High school football: Crystal Lake Central looks to bounce back in 2017

CRYSTAL LAKE – As one Crystal Lake Central assistant football coach pointed out at summer practice Wednesday, the Tigers have “less people, more players” going into the 2017 season.

And that’s a very good thing.

For parts of last season, the Tigers struggled to put together competitive practices with four or five players going two ways. This year, Central’s numbers might be down, but the offense and defense are nearly full, giving practice a more “game-like feel” with better one-on-one battles.

“Our numbers are not as high as they’ve been in the past, but we have more kids contributing than we’ve had in the past,” said Central head coach Jon McLaughlin, who is entering his ninth year.

“Later in games, there should be more in the tank. It will keep us healthier and keep the kids fresher. When we practice, we can actually shorten practices because we have No. 1s going against No. 1s.”

The Tigers went 2-7 last season, beating Grant and Crystal Lake South in the first two weeks of the season and losing their final seven.

For a team looking to end a two-year playoff drought, things have been upbeat throughout the summer. Central already has 21 of 22 possible starting positions filled on offense and defense.

“Everything is running smoother than last year,” four-year varsity starter and Northwestern commit Wyatt Blake said. “Guys are in better shape; we’ve worked harder this offseason, and it’s a lot more intense.”

McLaughlin is in his second stint as head coach after leading Central to the playoffs in 2006, 2008 and 2009. In 2009, the Tigers won their first playoff game since 1978. He left after that season but returned in 2015 when Matt Fralick stepped down.

Central finished one win shy of the playoffs in 2015, going 4-5 in McLaughlin’s first year back.

McLaughlin is encouraged by what he’s seen so far this summer.

“The kids out here, they’ve worked harder than last season,” said McLaughlin, who is 35-41 at Central. “We play a really tough conference, and there are a lot of good programs. Those good programs aren’t going away, so we need to elevate our game to get there. That’s the target, and they seem to be pointed towards it. We’ll find out, in time, if we’ve done enough work, or if we still need to do more.”

Blake, a 6-foot-4, 285-pound offensive lineman, is a four-year starter and one of the area’s best big men. Returning to lead Central on offense is senior quarterback Jake Staples, who has more than a year of starting experience.

Practices have been more productive this offseason compared with last year, Staples said. "It's a lot more fun because I finally got some of my starting wideouts out there," said Staples, who was fourth in the area with 1,766 passing yards last year as a junior. "We get a lot more chemistry out of it with timing routes and stuff like that. It's been a really big difference for us."

Senior middle linebacker Seamus O’Donnell – along with defensive end Cade Keenan – will be counted on to lead a Tigers defense that allowed 33.6 points a game a year ago.

“We get to use our best guys on offense against our best guys on defense each day,” O’Donnell said. “(Last year), we were usually running our scout team to become better, so now we can get even better looks.”

O’Donnell said the team has focused on becoming a unit after a disappointing finish to last year.

“Becoming one is definitely how we’re going to become better,” O’Donnell said. “Our leadership, trying to pick each other up and getting on each other to make sure we get the best out of each other.”

McLaughlin said last year’s team had some trouble dealing with adversity after a 2-0 start but anticipates that won’t be a problem again.

“We had a young team, and when times got tough, you had guys looking around to see who’s going to step up,” McLaughlin said. “We had good kids who worked hard, but they were silent.

“When it’s crunch time, with last year’s experience, I think we’ll deal with it better.”

Blake, an Illinois High School Football Coaches Association 6A All-State pick at offensive tackle, said he’s been looking forward to Aug. 25 – Central’s season opener at Grant – since the Tigers lost to Cary-Grove, 42-0, the final week of last season.

“We’re looking to win every game ... win every game possible,” Blake said. “I can’t wait.”