High school football: After slow start, Huntley rolls past Crystal Lake Central

CRYSTAL LAKE — The importance of Huntley’s win over Crystal Lake Central wasn’t lost on quarterback Eric Mooney.

“We needed this win coming into the game," Mooney said.

Coming off their first back-to-back losses since 2013, the Red Raiders had dropped to .500 and wanted to avoid heading into the final two weeks of the regular season at 3-4. Despite a slow start Friday, Huntley beat Central 42-21.

“I know the first half wasn’t really pretty until about the last five or six minutes of the second quarter," Mooney said. "But we did what we needed to do and you can’t be mad about a W."

The Raiders’ quarterback certainly did his part.

Mooney finished the game 16-for-29 passing for 222 yards and three touchdown passes. He also rushed 14 times for 101 yards and a touchdown. Mooney did throw a pair of interceptions, but otherwise was solid.

Both teams turned the ball over in the first quarter and struggled to gain any momentum offensively. Huntley (4-3, 4-2 Fox Valley Conference) jumped out to a 21-0 lead at halftime after a trio of touchdowns in the second quarter. Mooney ran 15 yards for one, found receiver Brian O’Mara on a 61-yard pass and hit Salvatore Pitrone on a 6-yard pass just before halftime.

Central’s defense slowed Mooney and the offense early. Cade Keenan sacked Mooney once and Cade Gau caught an interception. But the Tigers couldn’t avoid mistakes.

“Defensively, all night long, the kids played hard,” Central coach Jon McLaughlin said. “They were doing a lot of stuff that they haven’t been able to do to people all year long. I thought our kids played hard, despite a couple of missed tackles on some of those long plays in the first half.”

The loss officially eliminates Central (2-5, 1-5 FVC) from the playoff discussion. Tigers quarterback Jake Staples also threw a pair of interceptions in the game. He finished the game 15-for-37 passing for 261 yards and two touchdowns.

Staples struggled to connect with his receivers, but it might have been largely because of the play of the Huntley defensive line. Caleb Jones had a sack and another tackle for loss.

“Caleb is definitely a force for us,” Huntley coach Matt Zimolzak said. “He’s a phenomenal player. He just works hard every single play. That’s what we base our whole defense around the attitude and effort we get out of him.”

Zimolzak felt the defense made strides in last week’s loss to West Aurora and that it carried over to Friday’s game. If the defense is in fact clicking, it’s doing so at the right time. Huntley needs to win at least one of its final two games against Crystal Lake South and McHenry to qualify for a playoff spot.

"We’ve got to get more Ws in order to get into the playoffs," Zimolzak said. "We’re excited about the opportunities the next couple weeks."

UNSUNG HERO

Hunter Kowalski

Huntley, Sr., DB

Kowalski had an interception in the first half, one of two takeaways for the Red Raiders’ defense. Huntley also stopped the Tigers on two fourth-down attempts.

Quick Stats

Huntley 0 21 7 14 — 42

CL Central 0 0 7 14 — 21

Second quarter

H — Mooney 15 run (Zion kick), 7:00.

H — O’Mara 61 pass from Mooney (Zion kick) 2:17.

H — Pitrone 6 pass from Mooney (Zion kick), 0:22.

Third quarter

CLC — May 6 run (Klusendorf kick), 8:10.

H — Harris 23 pass from Mooney (Zion kick), 2:08.

Fourth quarter

H — Frederick 25 pass from Knipp (Zion kick), 11:25.

CLC — Logan 32 pass from Staples (Klusendorf kick), 7:46.

H — Knipp 1 run (Zion kick), 3:29.

CLC — Manning 50 pas from Staples (Klusendorf kick), 1:15.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Huntley: Mooney 14-101, Ahmer 5-22, Calabrese 9-62, Knipp 7-19. Total: 35-204. Crystal Lake Central: May 15-33, Bisram 3-8, Staples 11-33, Manning 1-3. Total: 30-77.

PASSING — Huntley: Mooney 16-29-2-222, Knipp 1-1-0-25. Crystal Lake Central: Staples 15-37-2-261.

RECEIVING — Huntley: Coss 3-17, Frederick 5-89, Pitrone 1-6, O’Mara 6-102, Rodgers 1-10, Harris 1-23. Crytal Lake Central: May 3-17, Batterham 1-3, Manning 4-130, Logan 2-50, Brotan 2-25, Bisram 2-20, Stone 1-12.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Huntley 426, Crystal Lake Central 388.

AND ANOTHER THING …

Crystal Lake Central wide receiver Christian Crociata (who is third in the area in receiving yards) did not dress for Friday’s game. Coach Jon McLaughlin said Crociata banged knees with a teammate in practice and was held out of this week’s game.