity that we faced all season. For us to come back and put up three touchdowns unanswered, that’s huge.”

The Tigers fell behind, 16-7, in the first half. Staples completed only 5 of 15 pass attempts in the first half. He and his receivers weren’t always on the same page.

Staples and running back Braden Bisram found their groove in the second half running the ball. Staples finished the game with 81 rushing yards on 17 carries. Bisram ran for 67 yards on 18 carries.

“I feel like we came out hot in the second half,” Staples said. “I feel like we took over the game a little bit.”

Bisram credited the offensive line.

“Our line was blocking well to get us three, four yards every time,” Bisram said.

Gators quarterbacks: Crystal Lake South quarterback Ian Gorken took a hit hard in the second quarter of the Gators’ loss to the Tigers on Friday. Gorken left the game for the rest of the quarter, and backup Dylan Rhoades took his place under center.

Gorken returned after halftime and South coach Rob Fontana said Gorken was OK. Gorken was 5 of 9 passing for 21 yards in the game.

Rhoades returned in the fourth quarter and connected with Kyle Leva on two big touchdown passes to get the Gators back in the game.

“Rhoades is an extremely intelligent kid,” Fontana said. “He’s probably got the highest GPA on the team. He knows the playbook. He’s a senior, and I’m confident in him going out on the field.”

Rhoades finished the game 5 for 10 passing for 121 yards. He did throw one interception, however.

Work in progress: McHenry broke an eight-season playoff drought last fall with a 6-3 regular season, and the Warriors appear to have the tools in place to again reach the postseason in 2017.

Coach Nat Zunkel’s squad opened the season with an impressive 50-13 win over Crystal Lake South but followed it up with a disappointing performance in a 29-7 loss to Cary-Grove in Week 2.

A loss to the No. 4-ranked team in Class 6A certainly is not something for the Warriors to hang their heads about; however, it did show Zunkel how much his team can still improve.

“[Cary-Grove] is a really good program, and that’s what we aspire to be,” Zunkel said. “We took a huge step in a year. We need to take a quantum leap before now and the end of the year.”

McHenry piled up 331 yards of total offense against the Trojans and managed 19 first downs, but turnovers, dropped passes and missed opportunities kept the Warriors off the scoreboard until the game’s final minute.

“We had three turnovers and four stalled drives inside the [20-yard line],” Zunkel said. “Our kids are competing.”

• Kyle Nabors contributed to this report.