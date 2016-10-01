High school football: Jacobs runs past Crystal Lake Central

ALGONQUIN – The surprising part of Jacobs’ 33-point second half against Crystal Lake Central was this: Bowling Green-bound quarterback Chris Katrenick threw one pass after halftime … an incompletion.

The Golden Eagles needed nothing fancy to get the job done. In fact, they reverted to the most basic football, their “Robust” package with two tight ends and three running back.

“It was awesome, we just came out and started smacking them,” Eagles guard Jimmy Wormsley said. “We just pounded the football. That’s the way you want to play, with an attitude, firing off the ball and hitting people.”

Running back Loren Strickland carried for 115 of his game-high 127 yards in the second half as Jacobs rolled to a 43-14 Fox Valley Conference football victory at Jacobs Athletic Field. The win was crucial for the Eagles (3-3 overall, 3-3 FVC) regarding their playoff chances. Central (2-4, 2-3) lost for the fourth consecutive game.

“We’re not dead yet,” Jacobs coach Bill Mitz said. “We played outstanding on both sides of the ball in the second half. We decided to go with what we’ve done for years, pounding the ball behind the line, and the backs arose to the occasion. It’s just a great victory.”

Strickland and running back David Butros both did their best work on sweeps. Strickland carried for three second-half touchdowns as the Eagles broke open a game that was 14-14 at halftime.

“In the first half, we were blocking guys outside,” Strickland said. “In the second half, our coaches wanted us to start pinning them inside so we could take it outside, and it was off to the races after that. We just came out and hit people and read our blocks and focused on using our speed to get away from their D-ends.”

The Tigers came up with an interception just before halftime and quarterback Jake Staples hit wide receiver Christian Crociata for a 21-yard touchdown with 0:00.6 remaining on the clock.

“We scored right before halftime and had a little bit of juice,” Central coach Jon McLaughlin said. “I think we’re in pretty good shape. All of a sudden, touchdown, three-and-out, touchdown, safety. You know … it’s been a lack of consistent play all year long.”

Katrenick was 5 of 12 in the first half for 100 yards and touchdown passes to Trevor Loewen and Jacob Hahnfeld. There was no need to throw in the second half.

“These next four games are playoffs,” Wormsley said. “They’re crucial. This week was a must win, next week’s a must win. The rest, we have to win them all.”

UNSUNG HERO

David Butros

Jacobs, Junior, Running Back

Butros carried 12 times for 79 yards, but coach Bill Mitz was impressed by his blocking on the edge, which helped free running back Loren Strickland for a huge second half with 115 yards and three touchdowns.

QUICK STATS

Jacobs 43, Crystal Lake Central 14

CL Central 7 7 0 0 - 14

Jacobs 7 7 16 13 - 43

First quarter

J-Loewen 35 pass from Katrenick (Smith kick), 3:46.

CLC-Crociata 9 pass from Staples (Klusendorf kick), 0:36.

Second quarter

J-Hahnfeld 28 pass from Katrenick (Smith kick), 9:54.

CLC-Crociata 21 pass from Staples (Klusendorf kick), 0:00.6.

Third quarter

J-Strickland 6 run (Smith kick), 10:07.

J-Strickland 6 run (Smith kick), 6:48.

J-Safety, O’Connor tackled Staples in end zone, 6:32.

Fourth quarter

J-Strickland 63 run (Smith kick), 11:13.

J-Kavanaugh 1 run (kick failed), 4:10.

​INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–CL Central: Bisram 10-23, May 5-5, Staples 4-0, Stone 4-minus 4, Team 1-minus 22. Totals: 24-10. Jacobs: Strickland 19-127, Butros 12-79, Hahnfeld 11-33, Kavanaugh 11-32, Fitzsimmons 2-3, Capistran 1-minus 6. Totals: 56-266.

PASSING-CL Central: Staples 9-14-0-115, Stone 3-12-1-23. Jacobs: Katrenick 5-13-0-100.

RECEIVING-CL Central: Crociata 6-93, Manning 2-16, Bisram 2-6, Batterham 1-18, Ernd 1-5. Jacobs: Loewen 2-53, Hahnfeld 2-40, Strickland 1-5.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS-CL Central 148, Jacobs 366.

AND ANOTHER THING...

Crystal Lake Central junior wide receiver Christian Crociata came up with an amazing grab on the Tigers’ first scoring drive. On third-and-18, quarterback Jake Staples flung the ball long down the left sideline and Crociata, behind a defender, got a hand on the ball, tipping it to himself and grabbing it on his way to the ground, while staying inbounds.