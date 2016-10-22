High school football: Cary-Grove shuts out Crystal Lake Central behind big plays

CARY – Cary-Grove fullback Tyler Pennington dove into a center pile, selling out and drawing in Crystal Lake Central’s defenders with him. Wingback Ryan Magel provided the key block on the outside, quarterback Bobby Collins cut once, hit the edge and was gone.

Ninety-nine yards down the right sideline the senior went, never looking back. Four or five Tigers defenders chased him, but not a single player touched him.

"A lot happened," Collins said. "I read close, so I just took off, and actually Ryan Magel made a really key block on it, or that play would have never happened. I just took off ... and I was pretty tired at the end."

Collins' 99-yard mad dash to the end zone was one of many big plays for the Trojans, who did it all in a 42-0 Fox Valley Conference victory on senior night, the team's eighth straight win since losing its season opener to Prairie Ridge.

Collins ran for 110 yards on three carries with a score, and completed all three of his passes for 140 yards and two more touchdowns. He hooked up with Quinn Priester for 50 yards to cap the Trojans' three-play, 64-yard opening scoring drive 53 seconds into the game.

He also found Kyle Pressley (21 yards rushing, touchdown) for a 75-yard score, giving the Trojans (8-1 overall, 7-1 FVC) a 21-0 lead with nine minutes left in the second quarter.

"We've been pounding the ball a lot, and defenses key on us running the ball," Collins said. "When we open up the pass, it's wide open, and of course you got to hit it and execute it."

Central (2-7, 1-7) was forced to play catch up and throw the ball a lot. Jake Staples was 18 of 35 for 275 yards, but C-G was opportunistic, picking him off five times and returning a pair for scores.

Zack Underwood had three interceptions, including a 25-yard return for a touchdown. Oscar Rivera added a 60-yard return for a touchdown, while Matt McQuade had the fifth turnover.

"Our defense had great pressure all night," Underwood said. "Really the key focus was to get the shutout. Our defense was getting great pressure and forcing the ball out early. My job was to find the crossing routes, and I was able to read the quarterback's eyes."

Central wideout Richard Logan led all receivers with 132 yards on six catches, Michael Stone had four catches for 75 yards, and Austin Ernd had five for 53. On the ground, the Tigers had only 65 yards.

The Trojans ran 22 times for 202 yards.

"Cary-Grove is a very good football team," Tigers coach Jon McLaughlin said. "I thought we moved the ball in between the 20s pretty well. When we got down towards the goal line, the windows got smaller. I thought our kids played hard all the way up until the end."

UNSUNG HERO

Zack Underwood, Cary-Grove, sr., DB

Underwood picked off Crystal Lake Central QB Jake Staples three times, including a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter to give the Trojans a 28-0 lead.

QUICK STATS

Cary-Grove 14 – 28 – 0 – 0 – 42

CL Central 0 – 0 – 0 – 0 – 0

First quarter

CG–Priester 50 pass from Collins (Walsh kick), 11:03

CG–Pressley 8 run (Walsh kick), 7:41

Second quarter

CG–Pressley 75 pass from Collins (Walsh kick), 9:00

CG–Underwood 25 interception return (Walsh kick), 8:06

CG–Collins 99 run (Walsh kick), 4:32

CG–Rivera 60 interception return (Walsh kick), 2:03

AND ANOTHER THING …

Notre Dame offensive lineman and Cary-Grove alum Trevor Ruhland watched from the Trojans sideline as C-G rolled to its eighth straight win. Some fans yelled for coaches to put Ruhland in the game in the second half.