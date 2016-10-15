High school football: Dundee-Crown beats Crystal Lake Central

CARPENTERSVILLE – For three quarters, it looked like Dundee-Crown would coast to an easy Fox Valley Conference victory over Crystal Lake Central Friday night.

Twice, the Chargers (2-6, 1-6 FVC) led by three touchdowns, including a 21-point edge to start the fourth quarter.

But the Tigers (2-6, 1-6) mounted a furious rally that came up just short as Dundee-Crown held on for dear life in the waning moments to capture a 35-28 win. It was the Chargers' first FVC victory this season, and the kind of game coach Mike Steinhaus thinks embodies what his team is all about.

"This was a real character-building win for us," Steinhaus said. "We're trying to put Dundee-Crown football and our program back on the map, and this is the sort of effort that will get us there.

"We're in the third year of our rebuilding process, and we've had several losses this season where we were right in it until the end, but lost, so to hang on the way we did at the end tonight... it says a ton about our character as a group. A big step forward for us."

Crystal Lake Central had scored on all three of its second-half possessions, and was driving in Dundee-Crown territory looking to make it a fourth time with four minutes left.

Tigers junior quarterback Jake Staples (15-of-30, 240 yards) already had three touchdown passes, and was seeking a fourth when he drove to the Chargers' 26-yard line with two minutes to go. But he overthrew his receiver with 1:56 left, and was intercepted at the 9-yard line by cornerback Cody Barcklay, squashing any hopes of a spectacular comeback.

"We were ecstatic on the sideline when I picked that pass off," Barcklay said. "All the momentum was going Crystal Lake's way, and I was just able to come up big when my teammates needed it. There was definitely a huge sense of relief when I caught that ball."

Dundee-Crown got great performances from senior running back Greg Williams (29 carries, 176 yards), who scored a pair of rushing touchdowns, and senior quarterback Conor Ryan (12-for-20, 147 yards).

Ryan and the Chargers played turnover-free football, as he tossed a pair of touchdowns — one to Sean Jay, and another to Ruben Rojas.

The Chargers entered riding a three-game losing streak overall.

Crystal Lake Central, meanwhile, doomed itself with three turnovers, including a pair of first-half fumbles that resulted in Dundee-Crown scores both times. The Tigers got big production from receiver Christian Crociata (six catches, 100 yards, 2 TDs), but it wasn't enough.

"We put ourselves in a deep hole early, and those turnovers cost us," said Tigers coach Jon McLaughlin. "We can't do that. When you make mistakes like that and give the other team extra chances, you're usually gonna lose. Bottom line, we weren't mentally ready to play in the first quarter, and we need to learn to be better prepared from the start."

UNSUNG HERO

Isiah Ziegler

Dundee-Crown, jr., DT/RT

Ziegler's pair of fumble recoveries during the first half proved instrumental to the Chargers' victory, as both led to touchdowns on his team's ensuing drives. Dundee-Crown's defense forced three turnovers, and had five tackles for losses.

QUICK STATS

Crystal Lake Central 0 7 7 14 — 28

Dundee-Crown 14 7 14 0 — 35

SCORING

First Quarter

D — Williams 18 run (Nava kick), 7:20

D — Jay 15 pass from Ryan (Nava kick), 7:02

Second Quarter

D — Rojas 12 pass from Ryan (Nava kick), 7:39

C — May 2 run (Klusendorf kick), 4:12

Third Quarter

D — Williams 4 run (Nava kick), 9:05

C — Crociata 40 pass from Staples (Klusendorf kick), 5:32

D — Ibarra 1 run, (Nava kick) 0:02

Fourth Quarter

C — Crociata 17 pass from Staples (Klusendorf kick), 11:24

C — May 15 pass from Staples (Klusendorf kick), 6:14

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Dundee-Crown: Williams 29-176, Ibarra 13-56, Ryan 3- -minus 10. Totals: 45-222. Crystal Lake Central: May 16-66, Staples 9-15, Manning 1-5. Totals: 26-86.

PASSING–Dundee-Crown: Ryan 12-20-0-147. Crystal Lake Central: Staples 15-30-1-240.

RECEIVING–Dundee-Crown: Barcklay 2-62, Jay 5-54, Rojas 2-18, Williams 1-7, Becker 1-6, Ibarra 1-0. Crystal Lake Central: Crociata 6-100, Manning 4-54, Ernd 2-24, Logan 1-25, Stone 1-22, May 1-15.

TOTAL YARDS: Dundee-Crown 369, Crystal Lake Central 326

AND ANOTHER THING...

Though both teams each had 15 first downs, the Chargers were 5-for-12 on third down conversion attempts, and 2-for-3 on fourth down. The Tigers were 2-for-10 on third down, and 0-for-2 on fourth down.