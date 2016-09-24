High school football: Hampshire holds off Crystal Lake Central charge

CRYSTAL LAKE – Hampshire quarterback Jake Vincent and wide receiver Jared Hornbeck did what they do best and helped the Whip-Purs into a favorable position for making the playoffs.

Vincent completed 22 of 39 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns, all to Hornbeck, as Hampshire held off Crystal Lake Central, 27-21 in their Fox Valley Conference football game Friday at Owen Metcalf Field.

Hampshire (3-2 overall, 2-2 FVC) took a 21-0 lead early in the third quarter when Vincent hit Hornbeck for a 13-yard score, his second touchdown of the game.

Vincent felt pretty good after the Whips came away with the victory.

“We will make the playoffs this year and I am very excited to move forward,” said Vincent, who leads the area in passing.

The Tigers (2-3, 1-3) suffered their third consecutive loss and will have a struggle to reach five wins and become playoff-eligible.

Hampshire jumped in front on Daniel Tuzak’s 32-yard run on the first possession of the game. Central was limited to 80 total yards in the first half.

"Our defense was our focus this week and our kids really stepped up,” Whips coach Mike Brasile said. “The coaching staff put together a great game plan and the kids executed.”

After falling behind, 21-0, Central came back to score on Jake Staples 15-yard pass to Zacary Batterham. Hampshire answered right back with Vincent hitting Hornbeck for a 36-yard score. Hornbeck finished with 10 receptions for 171 yards.

Wide receiver Christian Crociata hauled in 11 catches for 112 yards and a touchdown. The Tigers recovered a late onside kick and scored on Luke Brotan’s 5-yard pass from Staples with 57 seconds remaining.

UNSUNG HERO

Nicolas Rummell

Hampshire, WR/DB, Junior

At 5 feet, 10 inches tall Rummell defended wide receivers that were up to six inches taller than him in man-to-man coverage. Rummell had several spectacular pass break-ups to anchor Hampshire's secondary.

Quick Stats

Hampshire 27, Crystal Lake Central 21

Hampshire 7 6 8 6 27

Crystal Lake Central 0 0 0 21 21

First quarter

H-Tuzak 32 run (Phelps kick) 8:54

Second quarter

H-Hornbeck 3 pass from Vincent (kick blocked) 1:45

Third quarter

H-Hornbeck 13 pass from Vincent (Fleary run) 4:50

Fourth quarter

C-Batterham 15 pass from Staples (Klusendorf kick) 10:57

H-Hornbeck 36 pass from Vincent (Kick failed) 9:26

C-Crociato 5 pass from Staples (Klusendorf kick) 6:35

C-Brotan 5 pass from Staples (Klusendorf kick) :57

Individual Statistics

Rushing-Hampshire: Tuzak 22-83, Fleury 2-7, Vincnt 4-12, Harraz 2-3 Total 30-105

Central: Bisram 24-89, Staples 13-45, May 1-6 Total 38-140

Passing-Hampshire: Vincent 22-39-1-245, Central: Staples 21-43-1-273

Receiving-Hampshire: Hornbeck 10-171, Burke 2-9, Fleury 3-17, Tuzak 5-26, Starrenburg 1-8, Baldridge 1-14

Central-Crociato 11-112, Stone 2-20, Batterham 3-59, Brotan 2-9, Ernd 2-19, Bisram 1-9

Total Yards: Hampshire 350, Central 413

Sophomore Score: Hampshire 18, Central 0

And Another Thing...

After being held to only 29 combined rushing / passing yards in the first half, Central quarterback Jacob Staples exploded in the second half for 284 combined rushing / passing yards.