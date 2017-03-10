High school football: Crystal Lake Central OL Wyatt Blake names top college choices

Wyatt Blake has narrowed his options down to four.

Crystal Lake Central’s junior offensive lineman has 14 scholarship offers, but named Minnesota, Missouri, Northwestern and Virginia as his top four choices Friday afternoon. Blake will announce his final decision March 17.

In addition to those four schools, Blake has scholarship offers from Boston College, Central Michigan, Duke, Indiana, Kansas State, New Mexico, Northern Illinois, Syracuse, Toledo and Vanderbilt.

Blake previously had said he would announce his college decision May 15, his mother’s birthday. He moved the date up because, he said, “I just felt I was ready to go. In my heart, I knew it was time to go.”

The 6-foot-3 lineman cut down to 285 pounds for wrestling season but was up over 300 pounds during football season. He is listed as a three-star offensive lineman by Scout.com and a four-star lineman by 247sports.com. 247sports’ composite ranking places him as the sixth-best recruit in the state and 34th-best offensive tackle in the country for the class of 2018.