High school football: Prairie Ridge 1 win from state championship game

CRYSTAL LAKE – The wait is over.

For 366 days, Prairie Ridge has longed for this day. The Wolves were so close last season, leading Montini in the second half before falling, 35-27, in a Class 6A semifinal played in a snowstorm in Lombard.

They watched as the Broncos handled Crete-Monee, 38-15, for the state championship at Northern Illinois University’s Huskie Stadium. Prairie Ridge had beaten Crete-Monee, 52-33, in Week 9 of the regular season.

With a load of talent returning and the frustration of not finishing the job, Prairie Ridge approached the offseason with fervor.

“Since Day 1 this year, we’ve been on a mission to get back to the semifinals and get to the state finals,” Wolves running back Cole Brown said. “That’s been the mood this season, try to get as far as we can and go as hard as we can all season.”

No. 1-seeded Prairie Ridge (12-0) hosts No. 7 DeKalb (10-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Prairie Ridge Athletic Stadium. The winner takes on the winner between No. 12 St. Laurence (9-3) at No. 2 Sacred Heart-Griffin (12-0) in the championship game at 1 p.m. Nov. 26 at Illinois’ Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

“It’s really special to be able to get back here, another year, back-to-back semifinalist,” linebacker Nik Koelblinger said. “We’re not trying to look ahead at this point, we’re looking to make it through DeKalb. Hopefully, we’ll have the opportunity to to play in a state championship.”

DeKalb has not been to a semifinal since 1980. The past year may have seemed that long at times for the Wolves as they stewed over last season’s finish. They have dominated their opponents, producing running clocks (with a 40-point lead) in every game from Week 3 forward.

Prairie Ridge’s foes often are behind by substantial margins before they know what hit them.

Brown said a team mantra has been “First 15 seconds.” It is a reference to a military man who addressed the players and told them the first 15 seconds often dictates what side wins in a battle. The Wolves have a Military Recognition Night every season, and coach Chris Schremp does a lot with the program to honor military personnel.

“We try to set the tone nice and early, hit them in the mouth, hit them where it hurts,” Brown said.

Prairie Ridge has an average winning margin of 41.2 points a game.

“We come out fired up and ready to attack,” Koelblinger said. “We don’t like sitting on our heels like some teams might want to, we come out attacking the offense, making sure we get what we need to get done.”

Schremp believes their triple-option offense is often an advantage when the trend is pass-oriented spead offenses. Option offenses are rare, so teams are not as well-versed at defending them, but this week that edge is somewhat nullified as DeKalb faced options with Antioch and Cary-Grove in the previous two playoff games.

Schremp still sees a positive from that for the Wolves.

“We’ve seen the defense they’ve run two straight weeks,” Schremp said. “There’s some advantages there, too. We can scheme it a little bit more, too. I think we’re a little different with it than what Cary gave them. We’ve been doing some different things with our offense based on (quarterback) Samson (Evans) and formations.”

Evans, who has NCAA Division I offers from Army, Central Michigan and Northern Illinois, has run for 1,708 yards and 35 touchdowns (12 scores in the past two games).

Barbs coach Matt Weckler knows they somehow must slow Evans to have a chance.

“They’re more double-option heavy,” Weckler said. “They like to have their quarterback carry the football a little more. We've gone against teams that have been competitive against them in Cary-Grove, so it gives us a little bit of confidence that we can compete against a team like this."

DeKalb’s best playmaker is 6-foot-2 wide receiver Cole Tucker, who gouged C-G with five receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s 35-21 triumph. Quarterback Derek Kyler is another playmaker for the offense that Prairie Ridge must be concerned with.

“That’s a big task to stop those two,” Schremp said. “I don’t think we’re going to stop them, we’re going to try to slow them down and not give up big plays. We have to make them earn it. We just can’t allow them to score on big plays.”

Preview capsule

Class 6A

No. 7 DeKalb (10-2) at No. 1 Prairie Ridge (12-0)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday at Prairie Ridge Athletic Stadium

About the Barbs: DeKalb defeated Cary-Grove, 35-21, to earn its first trip to the semifinals since 1980. … QB Derek Kyler has completed 125 of 205 passes for 2,010 yards with 27 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also leads the Barbs in rushing with 715 yards and nine touchdowns. … RB Jelante Young has run for 709 yards and broke loose for a 65-yard touchdown last week. … RB Delvin Williams has 484 yards rushing. … WR Cole Tucker, a 6-foot-2 Northern Illinois commit, has 54 catches for 850 yards and 14 touchdowns. … WR Zuerek Day has 33 receptions for 551 yards and 10 touchdowns.

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge beat Lake Forest, 71-7, last week for its fifth semifinal berth since 2009. … The Wolves are led by QB Samson Evans, who has rushed for 1,708 yards and 35 touchdowns and averages 9.6 yards a carry. … RB Cole Brown (836), FB Manny Ebirim (722) and RB Zach Gulbransen (428) are the other top rushers. … TE Austen Ferbet has 17 receptions, nine of which have gone for touchdowns. … The Wolves’ defense has allowed 105 points for the season.

Up next: The winner meets the winner between No. 12 St. Laurence (9-3) at No. 2 Sacred Heart-Griffin (12-0) in the championship game next week at the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium in Champaign.