High School Football: Prairie Ridge elevates in final rankings

The most important ranking was the No. 1 spot Prairie Ridge earned on the turf Saturday at the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

The Wolves convincingly beat Springfied Sacred Heart-Griffin, 48-17, to take their second Class 6A football state championship in six years. Prairie Ridge began the season at No. 3 in The Associated Press Class 6A poll, then spent most of the season at No. 2, behind SH-G.

In the few days after winning the title, the Wolves have piled up more accolades in various polls in the Chicago area and across the nation.

Prairie Ridge was the largest class state champion to finish 14-0, so the Wolves vaulted to the No. 1 spot in the Chicago Tribune final rankings and No. 2 in the Chicago Sun-Times. They also went to No. 1 in the MaxPreps Illinois rankings.

In two national rankings, Prairie Ridge jumped to No. 6 in the USA Today Super 15 Computer Rankings. The Wolves were No. 12 last week before making that leap.

Where They Rank

Here’s a look at where Prairie Ridge’s Class 6A state championship football team finished in various rankings for the area, state and nation.

MaxPreps Illinois Rankings

1. Prairie Ridge (14-0) 2. Loyola (13-1) 3. East St. Louis (14-0) 4. Maine South (11-3) 5. Palatine (12-1)

MaxPreps National Ranking

35. Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.) (13-0) 36. Ben Davis (IIndianapolis, Ind.) (9-4) 37. Central Catholic (Pittsburgh, Pa.) (13-1) 38. Elk River (Minnesota) (13-0) 39. Plant (Tampa, Fla.) (12-0) 40. Prairie Ridge (14-0)

Chicago Sun-Times Beth Long’s Super 25

1. Maine South (11-3) 2. Prairie Ridge (14-0) 3. Loyola (13-1) 4. Palatine (12-1) 5. St. Charles East (11-1)

Chicago Tribune Mike Helfgot’s Final Top 20

1. Prairie Ridge (14-0) 2. Maine South (11-3) 3. Loyola (13-1) 4. IC Catholic (14-0) 5. Palatine (12-1)

USA Today Super 25 Computer Rankings

1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) 2. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) 3. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) 4. IMG Academy (Brandenton, Fla.) 5. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) 6. Prairie Ridge 7. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) 8. Centennial (Corona, Calif.) 9. Cass Tech (Mich). 10. East St. Louis