High school football: Crystal Lake Central OL Wyatt Blake will announce college decision March 17

Wyatt Blake is ready to make his decision.

The Crystal Lake Central junior offensive lineman with 14 scholarship offers was planning to announce his college choice on May 15, his mother’s birthday. On Monday he decided to move that date up to March 17.

“I just felt I was ready to go,” Blake said. “In my heart, I knew it was time to go.”

Blake has offers from Boston College, Central Michigan, Duke, Indiana, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, Northern Illinois, Northwestern, Syracuse, Toledo, Vanderbilt and Virginia.

Blake plans to narrow the field to four schools and will announce his top choices Friday.

The 6-foot-3 junior lineman cut down to 285 pounds for wrestling season, but was up over 300 pounds during the football season. He is listed as a three-star offensive lineman by Scout.com and a four-star lineman by 247sports.com. 247sports’ composite ranking places him as the sixth-best recruit in the state of Illinois and 34th-best offensive tackle in the country for the class of 2018.

The recruiting process really started for him as a freshman when MaxPreps named him to its 2014 freshman All-American team. He received his first scholarship offer as a sophomore.

By now, he’s ready to make his choice. Blake said he has no plans to make any more campus visits between now and March 17.

“It’s cool in the beginning, talking to coaches and stuff,” Blake said. “I’ve gotten to the point where I kind of want it to be done.”